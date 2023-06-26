Peterborough Magistrates' Court results: The four drivers to avoid bans despite reaching at least 12 points
June 8
Mark Brandreth (61) of Harrowby Lane, Grantham
Guilty plea to speeding (70mph in a 50mph zone)
Fined £184, victim surcharge £34, costs £95. Four points on licence
Ryan Rothwell (20) of Bath Road, Eye
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Conditional discharge for 12 months. Victim surcharge £26
June 9
Carty Tarmani (20) of HMP Peterborough
Guilty plea to possession of a class B drug (cannabis)
Fined £50, victim surcharge £20
June 12
Jason Locke (46) of Lyvelly Gardens, Peterborough
Admits breaching domestic violence protection order
Fined £250
Viorel Constantin (39) of Wellington Street, Peterborough
Guilty plea to driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Fined £440, victim surcharge £176, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for six months
Jade Cootes (27) of Parsons Lane, Littleport
Guilty plea to failing to give information relating to a driver
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Fined £184, victim surcharge £74, costs £110. Twelve points on licence. No totting disqualification – impact on job and mental health
Mohammed Iqbal (35) of Waterfield Close, Peterborough
Guilty of speeding (93mph in a 70mph zone)
Fined £415, victim surcharge £166, costs £110. Four points on licence. No totting disqualification – impact on family
Anil Khanna (32) of Leywood Close, Braintree
Guilty plea to speeding (57mph in a 40mph zone)
Fined £100, victim surcharge £40. Three points on licence
Danny Mills (31) of Appleyard, Peterborough
Guilty plea to speeding (116mph in a 70mph zone)
Fined £576, victim surcharge £230, costs £110. Six points on licence
Julie Stark (60) of Kelby, Grantham
Guilty plea to speeding (55mph in a 40mph zone)
Fined £253, victim surcharge £101, costs £100. Disqualified from driving for six months (disqualification suspended pending appeal)
Sally Raymer (41) of Alma Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to speeding (96mph in a 70mph zone)
Guilty plea to speeding (48mph in a 40mph zone)
Fined £456, victim surcharge £182, costs £110. Eight points on licence
Ian Wainania (31) of Uphall Road, London
Guilty plea to speeding (54mph in a 40mph zone)
Fined £72, victim surcharge £28. Three points on licence
James Kamara (46) of Farendon Road, Brampton
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Fined £184, victim surcharge £74, costs £110. Six points on licence
June 13
Cyprofood Ltd, of Brantwood Road, London
Found guilty of causing a driver to use a vehicle exceeding the maximum axle weight
Fined £800, victim surcharge £80, costs £313
Euro Food and Drinks Ltd, of Geddings Road, Hoddesdon
Guilty plea to using a vehicle where the maximum permitted weight was exceeded
Fined £270, victim surcharge £72, costs £467
Mihal Mihaylov (32) of Devonshire Road, London
Guilty plea to using a vehicle where the maximum permitted weight was exceeded
Fined £320, victim surcharge £128, costs £50
June 19
Gary Atyes (64) of Greenhaze Lane, Great Cambourne
Found guilty of failing to comply with a red traffic light
Fined £220, victim surcharge £88, costs £110. Three points on licence
Paul McHale (71) of Belverdere Park, Hornsea
Guilty plea to speeding (54mph in a 40mph zone)
Fined £40, victim surcharge £16, costs £110. Three points on licence. No totting disqualification – impact on family
Wiktor Perun (21) of Nursery Close, Peterborough
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Guilty plea to driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence
Fined £400, victim surcharge £160, costs £110. Eight points on licence
Paul Roberts-Argrave (71) of Northons Lane, Holbeach
Guilty of speeding (73mph in a 60mph zone)
Fined £40, victim surcharge £16, costs £110. Three points on licence. No totting disqualification – impact on family
Kayode Olajide (41) of Lady Lodge Drive, Peterborough
Guilty plea to speeding (96mph in a 70mph zone)
Fined £660, victim surcharge £264, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for six months
Steven Oldfield (47) of Glenfields North, Whittlesey
Guilty plea to speeding (110mph in a 70mph zone)
Fined £200, victim surcharge £80, costs £110. Six points on licence
Russell Plume (49) of Melbourne Road, Grantham
Guilty plea to speeding (73mph in a 40mph zone)
Fined £300, victim surcharge £120, costs £110. Six points on licence
Aurimas Zukauskas (29) of Queens Meadow, Cambridge
Found guilty of driving while using a hand held mobile phone
Found guilty of driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence
Found guilty of driving with no insurance
Found guilty of driving a vehicle on which not every stop lamp was in working order
Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £110. Six points on licence