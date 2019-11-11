Peterborough Magistrates’ Court Results - Part One

October 28

Reza Bashardoost (48) of no fixed abode

Peterborough Magistrates' Court

Guilty plea to theft of chocolates (value £32 from Aldi)

Guilty plea to theft of beer (value £26.37 from Aldi)

Fined £100, victim surcharge £30. Detained in courthouse until 6.20pm - defendant was arrested on October 26 and spent two nights and all day on October 28 in custody

Donatas Bogusis (29) of Bath Road, Wisbech

Guilty plea to drink driving (47ugs in 100ml of breath)

Guilty plea to failing to surrender to custody

Fined £230, victim surcharge £32, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 14 months - can be reduced by 14 weeks if course completed by 20/7/20.

Charles Taylor (20) of Allport Close, Peterborough

Guilty plea to theft of USB memory sticks (value £64.95 from B&M Stores)

Admits breach of community order by failing to attend appointments with officer

Fined £50, victim surcharge £30. Jailed for eight weeks, suspended for 12 months

David Dabrowski (37) of Star Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to assaulting an emergency worker (PCSO Moll)

Guilty plea to failure to surrender to custody

Fined £113, victim surcharge £32, costs £85. Detained in courthouse for the day

Leonard Devall (21) of Beechwood Close, Peterborough

Found guilty of receiving stolen goods - a credit card and debit card

Found guilty of fraud by false representation x5

Guilty plea to failure to surrender to custody

Jailed for 26 weeks, suspended for 12 months. Compensation of £112.52

Liam Marshall (30) of Merelade Grove, Peterborough

Admits breach of community order by failing to attend probation appointments

Guilty plea to theft of fragrances (value £720 from Boots)

Guilty plea to theft of aftershaves and perfumes (value £105 from Boots)

Guilty plea to theft of perfumes (value £240 from Boots)

Guilty plea to theft of cosmetics (value £387.50 from Boots)

Guilty plea to theft of Crystal Glasses (value £235 from Boots)

Admits breach of conditional discharge

Jailed for 20 weeks. Compensation £150

Leon Judd (26) of Watergall, Peterborough

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Guilty plea to driving otherwise in accordance with a licence

Fined £276, victim surcharge £30, costs £90. Six points on licence

Jodie Nicol (42) of Hinchcliffe, Peterborough

Guilty plea to theft of goods (value £102 from Co-op)

Guilty plea to fraud by false representation

Guilty plea to failure to surrender

Community order - Mental Health Treatment Requirement for 12 sessions. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 20 days. Compensation of £187.08 (£102 for count one, £85.08 for count two)

Jason Savory (51) of Windsor Drive, Peterborough

Guilty plea keeping an unlicensed vehicle

Fined £50, costs £85. Back duty of £134.17

Renars Juskevics (23) of Cromwell Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour

Guilty plea to assaulting a constable, PC Foster, in execution of her duty

Guilty plea to failure to surrender

Admits breach of conditional discharge

Community order -100 hours unpaid work. Compensation £25, victim surcharge £84.97, costs £150

Lee Marr (34) of Buckminster Place, Peterborough

Found guilty of theft of razor blades (value £60 from Superdrug)

Found guilty of theft of aftershave (value £52 from Superdrug)

Fined £180, cvictim surcharge £32, costs £100, compensation £60 October 30

Jamie Carter (36) of Bodesway, Peterborough

Guilty plea to harassment

Guilty plea to sending a grossly offensive, indecent, obscene or menacing message by means of a public electronic communications network x2

Jailed for 16 weeks. Victim surcharge £122. Restraining order until 29/4/21

Danielle Harrison (19) of Chepstow Close, Stevenage

Guilty plea to acting in an anti social manner likely to cause harassment, alarm, distress

Committed to detention in a young offender institute for three weeks

Paulo Ferrao (46) of Stonebridge, Peterborough

Guilty plea to depositing controlled waste (vacuum cleaner and other waste) on land, namely Raleigh Way

