Peterborough Magistrates' Court results: Four drivers banned from the roads

Results of Magistrates' Court sentencing hearings

By Stephen Briggs
2 minutes ago - 2 min read

January 27

Zoraise Ashraf (28) of Brampton Road, Huntingdon

Guilty plea to trespassing on a railway x2

The latest sentencing results from Peterborough Magistrates' Court
Fined £120, costs £105

Roy Lee (24) of Allington Lane, Barrowby

Guilty plea to drunk and disorderly behaviour

Fined £350, victim surcharge £140, costs £105

Amraj Hothi (43) of Lea Gardens, Peterborough

Guilty plea to drink driving (112ugs in 100ml of breath)

Guilty plea to drunk and disorderly behaviour

Fined £100. Community order – Rehabilitation Activity Requirement of 20 days, 130 hours unpaid work. Victim surcharge £114, costs £105. Disqualified from driving for 27 months – can be reduced by 27 weeks if course completed by 7/7/24

January 30

Geoffrey Caswell (63) of Field View, Bar Hill

Guilty of speeding (49mph in a 40mph zone)

Fined £200, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for six months

Rio DOuglas (21) of Gostwick, Peterborough

Guilty plea to speeding (107mph in a 70mph zone)

Fined £276, victim surcharge £110, costs £110. Six points on licence

Lauren Flaxman (27) of Market Street, Long Sutton

Guilty plea to speeding (62mph in a 50mph zone)

Fined £100, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. DIsqualified from driving for six months

Neil Howard (51) of Old Bank, Prickwillow

Guilty plea to driving with no MOT

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Fined £450, victim surcharge £45, costs £110. Eight points on licence. No totting disqualification – impact on family

Robert Lapthorn (47) of Cambridge Road, Oakington

Guilty plea to speeding (47mph in a 40mph zone)

Fined £161, victim surcharge £64, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for six months

Charlene Runiewicz (34) of Gardener Crescent, Fenstanton

Guilty of speeding (89mph in a 70mph zone)

Guilty of failing to give information relating to the identity of a driver

Fined £259, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Six points on licence. No totting disqualification – impact on family

Adam Lee (38) of Church Lane, Kennett

Guilty plea to driving while using a hand held mobile phone

Fined £333, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Six points on licence – no totting disqualification – impact on family

Charles Lee (58) of High Street, Sutton

Guilty plea to speeding (41mph in a 30mph zone)

Fined £666, victim surcharge £67, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for six months

Marian Muraru (26) of Bedford Street, Peterborough

Guilty plea to driving while using a hand held mobile phone

Fined £216, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Six points on licence

