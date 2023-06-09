Peterborough Magistrates' Court results - speeding vet avoids driving ban
May 24
Lewis Birch (37) of Poynters Road, Dunstable
Guilty plea to speeding (69mph in a 60mph zone)
Fined £461, victim surcharge £184, costs £110. Three points on licence. No totting disqualification – impact on family, work and charity work
Simon Cox (49) of Williams Close, Ely
Guilty plea to speeding (40mph in a 30mph zone)
Fined £71, victim surcharge £28. Three points on licence
Spyridon Doukas (65) of Sunningdale, Peterborough
Guilty plea to driving without wearing a seat belt
Absolute discharge. Costs £54
Max Horner (19) of Maryland Avenue, Hartford
Guilty plea to driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Fined £120, victim surcharge £48, costs £14. Disqualified from driving for six months
James Matchett (48) of High Street, Holbeach
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Fined £50, victim surcharge £20. DIsqualified from driving for 24 months
Maria Navas Silvestre (29) of Sandringham Close, Stamford
Guilty plea to speeding (61mph in a 40mph zone)
Fined £400, victim surcharge £160, costs £110. Five points on licence. No totting disqualification – impact on others, animal welfare and national response re avian flu due to work as a vet
Paul Waters (35) of Holme Close, Swavesell
Guilty plea to speeding (42mph in a 30mph zone)
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Guilty plea to driving with an illegal registration plate
Fined £450, victim surcharge £180, costs £110. Six points on licence
Henrik Matulevic (41) of Puritan Way, Boston
Found guilty of speeding (78mph in a 60mph zone)
Fined £71, victim surcharge £28. Three points on licence
Joao Nhamposse (48) of Eyrescroft, Peterborough
Guilty plea to speeding (50mph in a 40mph zone)
Fined £71, victim surcharge £28. Three points on licence
Nadia Hodges (35) of Hooley Place, Cambridge
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Guilty plea to permitting another person to drive otherwise than in accordance with a licence
Fined £440, victim surcharge £176, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for six months
May 25
Jason Topsom (57) of New Road, Melbourn
Guilty plea to speeding (36mph in a 30mph zone)
Guilty plea to speeding (37mph in a 30mph zone)
Fined £200, victim surcharge £40. Six points on licence
May 30
Michael Hale (44) of Winding Way, Thrapston
Found guilty of speeding (71mph in a 60mph zone)
Fined £120, victim surcharge £34, costs £300. Three points on licence
May 31
Jordan Moore (24) of Ash Close, Huntingdon
Guilty plea to driving while using a hand held mobile phone
Fined £146, victim surcharge £58, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for six months