Peterborough Magistrates’ Court sentencing results

January 17

Joao Bari (33) of Monument Street, Peterborough

Guilty plea to driving while disqualified

Conditional discharge for six months. Victim surcharge £22. Six points on licence

Goran Hamarishid (39) of Lincoln Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to drug driving (cannabis)

Guilty lea to driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Fined £166, victim surcharge £34, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 12 months

Scott Harris (46) of Church Road, Ketton

Guilty plea to taking a vehicle without consent

Guilty plea to driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Jailed for two months. Disqualified from driving for nine months. Victim surcharge £128

Aaron Lowe (30) of Blaines Court, Huntingdon

Guilty plea to assaulting an emergency worker (police constable)

Guilty plea to criminal damage of police car wing mirrors

Jailed for four months. Victim surcharge £128

Adi Muti (20) of The Crescent, Eye

Guilty plea to theft of five coats (value £399.95 from H&M)

Guilty plea to theft of five shackets (value £249.95 from H&M)

Guilty plea to theft of alcohol (value £74.50 from Sainsbury’s)

Community order - Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 15 days. Unpaid work of 100 hours. Compensation £250

William Thornton (46) of Walnut Mews, Peterborough

Guilty plea to breach of a Criminal Behaviour Order

Jailed for 20 weeks, suspended for 24 months. Curfew between 11pm and 6am for 30 days. Victim surcharge £128

Elizabeth Manning (28) of Elizabeth Court, Peterborough

Guilty plea to failing to stop after an accident

Guilty plea to failing to report an accident

Guilty plea to driving without due care and attention

Fined £100, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Four points on licence

Olukayode Williams (54) of Elliot Avenue, Peterborough

Guilty plea to driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence

Fined £100, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Three points on licence

Martin Bendik (19) of Meadow Grove, Peterborough

Guilty plea to speeding (48mph in a 40mph zone)

Guilty plea to driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence

Fined £184, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. six points on licence

Imarn Jones (23) of Davis Place, Peterborough

Guilty plea to speeding (69mph in a 60mph zone)

Fined £200, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Three points on licence

Michael Ledlie (25) of Almond Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to speeding (71mph in a 60mph zone)

Guilty plea to speeding (74mph in a 60mph zone)

Guilty plea to speeding (73mph in a 60mph zone)

Guilty plea to speeding (69mph in a 60mph zone)

Fined £300, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for 12 months

Christian Worley (31) of Bramble Close, Peterborough

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Fined £379, victim surcharge £38, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for seven days

Cristian Gheorghe (30) of Manor House Street, Peterborough

Guilty plea to driving with an illegal tyre (x2)

Fined £246, victim surcharge £49, costs £110. Three points on licence

Sergejs Groznovs (34) of Fengate Close, Peterborough

Guilty plea to speeding (58mph in a 30mph zone)

Fined £120, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for six months

Pavels Sablins (31) of Henry Street, Peterborough

Guilty plea to speeding (46mph in a 30mph zone)