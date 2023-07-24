Peterborough Magistrates' Court results: Doctor avoids speeding ban due to impact on patients

July 5

Dale Brown (43) of Goodacre, Peterborough

Guilty plea to failing to comply with a noise abatement notice

The latest sentencing results from Peterborough Magistrates' Court

Fined £200, victim surcharge £80, costs £800

Zac Small (28) of Wellington Street, Peterborough

Guilty plea to breaching a PSPO x4

Fined £300, victim surcharge £28. Criminal Behaviour order for two years

Katie Tiffin (42) of Goodacre, Peterborough

Guilty plea to failing to comply with a noise abatement notice

Fined £200, victim surcharge £80, costs £800

July 6

Trinity Sanders (31) of Corn Mill Close, Wellingborough

Guilty plea to assault by beating x2

Guilty plea to assault

Jailed for 16 weeks

July 7

Toby Cohen (18) of Weymouth Avenue, London

Guilty plea to speeding (68mph in a 40mph zone)

Fined £120, victim surcharge £48, costs £90. Disqualified from driving for 28 days

July 10

Jamie Curson (30) of Cherrytree Walk, Yaxley

Guilty plea to failing to stop after an accident

Fined £142, victim surcharge £57, costs £110. Five points on licence

Samuel Jarvis (26) of Kiln Street, Peterborough

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Guilty plea to driving with no MOT

Fined £276, victim surcharge £110, costs £110. Eight points on licence. No totting disqualification – loss of livelihood and impact on family

Lee Walsh (49) of St Nicholas Way, Spalding

Guilty plea to driving while using a hand held mobile phone

Fined £169, victim surcharge £68. Six points on licence. No totting disqualification – loss of livelihood and impact on family

Dr Anyanate Briggs (69) of Beaumont Avenue, Southwell

Guilty plea to speeding (68mph in 40mph zone)

Fined £666, victim surcharge £266, costs £110. Six points on licence. No totting disqualification – loss of livelihood and impact on patients and family

Matthew Keightley (32) of Palgrave Way, Pinchbeck

Guilty plea to speeding (70mph in a 60mph zone) x3

Guilty plea to speeding (71mph in a 60mph zone)

Fined £100, victim surcharge £160, costs £110. Twelve points on licence. No totting disqualification – loss of livelihood and impact on family

Peycho Koshnicharov (57) of Eastfield Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to driving while using a hand held mobile phone

Fined £40, victim surcharge £16, costs £110. Six points on licence

Thivanayagam Sivarajah (50) of First Drive, Stamford

Guilty plea to speeding

Fined £660, victim surcharge £266, costs £110. Three points on licence. No totting disqualification – impact on business, staff and wider community

Devamayjam Devanayagam (47) of Vanners, Crawley

Guilty plea to speeding (57mph in a 40mph zone)

Fined £72, victim surcharge £29. Three points on licence

Jonathan Reeves (38) of Godsey Crescent, Market Deeping

Guilty of driving with no insurance

Guilty of driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence

Fined £120, victim surcharge £48, costs £110. Eight points on licence. No totting disqualification – impact on defendant's health

Luke Harris (25) of Princesfield Road, Waltham Abbey

Guilty plea to speeding (69mph in a 60mph zone)

Fined £133, victim surcharge £53, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for 28 days

Sarah Jones (35) of Mereside, Soham

Guilty plea to speeding (37mph in a 30mph zone)

Fined £72, victim surcharge £29. Three points on licence

Bashiru Nyang (50) of Allport Close, Peterborough

Guilty plea to speeding (71mph in a 60mph zone)

Fined £71, victim surcharge £29. Three points on licence

July 11

Claudiu Balan (25) of St Thomas Road, Spalding

Guilty plea to failing to take all reasonable measures to prevent unauthorised or harmful depositing, treatment of disposal of waste

Fined £313, victim surcharge £34, costs £262

Michael Miller (45) of Leighton Road, Leighton Buzzard

Guilty plea to driving with no Goods Vehicle Test Certificate

Guilty plea to driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence

Fined £60, victim surcharge £24, costs £200. Three points on licence

July 13

Samantha Debbie-Smith

Guilty plea to causing unnecessary suffering to a cat names Missy

Fined £270, victim surcharge £108, costs £200

July 17

Osmaan Afzal (35) of Granville Street, Peterborough

Guilty of driving with no insurance

Fined £660, victim surcharge £264, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for six months

Anthony Spillett (43) of Glastonbury Road, Bury St Edmunds

Found guilty of failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver

Fined £375, victim surcharge £294, costs £110. Six points on licence

Raymond Von Tersch (75) of Bury Road, Ramsey

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Fined £56, victim surcharge £22, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for six months

Reynaldo Galloso (68) of Station Road, Dersingham

Guilty plea to speeding (71mph in a 60mph zone)

Fined £531, victim surcharge £53, costs £110. Three points on licence

Amadu Balde (40) of Meadenvale, Peterborough

Guilty plea to speeding (72mph in a 60mph zone)

Guilty plea to speeding (69mph in a 60mph zone)

Fined £61, victim surcharge £24, costs £110. Six points on licence

Sindija Busma (24) of Glenton Street, Peterborough

Guilty plea to speeding (49mph in a 30mph zone)

Fined £166, victim surcharge £66, costs £110. Six points on licence. No totting disqualification – loss of livelihood and impact on family

July 18

Karnail Sokhal (70) of Eccleston Crescent, Romford

Guilty plea to speeding (62mph in a 40mph zone)

