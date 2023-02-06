Peterborough Magistrates' Court results: Four drivers banned from the roads
Results of Magistrates' Court sentencing hearings
January 27
Zoraise Ashraf (28) of Brampton Road, Huntingdon
Guilty plea to trespassing on a railway x2
Fined £120, costs £105
Roy Lee (24) of Allington Lane, Barrowby
Guilty plea to drunk and disorderly behaviour
Fined £350, victim surcharge £140, costs £105
Amraj Hothi (43) of Lea Gardens, Peterborough
Guilty plea to drink driving (112ugs in 100ml of breath)
Guilty plea to drunk and disorderly behaviour
Fined £100. Community order – Rehabilitation Activity Requirement of 20 days, 130 hours unpaid work. Victim surcharge £114, costs £105. Disqualified from driving for 27 months – can be reduced by 27 weeks if course completed by 7/7/24
January 30
Geoffrey Caswell (63) of Field View, Bar Hill
Guilty of speeding (49mph in a 40mph zone)
Fined £200, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for six months
Rio DOuglas (21) of Gostwick, Peterborough
Guilty plea to speeding (107mph in a 70mph zone)
Fined £276, victim surcharge £110, costs £110. Six points on licence
Lauren Flaxman (27) of Market Street, Long Sutton
Guilty plea to speeding (62mph in a 50mph zone)
Fined £100, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. DIsqualified from driving for six months
Neil Howard (51) of Old Bank, Prickwillow
Guilty plea to driving with no MOT
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Fined £450, victim surcharge £45, costs £110. Eight points on licence. No totting disqualification – impact on family
Robert Lapthorn (47) of Cambridge Road, Oakington
Guilty plea to speeding (47mph in a 40mph zone)
Fined £161, victim surcharge £64, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for six months
Charlene Runiewicz (34) of Gardener Crescent, Fenstanton
Guilty of speeding (89mph in a 70mph zone)
Guilty of failing to give information relating to the identity of a driver
Fined £259, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Six points on licence. No totting disqualification – impact on family
Adam Lee (38) of Church Lane, Kennett
Guilty plea to driving while using a hand held mobile phone
Fined £333, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Six points on licence – no totting disqualification – impact on family
Charles Lee (58) of High Street, Sutton
Guilty plea to speeding (41mph in a 30mph zone)
Fined £666, victim surcharge £67, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for six months
Marian Muraru (26) of Bedford Street, Peterborough
Guilty plea to driving while using a hand held mobile phone
Fined £216, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Six points on licence