Peterborough Magistrates’ Court sentencing results

February 8

Domantas Sakinis (24) of Tennyson Close, Hereford

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Peterborough Magistrates Court EMN-201001-093745009

Absolute Discharge

Emma Daubney (38) of Cherry Orton Road, Peterborough

Found guilty of failing to provide a specimen of blood

Found guilty of possession of class B drugs (cannabis)

Fined £440, victim surcharge £44, costs £500. Disqualified from driving for 12 months

February 9

Eleaner Watson (25) of no fixed abode

Guilty plea to interference with a vehicle

Jailed for seven weeks. Victim surcharge £128

David Campbell (39) of Huntly Grove, Peterborough

Guilty plea to theft of a pedal cycle

Jailed for four weeks. Compensation £245

James Hartigan (73) of Field Terrace, Farcet

Guilty plea to drink driving (92ugs in 100ml of breath)

Fined £230, victim surcharge £34, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 24 months

Craig Hill (29) of Wilton Avenue, Peterborough

Guilty plea to drink driving (77ugs in 100ml of breath)

Fined £700, victim surcharge £70, costs £300. Disqualified from driving for 20 months

February 11

Scott Miller (48) of Hammonds Drive, Peterborough

Found guilty of assault by beating

Guilty plea to filaing to surrender to custody

Guilty plea to possession of an offensive weapon in a public place x2

Guilty plea to possession of a knife in a public place

Community order - Mental Health Treatment Requirement for 12 months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 35 days. Compensation of £100, victim surcharge £95

Carl Smith (30) of Grounds Avenue, March

Guilty plea to dangerous driving

Guilty plea to failing to stop a vehicle when required to do so by a constable

Guilty plea to driving while disqualified

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Community order - Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 40 days. Unpaid work of 150 hours. Victim surcharge of £95, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 18 months

Shaun Talbot (34) of Figtree Walk, Peterborough

Guilty plea to pursuing a course of conduct which amounted to harassment

Conditional discharge for six months. Compensation £100. Restraining order for one year

Dean Taylor (41) of Main Street, Yaxley

Guilty plea to drug driving (benzoylecgonine)

Fined £390, victim surcharge £39, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 12 months

Darren Turner (21) of Guelder Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to drink driving (45ugs in 100ml of breath)

Fined £334, victim surcharge £34, costs £85. Disqualified from driviog for 14 months - can be reduced by 14 weeks if course completed by 2/11/22

Nicolas Hendry (29) of Whitmore Street, Whittlesey

Guilty plea to drink driving (40ugs in 100ml of breath)

Fined £323, victim surcharge £34, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 12 months - can be reduced by three months if course completed by 4/9/22

Craig Shearer (42) of HMP Peterborough

Guilty plea to possession of class A drugs (cocaine)

Jailed for seven days. Victim surcharge £128.

Adrian King (29) of Hinchcliffe, Peterborough

Guilty plea to possession of class B drugs (cannabis)

Guilty plea to driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Fined £180, victim surcharge £34, costs £85. Six points on licence

Eligijus Gelzinis (35) of Bluebell Avenue, Peterborough

Guilty plea to drink and disorderly behaviour

Fined £400, victim surcharge £40, costs £85

Rafaqit Hussain (38) of Crown Street, Peterborough

Guilty plea to driving while disqualified

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance