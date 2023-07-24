Peterborough Magistrates' Court results: Doctor avoids speeding ban due to impact on patients
July 5
Dale Brown (43) of Goodacre, Peterborough
Guilty plea to failing to comply with a noise abatement notice
Fined £200, victim surcharge £80, costs £800
Zac Small (28) of Wellington Street, Peterborough
Guilty plea to breaching a PSPO x4
Fined £300, victim surcharge £28. Criminal Behaviour order for two years
Katie Tiffin (42) of Goodacre, Peterborough
Guilty plea to failing to comply with a noise abatement notice
Fined £200, victim surcharge £80, costs £800
July 6
Trinity Sanders (31) of Corn Mill Close, Wellingborough
Guilty plea to assault by beating x2
Guilty plea to assault
Jailed for 16 weeks
July 7
Toby Cohen (18) of Weymouth Avenue, London
Guilty plea to speeding (68mph in a 40mph zone)
Fined £120, victim surcharge £48, costs £90. Disqualified from driving for 28 days
July 10
Jamie Curson (30) of Cherrytree Walk, Yaxley
Guilty plea to failing to stop after an accident
Fined £142, victim surcharge £57, costs £110. Five points on licence
Samuel Jarvis (26) of Kiln Street, Peterborough
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Guilty plea to driving with no MOT
Fined £276, victim surcharge £110, costs £110. Eight points on licence. No totting disqualification – loss of livelihood and impact on family
Lee Walsh (49) of St Nicholas Way, Spalding
Guilty plea to driving while using a hand held mobile phone
Fined £169, victim surcharge £68. Six points on licence. No totting disqualification – loss of livelihood and impact on family
Dr Anyanate Briggs (69) of Beaumont Avenue, Southwell
Guilty plea to speeding (68mph in 40mph zone)
Fined £666, victim surcharge £266, costs £110. Six points on licence. No totting disqualification – loss of livelihood and impact on patients and family
Matthew Keightley (32) of Palgrave Way, Pinchbeck
Guilty plea to speeding (70mph in a 60mph zone) x3
Guilty plea to speeding (71mph in a 60mph zone)
Fined £100, victim surcharge £160, costs £110. Twelve points on licence. No totting disqualification – loss of livelihood and impact on family
Peycho Koshnicharov (57) of Eastfield Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to driving while using a hand held mobile phone
Fined £40, victim surcharge £16, costs £110. Six points on licence
Thivanayagam Sivarajah (50) of First Drive, Stamford
Guilty plea to speeding
Fined £660, victim surcharge £266, costs £110. Three points on licence. No totting disqualification – impact on business, staff and wider community
Devamayjam Devanayagam (47) of Vanners, Crawley
Guilty plea to speeding (57mph in a 40mph zone)
Fined £72, victim surcharge £29. Three points on licence
Jonathan Reeves (38) of Godsey Crescent, Market Deeping
Guilty of driving with no insurance
Guilty of driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence
Fined £120, victim surcharge £48, costs £110. Eight points on licence. No totting disqualification – impact on defendant's health
Luke Harris (25) of Princesfield Road, Waltham Abbey
Guilty plea to speeding (69mph in a 60mph zone)
Fined £133, victim surcharge £53, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for 28 days
Sarah Jones (35) of Mereside, Soham
Guilty plea to speeding (37mph in a 30mph zone)
Fined £72, victim surcharge £29. Three points on licence
Bashiru Nyang (50) of Allport Close, Peterborough
Guilty plea to speeding (71mph in a 60mph zone)
Fined £71, victim surcharge £29. Three points on licence
July 11
Claudiu Balan (25) of St Thomas Road, Spalding
Guilty plea to failing to take all reasonable measures to prevent unauthorised or harmful depositing, treatment of disposal of waste
Fined £313, victim surcharge £34, costs £262
Michael Miller (45) of Leighton Road, Leighton Buzzard
Guilty plea to driving with no Goods Vehicle Test Certificate
Guilty plea to driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence
Fined £60, victim surcharge £24, costs £200. Three points on licence
July 13
Samantha Debbie-Smith
Guilty plea to causing unnecessary suffering to a cat names Missy
Fined £270, victim surcharge £108, costs £200
July 17
Osmaan Afzal (35) of Granville Street, Peterborough
Guilty of driving with no insurance
Fined £660, victim surcharge £264, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for six months
Anthony Spillett (43) of Glastonbury Road, Bury St Edmunds
Found guilty of failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver
Fined £375, victim surcharge £294, costs £110. Six points on licence
Raymond Von Tersch (75) of Bury Road, Ramsey
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Fined £56, victim surcharge £22, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for six months
Reynaldo Galloso (68) of Station Road, Dersingham
Guilty plea to speeding (71mph in a 60mph zone)
Fined £531, victim surcharge £53, costs £110. Three points on licence
Amadu Balde (40) of Meadenvale, Peterborough
Guilty plea to speeding (72mph in a 60mph zone)
Guilty plea to speeding (69mph in a 60mph zone)
Fined £61, victim surcharge £24, costs £110. Six points on licence
Sindija Busma (24) of Glenton Street, Peterborough
Guilty plea to speeding (49mph in a 30mph zone)
Fined £166, victim surcharge £66, costs £110. Six points on licence. No totting disqualification – loss of livelihood and impact on family
July 18
Karnail Sokhal (70) of Eccleston Crescent, Romford
Guilty plea to speeding (62mph in a 40mph zone)
Fined £200, victim surcharge £80, costs £85. Five points on licence