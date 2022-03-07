Peterborough Magistrates Court sentencing results
Results of sentencing hearings held at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court
February 22
Joao Paiva (40) of Cromwell Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to breach of a non-molestation order
Conditional discharge for six months. Victim surcharge £22, costs £85
February 23
Kaura Clarke (33) of Gallier Close, Huntingdon
Guilty plea to fraud by false representation
Jailed for 26 weeks, suspended for 18 months. Mental Health Treatment Requirement for 12 sessions. Rehabiliattion Activity Requirement for 25 days. Victim surcharge £128, costs £85
Nicolae Constantin (54) of Maswell Park Road, London
Guilty plea to theft of alcohol (value £297.69 from Tesco)
Guilty plea to theft of alcohol and other items (value unknown from Tesco)
Jailed for four weeks, suspended for 12 months. Victim surcharge £128, costs £85
George-Nicolai Oncioiu (22) of Maswell Park Road, London
Guilty plea to theft of alcohol (value £297.69 from Tesco)
Guilty plea to theft of alcohol and other items (value £430 from Tesco)
Guilty plea to theft of chocolate and other items (value £193.13 from Tesco)
Guilty plea to theft of chewing gum and other items (value £162.40 from Tesco)
Guilty plea to theft of spirits and other items (value £650 from Tesco)
Guilty plea to theft of alcohol and other items (value unknown from Tesco)
Jailed for eight weeks, suspended for 12 months. Compensation £360
Dmitrijs Konstantinovs (33) of New Haven, Peterborough
Guilty plea to theft of bakery items (value £13 from Sainsbury’s)
Conditional discharge for 12 months. Victim surcharge £20, costs £85
Mirzea-Marius Alexe (43) of Maswell Park Road, London
Guilty plea to theft of alcohol (value £297.69 from Tesco)
Guilty plea to theft of chewing gum and other items (value £162.40 from Tesco)
Jailed for 16 weeks, suspended for 12 months
Ghol Navabi of Woden Gardens, Great Denham
Guilty plea to failing to ensure the health, safety and welfare at work of all your employees
Jailed for 20 weeks, suspended for 12 months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 15 days. Unpaid work of 180 hours. Victim surcharge £128, costs £3,923.32
Queensferry Car Breakers ltd of Doddington Road, Chatteris
Guilty plea to failing to ensure health, safety and welfare of employees
Guilty plea contravening health and safety at work regulations
Guilty plea to not being insured in accordance with Employers’ Liability Act
Fined £60,000, victim surcharge £190, costs £3,923.33
February 25
Alexandra Benakova (41) of Eaglesthorpe, Peterborough
Guilty plea to theft of vape (value £68.97 from Vape Shop Outlet)
Community order - unpaid work of 60 hours. Victim surcharge £95, costs £145
James Driscoll (45) of Park Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour
Fined £300, victim surcharge £34, costs £105
Samuel Kirby (29) of Barbanal house, Bethnal Green
Guilty plea to using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour
Community order - unpaid work of 150 hours. Victim surcharge £95, costs £145. Football banning order for three years
Robert Cooper (30) of Grounds Avenue, March
Guilty plea to drug driving (benzoylecgonine)
Guilty plea to drug driving (cannabis)
Fined £150, victim surcharge £34, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 18 months
Vytautas Gailys (61) of Eastwood Avenue, March
Guilty plea to drink driving (85ugs in 100ml of breath)
Fined £280, victim surcharge £34, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 18 months - can be reduced by 18 weeks if course completed by 20/2/23
Victoria Morgan (46) of Fleet Way, Peterborough
Guilty plea to drink driving (376milligrames of alcohol in 100ml of urine)
Community order - Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 15 days. Unpaid work of 100 hours. Victim surcharge £95, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 40 months
Guisseppi Depaolo (35) of Drain Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour and the offence was racially aggravated
Jailed for 16 weeks. Compensation £50
Paul Jones (59) of Lilac Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour and the offence was racially aggravated
Community order - Curfew requirement for seven weeks between 7pm and 7am. Unpaid work of 80 hours. Compensation £150, costs £85
Bertram Simpson (23) of Queens Road, London
Guilty plea to drink driving (31 micrograms of alcohol per litre of blood)
Guilty plea to drug driving (benzoylecgonine)
Fined £236, victim surcharge £34, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 18 months
Vitalij Vaskevic (43) of Angus Court, Peterborough
Guilty plea to drink driving (83ugs in 100ml of breath)
Fined £396, victim surcharge £40, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 20 months. Can be reduced by 20 weeks if course completed by 6/4/23
