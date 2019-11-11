Peterborough Magistrates’ Court Results - Part One

October 28
Reza Bashardoost (48) of no fixed abode
Guilty plea to theft of chocolates (value £32 from Aldi)
Guilty plea to theft of beer (value £26.37 from Aldi)
Fined £100, victim surcharge £30. Detained in courthouse until 6.20pm - defendant was arrested on October 26 and spent two nights and all day on October 28 in custody
Donatas Bogusis (29) of Bath Road, Wisbech
Guilty plea to drink driving (47ugs in 100ml of breath)
Guilty plea to failing to surrender to custody
Fined £230, victim surcharge £32, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 14 months - can be reduced by 14 weeks if course completed by 20/7/20.
Charles Taylor (20) of Allport Close, Peterborough
Guilty plea to theft of USB memory sticks (value £64.95 from B&M Stores)
Admits breach of community order by failing to attend appointments with officer
Fined £50, victim surcharge £30. Jailed for eight weeks, suspended for 12 months
David Dabrowski (37) of Star Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to assaulting an emergency worker (PCSO Moll)
Guilty plea to failure to surrender to custody
Fined £113, victim surcharge £32, costs £85. Detained in courthouse for the day
Leonard Devall (21) of Beechwood Close, Peterborough
Found guilty of receiving stolen goods - a credit card and debit card
Found guilty of fraud by false representation x5
Guilty plea to failure to surrender to custody
Jailed for 26 weeks, suspended for 12 months. Compensation of £112.52
Liam Marshall (30) of Merelade Grove, Peterborough
Admits breach of community order by failing to attend probation appointments
Guilty plea to theft of fragrances (value £720 from Boots)
Guilty plea to theft of aftershaves and perfumes (value £105 from Boots)
Guilty plea to theft of perfumes (value £240 from Boots)
Guilty plea to theft of cosmetics (value £387.50 from Boots)
Guilty plea to theft of Crystal Glasses (value £235 from Boots)
Admits breach of conditional discharge
Jailed for 20 weeks. Compensation £150
Leon Judd (26) of Watergall, Peterborough
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Guilty plea to driving otherwise in accordance with a licence
Fined £276, victim surcharge £30, costs £90. Six points on licence
Jodie Nicol (42) of Hinchcliffe, Peterborough
Guilty plea to theft of goods (value £102 from Co-op)
Guilty plea to fraud by false representation
Guilty plea to failure to surrender
Community order - Mental Health Treatment Requirement for 12 sessions. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 20 days. Compensation of £187.08 (£102 for count one, £85.08 for count two)
Jason Savory (51) of Windsor Drive, Peterborough
Guilty plea keeping an unlicensed vehicle
Fined £50, costs £85. Back duty of £134.17
Renars Juskevics (23) of Cromwell Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour
Guilty plea to assaulting a constable, PC Foster, in execution of her duty
Guilty plea to failure to surrender
Admits breach of conditional discharge
Community order -100 hours unpaid work. Compensation £25, victim surcharge £84.97, costs £150
Lee Marr (34) of Buckminster Place, Peterborough
Found guilty of theft of razor blades (value £60 from Superdrug)
Found guilty of theft of aftershave (value £52 from Superdrug)
Fined £180, cvictim surcharge £32, costs £100, compensation £60 October 30
Jamie Carter (36) of Bodesway, Peterborough
Guilty plea to harassment
Guilty plea to sending a grossly offensive, indecent, obscene or menacing message by means of a public electronic communications network x2
Jailed for 16 weeks. Victim surcharge £122. Restraining order until 29/4/21
Danielle Harrison (19) of Chepstow Close, Stevenage
Guilty plea to acting in an anti social manner likely to cause harassment, alarm, distress
Committed to detention in a young offender institute for three weeks
Paulo Ferrao (46) of Stonebridge, Peterborough
Guilty plea to depositing controlled waste (vacuum cleaner and other waste) on land, namely Raleigh Way
Fined £280, victim surcharge £30, costs £250
Olivia Hood (28) of Sandringham Close, Stamford
Guilty plea to failure to provide information relating to the identity of a driver
