Peterborough Magistrates' Court results - speeding vet avoids driving ban

May 24

Lewis Birch (37) of Poynters Road, Dunstable

Guilty plea to speeding (69mph in a 60mph zone)

The latest sentencing results from Peterborough Magistrates' Court

Fined £461, victim surcharge £184, costs £110. Three points on licence. No totting disqualification – impact on family, work and charity work

Simon Cox (49) of Williams Close, Ely

Guilty plea to speeding (40mph in a 30mph zone)

Fined £71, victim surcharge £28. Three points on licence

Spyridon Doukas (65) of Sunningdale, Peterborough

Guilty plea to driving without wearing a seat belt

Absolute discharge. Costs £54

Max Horner (19) of Maryland Avenue, Hartford

Guilty plea to driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Fined £120, victim surcharge £48, costs £14. Disqualified from driving for six months

James Matchett (48) of High Street, Holbeach

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Fined £50, victim surcharge £20. DIsqualified from driving for 24 months

Maria Navas Silvestre (29) of Sandringham Close, Stamford

Guilty plea to speeding (61mph in a 40mph zone)

Fined £400, victim surcharge £160, costs £110. Five points on licence. No totting disqualification – impact on others, animal welfare and national response re avian flu due to work as a vet

Paul Waters (35) of Holme Close, Swavesell

Guilty plea to speeding (42mph in a 30mph zone)

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Guilty plea to driving with an illegal registration plate

Fined £450, victim surcharge £180, costs £110. Six points on licence

Henrik Matulevic (41) of Puritan Way, Boston

Found guilty of speeding (78mph in a 60mph zone)

Fined £71, victim surcharge £28. Three points on licence

Joao Nhamposse (48) of Eyrescroft, Peterborough

Guilty plea to speeding (50mph in a 40mph zone)

Fined £71, victim surcharge £28. Three points on licence

Nadia Hodges (35) of Hooley Place, Cambridge

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Guilty plea to permitting another person to drive otherwise than in accordance with a licence

Fined £440, victim surcharge £176, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for six months

May 25

Jason Topsom (57) of New Road, Melbourn

Guilty plea to speeding (36mph in a 30mph zone)

Guilty plea to speeding (37mph in a 30mph zone)

Fined £200, victim surcharge £40. Six points on licence

May 30

Michael Hale (44) of Winding Way, Thrapston

Found guilty of speeding (71mph in a 60mph zone)

Fined £120, victim surcharge £34, costs £300. Three points on licence

May 31

Jordan Moore (24) of Ash Close, Huntingdon

Guilty plea to driving while using a hand held mobile phone