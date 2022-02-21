Peterborough Magistrates’ Court sentencing results
Results of sentencing hearings at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court
February 8
Domantas Sakinis (24) of Tennyson Close, Hereford
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Absolute Discharge
Emma Daubney (38) of Cherry Orton Road, Peterborough
Found guilty of failing to provide a specimen of blood
Found guilty of possession of class B drugs (cannabis)
Fined £440, victim surcharge £44, costs £500. Disqualified from driving for 12 months
February 9
Eleaner Watson (25) of no fixed abode
Guilty plea to interference with a vehicle
Jailed for seven weeks. Victim surcharge £128
David Campbell (39) of Huntly Grove, Peterborough
Guilty plea to theft of a pedal cycle
Jailed for four weeks. Compensation £245
James Hartigan (73) of Field Terrace, Farcet
Guilty plea to drink driving (92ugs in 100ml of breath)
Fined £230, victim surcharge £34, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 24 months
Craig Hill (29) of Wilton Avenue, Peterborough
Guilty plea to drink driving (77ugs in 100ml of breath)
Fined £700, victim surcharge £70, costs £300. Disqualified from driving for 20 months
February 11
Scott Miller (48) of Hammonds Drive, Peterborough
Found guilty of assault by beating
Guilty plea to filaing to surrender to custody
Guilty plea to possession of an offensive weapon in a public place x2
Guilty plea to possession of a knife in a public place
Community order - Mental Health Treatment Requirement for 12 months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 35 days. Compensation of £100, victim surcharge £95
Carl Smith (30) of Grounds Avenue, March
Guilty plea to dangerous driving
Guilty plea to failing to stop a vehicle when required to do so by a constable
Guilty plea to driving while disqualified
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Community order - Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 40 days. Unpaid work of 150 hours. Victim surcharge of £95, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 18 months
Shaun Talbot (34) of Figtree Walk, Peterborough
Guilty plea to pursuing a course of conduct which amounted to harassment
Conditional discharge for six months. Compensation £100. Restraining order for one year
Dean Taylor (41) of Main Street, Yaxley
Guilty plea to drug driving (benzoylecgonine)
Fined £390, victim surcharge £39, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 12 months
Darren Turner (21) of Guelder Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to drink driving (45ugs in 100ml of breath)
Fined £334, victim surcharge £34, costs £85. Disqualified from driviog for 14 months - can be reduced by 14 weeks if course completed by 2/11/22
Nicolas Hendry (29) of Whitmore Street, Whittlesey
Guilty plea to drink driving (40ugs in 100ml of breath)
Fined £323, victim surcharge £34, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 12 months - can be reduced by three months if course completed by 4/9/22
Craig Shearer (42) of HMP Peterborough
Guilty plea to possession of class A drugs (cocaine)
Jailed for seven days. Victim surcharge £128.
Adrian King (29) of Hinchcliffe, Peterborough
Guilty plea to possession of class B drugs (cannabis)
Guilty plea to driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Fined £180, victim surcharge £34, costs £85. Six points on licence
Eligijus Gelzinis (35) of Bluebell Avenue, Peterborough
Guilty plea to drink and disorderly behaviour
Fined £400, victim surcharge £40, costs £85
Rafaqit Hussain (38) of Crown Street, Peterborough
Guilty plea to driving while disqualified
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Jailed for eight weeks, suspended for 24 months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 15 days. Unpaid work of 240 hours. DIsqualified from driving for 24 months. Victim surcharge £128, costs £85