Motwkil Esmail (20) of Clarence Road, PEterborough
Guilty plea to drug driving (cannabis)
Guilty plea to driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Fined £140, victim surcharge £34, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 12 months
Kornelijus Girdeika (22) of Lansdowne Walk, Peterborough
Guilty plea to drug driving (cannabis)
Fined £500, victim surcharge £50, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 12 months
Nicole Howley (32) of Sycamore Avenue, Peterborough
Guilty plea to drink driving (53ugs in 100ml of breath)
Fined £120, victim surcharge £34, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 12 months - can be reduced by 12 weeks if course completed by 25/9/22
Jawaad Mavani (20) of Danes Close, Peterborough
Guilty plea to drink driving (47ugs in 100ml of breath)
Guilty plea to driving without reasonable consideration for others
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Fined £233, victim surcharge £34, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 14 months - can be reduced by 14 weeks if course completed by 16/11/22
February 28
Louise Putland (35) of Fengate, Peterborough
Guilty plea to driving without reasonable consideration for others
Fined £40, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. THree points on licence
Simon Bateman (46) of Glapthorn Road, Oundle
Guilty plea to speeding (73mph in a 40mph zone)
Fined £259, victim surcharge £53, costs £110. Six points on licence. No totting disqualification - exceptional hardship found - impact on employees of his business
Irmantas Povilenas (38) of South Street, Peterborough
Guilty plea to speeding (47mph in a 40mph zone)
Fined £150, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Three points on licence
Stephen Coles (57) of Hillside, Wellingborough
Guilty plea to speeding (71mph in a 60mph zone)
Fined £66, victim surcharge £34. Three points on licence
Rowan Lewis (55) of Corporation Road, Wisbech
Guilty plea to failing to comply with a red traffic light
Fined £146, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Three points on licence
Sergio Correia (45) of Danescroft, Godmanchester
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Fined £304, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Six points on licence
Mark Richard (36) of The Square, Ryhall
Guilty plea to speeding (37mph in a 30mph zone)
Fined £40, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Three points on licence. No totting disqualification - impact on job and support for his father
Simon Ludlum (51) of Brampton Road, Kings Ripton
Guilty plea to assaulting an emergency worker (police constable)
Jailed for six weeks, suspended for 18 months. Alcohol Treatment Requirement for six months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 20 days. Compensation £150
Charlie Spurrier (20) of no fixed abode
Guilty plea to drunk and disorderly behaviour
Guilty plea to assaulting a police constable
Guilty plea to criminal damage x2
Guilty plea to assaulting an emergency worker (police constable) x2
Jailed for 12 weeks. Compensation £200
Dawn Bradshaw (50) of Oak Lane, Kings CLiffe
Guilty plea to drink driving (117ugs in 100ml of breath)
Community order - Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 20 days. Unpaid work of 120 hours. Victim surcharge £95, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 28 months - can be reduced by seven months if course completed by 13/7/23
Gintaras Limonavicius (51) of Lavender Crescent, Peterborough
Guilty plea t drink driving (102ugs in 100ml of breath)
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Jailed for 12 weeks. Victim surcharge £128. Disqualified from driving for five years.
Ozzie Smith (18) of Waltham Close, Peterborough
Guilty plea to assault occasioning actual bodily harm
Community order - curfew requirement for three months between 9pm and 6am. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 15 days. Unpaid work of 150 hours. Compensation £200
March 2
Craig Buckby (31) of Valley Rise, Desborough
Guilty plea to drug driving (cannabis)
Fined £120, victim surcharge £34, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 36 months
Mikael Turner (36) of Gordon Street, Rothwell
Guilty plea to drig driving (cannabis)
Fined £120, victim surcharge £34. Disqualified from driving for 12 months
Steven Stapleton (26) of Staverton Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to assault by beating
Community order - Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 30 days. Fined £276, compensation £180, victim surcharge £95, costs £130
Timur Berkovic (28) of Broadway, Peterborough
Guilty plea to drug driving (cannabis)
Fined £329, victim surcharge £34, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 12 months
Usama Mubarak (21) of Anderson Drive, Peterborough
Guilty plea to drug driving (cannabis)
Fined £392, victim surcharge £39, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 12 months