Fined £70, victim surcharge £30. Six points on licence
October 31
David Creasey (44) of Lincoln Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to theft of spirits (value £156 from Co-op)
Guilty plea to theft of alcohol (value £134 from Co-op)
Guilty plea to theft of alcohol (value £108 from Co-op)
Guilty plea to theft of alcohol (value £100 from Co-op)
Guilty plea to theft of shaver and toothbrush heads (value (£199.98 from Boots)
Community order - Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 20 days. Compensation £100
Adrian Dabrowski (39) of Star Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to resisting a police constable
Fined £233, compensation £100, costs £85, victim surcharge £32
Tanver Hussain (27) of Cobden Street, Peterborough
Guilty plea to drink driving (77ugs in 100ml of breath)
Fined £230, victim surcharge £32, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 19 months. Can be reduced by 19 weeks if course completed by 18/11/20
Ronalds Kapenieks (31) of Kingsley Road, Eastfield
Guilty plea to driving while disqualified
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Fined £300, victim surcharge £32, costs £85. Six points on licence
Deivydas Katauskas (21) of Sutton Road, Leverington
Guilty plea to drink driving (87ugs in 100ml of breath)
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Guilty plea to driving otherwise in accordance with a licence
Community order - 80 hours unpaid work. Victim surcharge £90, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 22 months - can be reduced by 22 weeks if course completed by 30/1/21
Dumitru Negura (28) of Craig Street, Peterborough
Convicted of possession of class A drugs (cocaine)
Convicted of drug driving (cocaine)
Convicted of drug driving (cannabis)
Fined £350, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Drugs to be destroyed
Robert Rodgers (42) of Adderley, Peterborough
Guilty plea to fraud
Guilty plea to theft
Jailed for 12 weeks,suspended for 18 months. Compensation £430
Deividas Sidagis (25) of Staithe Road, Wisbech
Guilty plea to drink driving (83ugs in 100ml of breath)
Fined £436, victim surcharge £43, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 22 months - can be reduced by 22 weeks if course completed by 30/1/21
Milan Skop (22) of Bringhurst, Peterborough
Guilty plea to drug driving (cannabis)
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Fined £320, victim surcharge £32, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 36 months
Robert Stan (28) of Boleyn Avenue, Peterborough
Guilty plea to drink driving (63ugs in 100ml of breath)
Fined £346, victim surcharge £34, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 18 months - can be reduced by 18 weeks if course completed by 25/10/20
Ryan Bartram (26) of Mill Road, West Walton
Guilty plea to drug driving (cocaine)
Guilty plea to possession of class A drugs (cocaine)
Guilty plea to driving while disqualified
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Guilty plea to drug driving (benzoylecgonine)
Breach of a suspended sentence
Jailed for 15 weeks. Victim surcharge £115, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Drugs to be destroyed
Nathaniel Skilton (24) of Westmoreland Gardens, Peterborough
Guilty plea to drink driving (58ugs in 100ml of breath)
Fined £200, victim surcharge £32, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 16 months - can be reduced by 16 weeks if course completed by 8/9/20
Grant Williamson (26) of Fontwell Crescent, Lincoln
Guilty plea to using or threatening unlawful violence
Community order - unpaid work for 60 hours. Victim surcharge £90, costs £85. Football banning order for three years
David Anderson (50) of Deanscroft, Peterborough
Guilty plea to failing to notify the DWP of a change of circumstances
Community order - curfew for four months between 8pm and 7am. Victim surcharge £85, costs £85.
Karl Osbourne (51) of Acacia Avenue, Peterborough
Guilty plea to criminal damage of a door and floor (value £103.55 belonging to Cross Keys Homes)
Compensation £50
Lance Smith (28) of High Street, March
Guilty plea to assaulting an emergency worker (PC Montgomery)
Jailed for 16 weeks, suspended for 18 months. Unpaid work of 120 hours. Compensation £500, victim surcharge £122, costs £85