Peterborough Magistrates' Court sentences revealed - from harassment to fraud

June 22
Carlina Green (33) of Casterton Road, Stamford
Found guilty of criminal damage
Compensation £70
June 28
Cameron Ormston (28) of Marshalls Way, Farcet
Found guilty of speeding (37mph in a 30mph zone)
Fined £200, victim surcharge £34, costs £100. Three points on licence
Thomas Sayers (29) of Clay Lake Caravan Park, Spalding
Found guilty of fraud x2
Community order – unpaid work of 160 hours. Compensation £33.11, victim surcharge £95. costs £720
Brian Gaskell (35) of Clarence Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to assault
Fined £200, victim surcharge £34, costs £100
Jacob Carr (23) of Fitzwilliam Street, Peterborough
Guilty plea to possession of class C drugs (alprazolam)
Conditional discharge for 12 months. Victim surcharge £22
June 29
Joanne Scanlon (34) of Edwalton Avenue, Peterborough
Guilty plea to assault by beating
Guilty plea to theft of alcohol (value £189.50 from Tesco)
Guilty plea to failure to surrender to custody
Jailed for eight weeks. Compensation £50
July 4
Chiara Rossi (23) of Wayside Crescent, Peterborough
Found guilty of using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause harassment, and the offence was racially aggravated
Fined £500, victim surcharge £50, compensation £50
Janet Bloodworth (48) of Lichfield Avenue, Peterborough
Guilty plea to speeding (77mph in a 60mph zone)
Fined £60, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Three points on licence. No totting disqualification impact on family
Frances Walker (36) of St Mary’s Street, Farcet
Found guilty pf speeding (63mph in a 50mph zone)
Fined £220, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for six months
July 5
Sam Tawse (22) of Brodsworth Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to being concerned in supplying class B drugs (cannabis)
Fined £115, victim surcharge £34, costs £120
Albert Turkiawicz (42) of Wake Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to driving while disqualified
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Jailed for six weeks, suspended for nine months. Victim surcharge £128, costs £122. Disqualified from driving for nine months
Robertas Zukulas (24) of Norwich Road, Wisbech
Found guilty of driving with no insurance
Fined £25, victim surcharge £34, costs £25 – no licence endorsement – defendant was misled by employer
Tony Brooks (35) of Agbrigg Road, Wakefield
Guilty plea to breaching a non molestation order
Jailed for six weeks. Victim surcharge £128. Restraining order for one year
Gareth Taylor (36) of New Lakeside, Peterborough
Guilty plea to harassment
COnditional discharge for 24 months. Victim surcharge £22, costs £300
Tariq Majumder (36) of Westbourne Road, Uxbridge
Found guilty of speeding (69mph in a 60mph zone)
Fined £225, victim surcharge £34, costs £300. Three points on licence