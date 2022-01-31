Peterborough Magistrates’ Court sentencing results
Results of sentencing hearings at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court
January 17
Joao Bari (33) of Monument Street, Peterborough
Guilty plea to driving while disqualified
Conditional discharge for six months. Victim surcharge £22. Six points on licence
Goran Hamarishid (39) of Lincoln Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to drug driving (cannabis)
Guilty lea to driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Fined £166, victim surcharge £34, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 12 months
Scott Harris (46) of Church Road, Ketton
Guilty plea to taking a vehicle without consent
Guilty plea to driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Jailed for two months. Disqualified from driving for nine months. Victim surcharge £128
Aaron Lowe (30) of Blaines Court, Huntingdon
Guilty plea to assaulting an emergency worker (police constable)
Guilty plea to criminal damage of police car wing mirrors
Jailed for four months. Victim surcharge £128
Adi Muti (20) of The Crescent, Eye
Guilty plea to theft of five coats (value £399.95 from H&M)
Guilty plea to theft of five shackets (value £249.95 from H&M)
Guilty plea to theft of alcohol (value £74.50 from Sainsbury’s)
Community order - Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 15 days. Unpaid work of 100 hours. Compensation £250
William Thornton (46) of Walnut Mews, Peterborough
Guilty plea to breach of a Criminal Behaviour Order
Jailed for 20 weeks, suspended for 24 months. Curfew between 11pm and 6am for 30 days. Victim surcharge £128
Elizabeth Manning (28) of Elizabeth Court, Peterborough
Guilty plea to failing to stop after an accident
Guilty plea to failing to report an accident
Guilty plea to driving without due care and attention
Fined £100, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Four points on licence
Olukayode Williams (54) of Elliot Avenue, Peterborough
Guilty plea to driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence
Fined £100, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Three points on licence
Martin Bendik (19) of Meadow Grove, Peterborough
Guilty plea to speeding (48mph in a 40mph zone)
Guilty plea to driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence
Fined £184, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. six points on licence
Imarn Jones (23) of Davis Place, Peterborough
Guilty plea to speeding (69mph in a 60mph zone)
Fined £200, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Three points on licence
Michael Ledlie (25) of Almond Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to speeding (71mph in a 60mph zone)
Guilty plea to speeding (74mph in a 60mph zone)
Guilty plea to speeding (73mph in a 60mph zone)
Guilty plea to speeding (69mph in a 60mph zone)
Fined £300, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for 12 months
Christian Worley (31) of Bramble Close, Peterborough
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Fined £379, victim surcharge £38, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for seven days
Cristian Gheorghe (30) of Manor House Street, Peterborough
Guilty plea to driving with an illegal tyre (x2)
Fined £246, victim surcharge £49, costs £110. Three points on licence
Sergejs Groznovs (34) of Fengate Close, Peterborough
Guilty plea to speeding (58mph in a 30mph zone)
Fined £120, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for six months
Pavels Sablins (31) of Henry Street, Peterborough
Guilty plea to speeding (46mph in a 30mph zone)
Fined £66, victim surcharge £34. Three points on licence