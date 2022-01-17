Peterborough Magistrates’ Court sentencing results
Peterborough Magistrates’ Court results
December 8
Donna Hannan (39) of Roman Way, Godmanchetser
Guilty plea to drink driving (95ugs in 100ml of breath)
Community order - unpaid work of 80 hours. Victim surcharge £95, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 24 months - can be reduced by 24 weeks if course completed by 22/4/23
Gabrielle Naujokaityte (21) of Whitwell, Peterborough
Guilty plea to drink driving (59ugs in 100ml of breath)
Fined £290, victim surcharge £34, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 16 months - can be reduced by 16 weeks if course completed by 16/10/22
Lawrence Skilton (24) of Broomfield Road, Chelmsford
Guilty plea to drink driving (69ugs in 100ml of breath)
Fined £500, victim surcharge £50, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 20 months - can be reduced by 20 weeks if course completed by 20/1/23
Adam Wild (19) of Luddington Road, Great Gidding
Guilty plea to drink driving (83ugs in 100ml of breath)
Fined £120, victim surcharge £34, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 20 months - can be reduced by 20 weeks if course completed by 20/1/23
Terry Allcorn (33) of Towler Street, Peterborough
Guilty plea to drug driving (benzoylecgonine)
Fined £120, victim surcharge £34, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 12 months
Aaron Goosey (41) of Wesleyan Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to breach of a sexual harm prevention order
Jailed for six months. Victim surcharge £128
Clarieta Hute (39) of Heol Senni, Bettws, Newport
Guilty plea to failing to provide a specimen of breath
Fined £769, victim surcharge £77, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 30 months - can be reduced by 30 weeks if course completed by 10/9/23
Robert Magatsi (46) of Linnet Close, Peterborough
Admits breach of supervision requirements
Fined £50
Emily Hardiment (33) of Campbell Drive, Peterborough
Guilty plea to assisting in the retention, removal disposal or realisation of stolen goods
Jailed for six weeks, suspended for six months. Compensation £520
Scott Wright (49) of Finchfield, Peterborough
Guilty plea to driving while disqualified
Community order - unpaid work of 60 hours. Victim surcharge £95, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 14 days
December 15
Jordan Blowers (21) of Shelley Close, Downham Market
Guilty plea to drink driving (82ugs in 100ml of breath)
Fined £323, victim surcharge £34, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 18 months - can be reduced by 18 weeks if course completed by 18/12/22
December 22
Connor Harris (39) of Eastwood Avenue, March
Guilty lea to assault by beating
Guilty plea to possession of an offensive weapon in a public place
Jailed for 12 weeks, suspended for 12 months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 25 days. Compensation £100, victim surcharge £128, costs £145
Dariusz Dziubczyk (46) of Potters Way, Peterborough
Guilty plea to drink driving (76ugs in 100ml of breath)
Fined £120, victim surcharge £34, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 17 months - can be reduced by 17 weeks if course completed by 22/11/22
Robert Hooker (52) of HMP Peterborough
Guilty plea to possession of class A drugs (crack cocaine)
Guilty plea to possession of class B drugs (cannabis)
Guilty plea to theft of gin (value £80 from M&S)
Guilty plea to possession of class A drugs (diamorphone)
Jailed for eight weeks
Nadim Hussain (50) of Robert Avenue, Peterborough
Guilty plea to drug driving (cocaine)
Guilty plea to drug driving (benzoylecgonine) x2
Community order - Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 30 days. Fined £207, victim surcharge £95, costs £170. Disqualified from driving for 24 months
Patrick Lawrence (32) of Southwood Road, Dunstable
Guilty plea to drunk and disorderly behaviour
Fined £100, victim surcharge £34, costs £85
Iancu Vaske (18) of Mayors Walk, Peterborough
Found guilty of soliciting another person for obtaining their sexual services as a prostitute in a street or public place
Fined £250, victim surcharge £34, costs £85
Sali Saliev (30) of HMP Peterborough
Guilty plea to taking a conveyance without consent
Jailed for four weeks. Victim surcharge £128