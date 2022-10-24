October 12

Jason Darby (49) of Ringstead Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to fraud by false representation

Peterborough Magistrates' Court

Guilty plea to theft of sunglasses (value £134.85 from John Lewis)

Guilty plea to failing to surrender to custody

Jailed for six months, suspended for 12 months. Drug Rehabilitation Requirement for six months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 20 days. Compensation £120, victim surcharge £128

Tariq Hussain (48) of Summerfield Road, Peterborough

Advertisement Hide Ad

Guilty plea to driving while disqualified x2

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Community order – unpaid work of 120 hours. Victim surcharge £95, costs £170. Disqualified from driving for eight months

Anthony Burke (53) of Birdcage Walk, Newmarket

Advertisement Hide Ad

Guilty plea to speeding (82mph in a 70mph zone)

Fined £230, victim surcharge £34. Three points on licence. No totting disqualification 0 impact on health and employees

Katie Davison (37) of Viceroy Close, Eaton Socon

Guilty plea to speeding (38mph in a 30mph zone)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fined £107, victim surcharge £34,. Three points on licence. No totting disqualification – impact on family

Joshua Price (21) of High Street, Spaldwick

Guilty plea to speeding (90mph in a 70mph zone)

Fined £40, victim surcharge £34. Three points on licence. No totting disqualification – impact on mental health

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aaron Fuller (45) of Mallard Way, March

Guilty plea to making a relevant record or entry on an EC regulated journey which was false

Fined £384, victim surcharge £38, costs £372

Joe Carr Removals ltd, of Boston Road, Sleaford

Advertisement Hide Ad

Found guilty of using a vehicle fitted with a plate for which no plating certificate had been issued, and the maximum axle weight was exceeded

Fined £3322, victim surcharge £190, costs £188

James Parker (48) of Station Road, March

Guilty plea to making a relevant record or entry on an EC regulated journey which was false

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fined £384, victim surcharge £38, costs £372

Benjamin Rennie (31) of New Street, Helpringham

Found guilty of using a vehicle fitted with a plate for which no plating certificate had been issued, and the maximum axle weight was exceeded

Fined £1,661, victim surcharge £166, costs £188

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stuart Unsworth (64) of New Road, St Ives

Guilty plea to making a relevant record or entry on an EC regulated journey which was false

Fined £433, victim surcharge £43, costs £372

Ryszard Warman (43) of Morton Avenue, March

Advertisement Hide Ad

Guilty plea to making a relevant record or entry on an EC regulated journey which was false x2

Fined £428, victim surcharge £43, costs £372

Gurpal Dhillon (35) of Gainsborough Drive, Leamington Spa

Guilty plea to driving a vehicle when the maximum weight was exceeded

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fined £176, victim surcharge £34, costs £175

SVL Couriers Ltd, of Stone Castle Drive, Geenhithe

Found guilty of caused Gurpal Dillon to use a vehicle where the maximum weight was exceeded

Fined £1,936, victim surcharge £190, costs £983

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sotitios Tserentzoulias (26) of Christchurch Road, Tilbury

Found guilty of driving a vehicle before having successfully completing an appropriate certificate of professional competence test

Fined £440, victim surcharge £44, costs £219

V24 Ltd of Bryanston Road, Tilbury

Advertisement Hide Ad

Caused Sotitios Tserentzoulias to drive a vehicle before having successfully completing an appropriate certificate of professional competence test

Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £220

Jason Agar (33) of Adlington Close, Peterborough

Guilty plea to speeding (72mph in a 60mph zone) x2

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fined £166, victim surcharge £34. Six points on licence. No totting disqualification – impact om family

Zaneta Styrkacz (29) of Howland, Peterborough

Guilty plea to speeding (70mph in a 60mph zone)

Fined £40, victim surcharge £34. Three points on licence. No totting disqualification – impact on family

Advertisement Hide Ad

October 13

George Kharou (36) of London Road, Bicester

Found guilty of failing to comply with a notice to cease playing loud music

Fined £2,500, victim surcharge £250, costs £2,305

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joseph Mifsud (74) of Manton, Peterborough

Found guilty of Failing to give information relating to the identity of a driver

Fined £180, victim surcharge £34, costs £200. Six points on licence

October 17

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mihaela Baciu (22) of Short Road, Stretham

Guilty plea to speeding (36mph in a 30mph zone)

Fined £50, victim surcharge £34, costs £50. Three points on licence

David Brown (59) of The Street, Ingham

Advertisement Hide Ad

Guilty plea to speeding (49mph in a 40mph zone)

Fined £69, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Three points on licence

Michael Ward (79) of Ship Lane, Ely

Guilty plea to speeding (36mph in a 30mph zone)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fined £66, victim surcharge £34. Three points on licence

October 18

Nichola Lepine (44) of Burgattes Road, Little Canfield

Found guilty of failing to give information relating to a driver

Advertisement Hide Ad