Fined £280, victim surcharge £30, costs £250

Olivia Hood (28) of Sandringham Close, Stamford

Guilty plea to failure to provide information relating to the identity of a driver

Fined £70, victim surcharge £30. Six points on licence

October 30

David Creasey (44) of Lincoln Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to theft of spirits (value £156 from Co-op)

Guilty plea to theft of alcohol (value £134 from Co-op)

Guilty plea to theft of alcohol (value £108 from Co-op)

Guilty plea to theft of alcohol (value £100 from Co-op)

Guilty plea to theft of shaver and toothbrush heads (value (£199.98 from Boots)

Community order - Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 20 days. Compensation £100

Adrian Dabrowski (39) of Star Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to resisting a police constable

Fined £233, compensation £100, costs £85, victim surcharge £32

Tanver Hussain (27) of Cobden Street, Peterborough

Guilty plea to drink driving (77ugs in 100ml of breath)

Fined £230, victim surcharge £32, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 19 months. Can be reduced by 19 weeks if course completed by 18/11/20

Ronalds Kapenieks (31) of Kingsley Road, Eastfield

Guilty plea to driving while disqualified

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Fined £300, victim surcharge £32, costs £85. Six points on licence

Deivydas Katauskas (21) of Sutton Road, Leverington

Guilty plea to drink driving (87ugs in 100ml of breath)

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Guilty plea to driving otherwise in accordance with a licence

Community order - 80 hours unpaid work. Victim surcharge £90, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 22 months - can be reduced by 22 weeks if course completed by 30/1/21

Dumitru Negura (28) of Craig Street, Peterborough

Convicted of possession of class A drugs (cocaine)

Convicted of drug driving (cocaine)

Convicted of drug driving (cannabis)

Fined £350, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Drugs to be destroyed

Robert Rodgers (42) of Adderley, Peterborough

Guilty plea to fraud

Guilty plea to theft

Jailed for 12 weeks,suspended for 18 months. Compensation £430

Deividas Sidagis (25) of Staithe Road, Wisbech

Guilty plea to drink driving (83ugs in 100ml of breath)

Fined £436, victim surcharge £43, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 22 months - can be reduced by 22 weeks if course completed by 30/1/21

Milan Skop (22) of Bringhurst, Peterborough

Guilty plea to drug driving (cannabis)

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Fined £320, victim surcharge £32, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 36 months

Robert Stan (28) of Boleyn Avenue, Peterborough

Guilty plea to drink driving (63ugs in 100ml of breath)

Fined £346, victim surcharge £34, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 18 months - can be reduced by 18 weeks if course completed by 25/10/20

Ryan Bartram (26) of Mill Road, West Walton

Guilty plea to drug driving (cocaine)

Guilty plea to possession of class A drugs (cocaine)

Guilty plea to driving while disqualified

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Guilty plea to drug driving (benzoylecgonine)

Breach of a suspended sentence

Jailed for 15 weeks. Victim surcharge £115, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Drugs to be destroyed

Nathaniel Skilton (24) of Westmoreland Gardens, Peterborough

Guilty plea to drink driving (58ugs in 100ml of breath)

Fined £200, victim surcharge £32, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 16 months - can be reduced by 16 weeks if course completed by 8/9/20

Grant Williamson (26) of Fontwell Crescent, Lincoln

Guilty plea to using or threatening unlawful violence

Community order - unpaid work for 60 hours. Victim surcharge £90, costs £85. Football banning order for three years

David Anderson (50) of Deanscroft, Peterborough

Guilty plea to failing to notify the DWP of a change of circumstances

Community order - curfew for four months between 8pm and 7am. Victim surcharge £85, costs £85.

Karl Osbourne (51) of Acacia Avenue, Peterborough

Guilty plea to criminal damage of a door and floor (value £103.55 belonging to Cross Keys Homes)

Compensation £50

Lance Smith (28) of High Street, March

Guilty plea to assaulting an emergency worker (PC Montgomery)

Jailed for 16 weeks, suspended for 18 months. Unpaid work of 120 hours. Compensation £500, victim surcharge £122, costs £85