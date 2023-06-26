Peterborough Magistrates' Court results: The four drivers to avoid bans despite reaching at least 12 points

The latest sentencing results from Peterborough Magistrates' Court

June 8

Mark Brandreth (61) of Harrowby Lane, Grantham

Guilty plea to speeding (70mph in a 50mph zone)

Fined £184, victim surcharge £34, costs £95. Four points on licence

Ryan Rothwell (20) of Bath Road, Eye

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Conditional discharge for 12 months. Victim surcharge £26

June 9

Carty Tarmani (20) of HMP Peterborough

Guilty plea to possession of a class B drug (cannabis)

Fined £50, victim surcharge £20

June 12

Jason Locke (46) of Lyvelly Gardens, Peterborough

Admits breaching domestic violence protection order

Fined £250

Viorel Constantin (39) of Wellington Street, Peterborough

Guilty plea to driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Fined £440, victim surcharge £176, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for six months

Jade Cootes (27) of Parsons Lane, Littleport

Guilty plea to failing to give information relating to a driver

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Fined £184, victim surcharge £74, costs £110. Twelve points on licence. No totting disqualification – impact on job and mental health

Mohammed Iqbal (35) of Waterfield Close, Peterborough

Guilty of speeding (93mph in a 70mph zone)

Fined £415, victim surcharge £166, costs £110. Four points on licence. No totting disqualification – impact on family

Anil Khanna (32) of Leywood Close, Braintree

Guilty plea to speeding (57mph in a 40mph zone)

Fined £100, victim surcharge £40. Three points on licence

Danny Mills (31) of Appleyard, Peterborough

Guilty plea to speeding (116mph in a 70mph zone)

Fined £576, victim surcharge £230, costs £110. Six points on licence

Julie Stark (60) of Kelby, Grantham

Guilty plea to speeding (55mph in a 40mph zone)

Fined £253, victim surcharge £101, costs £100. Disqualified from driving for six months (disqualification suspended pending appeal)

Sally Raymer (41) of Alma Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to speeding (96mph in a 70mph zone)

Guilty plea to speeding (48mph in a 40mph zone)

Fined £456, victim surcharge £182, costs £110. Eight points on licence

Ian Wainania (31) of Uphall Road, London

Guilty plea to speeding (54mph in a 40mph zone)

Fined £72, victim surcharge £28. Three points on licence

James Kamara (46) of Farendon Road, Brampton

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Fined £184, victim surcharge £74, costs £110. Six points on licence

June 13

Cyprofood Ltd, of Brantwood Road, London

Found guilty of causing a driver to use a vehicle exceeding the maximum axle weight

Fined £800, victim surcharge £80, costs £313

Euro Food and Drinks Ltd, of Geddings Road, Hoddesdon

Guilty plea to using a vehicle where the maximum permitted weight was exceeded

Fined £270, victim surcharge £72, costs £467

Mihal Mihaylov (32) of Devonshire Road, London

Guilty plea to using a vehicle where the maximum permitted weight was exceeded

Fined £320, victim surcharge £128, costs £50

June 19

Gary Atyes (64) of Greenhaze Lane, Great Cambourne

Found guilty of failing to comply with a red traffic light

Fined £220, victim surcharge £88, costs £110. Three points on licence

Paul McHale (71) of Belverdere Park, Hornsea

Guilty plea to speeding (54mph in a 40mph zone)

Fined £40, victim surcharge £16, costs £110. Three points on licence. No totting disqualification – impact on family

Wiktor Perun (21) of Nursery Close, Peterborough

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Guilty plea to driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence

Fined £400, victim surcharge £160, costs £110. Eight points on licence

Paul Roberts-Argrave (71) of Northons Lane, Holbeach

Guilty of speeding (73mph in a 60mph zone)

Fined £40, victim surcharge £16, costs £110. Three points on licence. No totting disqualification – impact on family

Kayode Olajide (41) of Lady Lodge Drive, Peterborough

Guilty plea to speeding (96mph in a 70mph zone)

Fined £660, victim surcharge £264, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for six months

Steven Oldfield (47) of Glenfields North, Whittlesey

Guilty plea to speeding (110mph in a 70mph zone)

Fined £200, victim surcharge £80, costs £110. Six points on licence

Russell Plume (49) of Melbourne Road, Grantham

Guilty plea to speeding (73mph in a 40mph zone)

Fined £300, victim surcharge £120, costs £110. Six points on licence

Aurimas Zukauskas (29) of Queens Meadow, Cambridge

Found guilty of driving while using a hand held mobile phone

Found guilty of driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence

Found guilty of driving with no insurance

Found guilty of driving a vehicle on which not every stop lamp was in working order