Peterborough Magistrates’ Court Results – from fraudsters to noisy neighbours
Results of sentencing hearings at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court
October 12
Jason Darby (49) of Ringstead Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to fraud by false representation
Guilty plea to theft of sunglasses (value £134.85 from John Lewis)
Guilty plea to failing to surrender to custody
Jailed for six months, suspended for 12 months. Drug Rehabilitation Requirement for six months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 20 days. Compensation £120, victim surcharge £128
Tariq Hussain (48) of Summerfield Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to driving while disqualified x2
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Community order – unpaid work of 120 hours. Victim surcharge £95, costs £170. Disqualified from driving for eight months
Anthony Burke (53) of Birdcage Walk, Newmarket
Guilty plea to speeding (82mph in a 70mph zone)
Fined £230, victim surcharge £34. Three points on licence. No totting disqualification 0 impact on health and employees
Katie Davison (37) of Viceroy Close, Eaton Socon
Guilty plea to speeding (38mph in a 30mph zone)
Fined £107, victim surcharge £34,. Three points on licence. No totting disqualification – impact on family
Joshua Price (21) of High Street, Spaldwick
Guilty plea to speeding (90mph in a 70mph zone)
Fined £40, victim surcharge £34. Three points on licence. No totting disqualification – impact on mental health
Aaron Fuller (45) of Mallard Way, March
Guilty plea to making a relevant record or entry on an EC regulated journey which was false
Fined £384, victim surcharge £38, costs £372
Joe Carr Removals ltd, of Boston Road, Sleaford
Found guilty of using a vehicle fitted with a plate for which no plating certificate had been issued, and the maximum axle weight was exceeded
Fined £3322, victim surcharge £190, costs £188
James Parker (48) of Station Road, March
Guilty plea to making a relevant record or entry on an EC regulated journey which was false
Fined £384, victim surcharge £38, costs £372
Benjamin Rennie (31) of New Street, Helpringham
Found guilty of using a vehicle fitted with a plate for which no plating certificate had been issued, and the maximum axle weight was exceeded
Fined £1,661, victim surcharge £166, costs £188
Stuart Unsworth (64) of New Road, St Ives
Guilty plea to making a relevant record or entry on an EC regulated journey which was false
Fined £433, victim surcharge £43, costs £372
Ryszard Warman (43) of Morton Avenue, March
Guilty plea to making a relevant record or entry on an EC regulated journey which was false x2
Fined £428, victim surcharge £43, costs £372
Gurpal Dhillon (35) of Gainsborough Drive, Leamington Spa
Guilty plea to driving a vehicle when the maximum weight was exceeded
Fined £176, victim surcharge £34, costs £175
SVL Couriers Ltd, of Stone Castle Drive, Geenhithe
Found guilty of caused Gurpal Dillon to use a vehicle where the maximum weight was exceeded
Fined £1,936, victim surcharge £190, costs £983
Sotitios Tserentzoulias (26) of Christchurch Road, Tilbury
Found guilty of driving a vehicle before having successfully completing an appropriate certificate of professional competence test
Fined £440, victim surcharge £44, costs £219
V24 Ltd of Bryanston Road, Tilbury
Caused Sotitios Tserentzoulias to drive a vehicle before having successfully completing an appropriate certificate of professional competence test
Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £220
Jason Agar (33) of Adlington Close, Peterborough
Guilty plea to speeding (72mph in a 60mph zone) x2
Fined £166, victim surcharge £34. Six points on licence. No totting disqualification – impact om family
Zaneta Styrkacz (29) of Howland, Peterborough
Guilty plea to speeding (70mph in a 60mph zone)
Fined £40, victim surcharge £34. Three points on licence. No totting disqualification – impact on family
October 13
George Kharou (36) of London Road, Bicester
Found guilty of failing to comply with a notice to cease playing loud music
Fined £2,500, victim surcharge £250, costs £2,305
Joseph Mifsud (74) of Manton, Peterborough
Found guilty of Failing to give information relating to the identity of a driver
Fined £180, victim surcharge £34, costs £200. Six points on licence
October 17
Mihaela Baciu (22) of Short Road, Stretham
Guilty plea to speeding (36mph in a 30mph zone)
Fined £50, victim surcharge £34, costs £50. Three points on licence
David Brown (59) of The Street, Ingham
Guilty plea to speeding (49mph in a 40mph zone)
Fined £69, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Three points on licence
Michael Ward (79) of Ship Lane, Ely
Guilty plea to speeding (36mph in a 30mph zone)
Fined £66, victim surcharge £34. Three points on licence
October 18
Nichola Lepine (44) of Burgattes Road, Little Canfield
Found guilty of failing to give information relating to a driver
Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £300. Six points on licence