Peterborough Magistrates' Court sentences revealed - from harassment to fraud

June 22

Carlina Green (33) of Casterton Road, Stamford

Found guilty of criminal damage

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Peterborough Magistrates' Court

Compensation £70

June 28

Cameron Ormston (28) of Marshalls Way, Farcet

Found guilty of speeding (37mph in a 30mph zone)

Fined £200, victim surcharge £34, costs £100. Three points on licence

Thomas Sayers (29) of Clay Lake Caravan Park, Spalding

Found guilty of fraud x2

Community order – unpaid work of 160 hours. Compensation £33.11, victim surcharge £95. costs £720

Brian Gaskell (35) of Clarence Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to assault

Fined £200, victim surcharge £34, costs £100

Jacob Carr (23) of Fitzwilliam Street, Peterborough

Guilty plea to possession of class C drugs (alprazolam)

Conditional discharge for 12 months. Victim surcharge £22

June 29

Joanne Scanlon (34) of Edwalton Avenue, Peterborough

Guilty plea to assault by beating

Guilty plea to theft of alcohol (value £189.50 from Tesco)

Guilty plea to failure to surrender to custody

Jailed for eight weeks. Compensation £50

July 4

Chiara Rossi (23) of Wayside Crescent, Peterborough

Found guilty of using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause harassment, and the offence was racially aggravated

Fined £500, victim surcharge £50, compensation £50

Janet Bloodworth (48) of Lichfield Avenue, Peterborough

Guilty plea to speeding (77mph in a 60mph zone)

Fined £60, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Three points on licence. No totting disqualification impact on family

Frances Walker (36) of St Mary’s Street, Farcet

Found guilty pf speeding (63mph in a 50mph zone)

Fined £220, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for six months

July 5

Sam Tawse (22) of Brodsworth Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to being concerned in supplying class B drugs (cannabis)

Fined £115, victim surcharge £34, costs £120

Albert Turkiawicz (42) of Wake Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to driving while disqualified

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Jailed for six weeks, suspended for nine months. Victim surcharge £128, costs £122. Disqualified from driving for nine months

Robertas Zukulas (24) of Norwich Road, Wisbech

Found guilty of driving with no insurance

Fined £25, victim surcharge £34, costs £25 – no licence endorsement – defendant was misled by employer

Tony Brooks (35) of Agbrigg Road, Wakefield

Guilty plea to breaching a non molestation order

Jailed for six weeks. Victim surcharge £128. Restraining order for one year

Gareth Taylor (36) of New Lakeside, Peterborough

Guilty plea to harassment

COnditional discharge for 24 months. Victim surcharge £22, costs £300

Tariq Majumder (36) of Westbourne Road, Uxbridge

Found guilty of speeding (69mph in a 60mph zone)