Peterborough Magistrates’ Court sentencing results

December 8

Donna Hannan (39) of Roman Way, Godmanchetser

Guilty plea to drink driving (95ugs in 100ml of breath)

Peterborough Magistrates Court EMN-201001-093745009

Community order - unpaid work of 80 hours. Victim surcharge £95, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 24 months - can be reduced by 24 weeks if course completed by 22/4/23

Gabrielle Naujokaityte (21) of Whitwell, Peterborough

Guilty plea to drink driving (59ugs in 100ml of breath)

Fined £290, victim surcharge £34, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 16 months - can be reduced by 16 weeks if course completed by 16/10/22

Lawrence Skilton (24) of Broomfield Road, Chelmsford

Guilty plea to drink driving (69ugs in 100ml of breath)

Fined £500, victim surcharge £50, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 20 months - can be reduced by 20 weeks if course completed by 20/1/23

Adam Wild (19) of Luddington Road, Great Gidding

Guilty plea to drink driving (83ugs in 100ml of breath)

Fined £120, victim surcharge £34, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 20 months - can be reduced by 20 weeks if course completed by 20/1/23

Terry Allcorn (33) of Towler Street, Peterborough

Guilty plea to drug driving (benzoylecgonine)

Fined £120, victim surcharge £34, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 12 months

Aaron Goosey (41) of Wesleyan Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to breach of a sexual harm prevention order

Jailed for six months. Victim surcharge £128

Clarieta Hute (39) of Heol Senni, Bettws, Newport

Guilty plea to failing to provide a specimen of breath

Fined £769, victim surcharge £77, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 30 months - can be reduced by 30 weeks if course completed by 10/9/23

Robert Magatsi (46) of Linnet Close, Peterborough

Admits breach of supervision requirements

Fined £50

Emily Hardiment (33) of Campbell Drive, Peterborough

Guilty plea to assisting in the retention, removal disposal or realisation of stolen goods

Jailed for six weeks, suspended for six months. Compensation £520

Scott Wright (49) of Finchfield, Peterborough

Guilty plea to driving while disqualified

Community order - unpaid work of 60 hours. Victim surcharge £95, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 14 days

December 15

Jordan Blowers (21) of Shelley Close, Downham Market

Guilty plea to drink driving (82ugs in 100ml of breath)

Fined £323, victim surcharge £34, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 18 months - can be reduced by 18 weeks if course completed by 18/12/22

December 22

Connor Harris (39) of Eastwood Avenue, March

Guilty lea to assault by beating

Guilty plea to possession of an offensive weapon in a public place

Jailed for 12 weeks, suspended for 12 months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 25 days. Compensation £100, victim surcharge £128, costs £145

Dariusz Dziubczyk (46) of Potters Way, Peterborough

Guilty plea to drink driving (76ugs in 100ml of breath)

Fined £120, victim surcharge £34, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 17 months - can be reduced by 17 weeks if course completed by 22/11/22

Robert Hooker (52) of HMP Peterborough

Guilty plea to possession of class A drugs (crack cocaine)

Guilty plea to possession of class B drugs (cannabis)

Guilty plea to theft of gin (value £80 from M&S)

Guilty plea to possession of class A drugs (diamorphone)

Jailed for eight weeks

Nadim Hussain (50) of Robert Avenue, Peterborough

Guilty plea to drug driving (cocaine)

Guilty plea to drug driving (benzoylecgonine) x2

Community order - Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 30 days. Fined £207, victim surcharge £95, costs £170. Disqualified from driving for 24 months

Patrick Lawrence (32) of Southwood Road, Dunstable

Guilty plea to drunk and disorderly behaviour

Fined £100, victim surcharge £34, costs £85

Iancu Vaske (18) of Mayors Walk, Peterborough

Found guilty of soliciting another person for obtaining their sexual services as a prostitute in a street or public place

Fined £250, victim surcharge £34, costs £85

Sali Saliev (30) of HMP Peterborough

Guilty plea to taking a conveyance without consent