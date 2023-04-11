News you can trust since 1948
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
17 hours ago Six people dead and several injured after French Alps avalanche
14 hours ago Abba pay tribute to guitarist Lasse Wellander in emotional post
14 hours ago Vodafone issues update after services go down across the UK
14 hours ago Tributes paid to teenager who died in canal over Easter weekend
16 hours ago Full list of seven government backed UNESCO bid sites announced
16 hours ago Neighbours star gives health update after shock cancer diagnosis

Peterborough Magistrates' Court results: Covid breach and £1,000 theft from Sainsbury's

Results of the latest sentencing hearings at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court

By Stephen Briggs
Published 6th Apr 2023, 16:31 BST- 3 min read
Updated 6th Apr 2023, 16:36 BST

March 27

Ion Grigore (28) of Station Road, Great Billing

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Guilty plea to theft of groceries (value £1,000 from Sainsbury’s)

The latest sentencing results from Peterborough Magistrates' CourtThe latest sentencing results from Peterborough Magistrates' Court
The latest sentencing results from Peterborough Magistrates' Court
Most Popular

Guilty plea to theft of groceries and clothing (value unknown from Sainsbury’s)

Jailed for 12 weeks. Victim surcharge £154

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Leonard Gurau (30) of Station Road, Great Billing

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Guilty plea to theft of groceries (value £1,000 from Sainsbury’s)

Guilty plea to theft of groceries and clothing (value unknown from Sainsbury’s)

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Guilty plea to driving with an illegal tyre

Jailed for 10 weeks. Disqualified from driving for nine months. Victim surcharge £154

Stefania Negrvsara (23) of Station Road, Great Billing

Guilty plea to theft of groceries (value £1,000 from Sainsbury’s)

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Guilty plea to theft of groceries and clothing (value unknown from Sainsbury’s)

Admits breach of suspended sentence

Jailed for 30 weeks. Victim surcharge £154

Ionut Bajenaru (40) of Station Road, Great Billing

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Guilty plea to theft of groceries (value £1,000 from Sainsbury’s)

Guilty plea to theft of groceries and clothing (value unknown from Sainsbury’s)

Jailed for 10 weeks. Victim surcharge £154

Leah Duell (30) of Yarwell Close, Peterborough

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Found guilty of driving with no insurance

Found guilty of driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence

Conditional discharge for 12 months. Six points on licence. Victim surcharge £22. No totting disqualification – impact on family

March 30

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Blair Dobbie (38) of Weavers Loan, Aberlady

Guilty plea to resisting a police constable

Admits breach of suspended sentence

Jailed for two months, suspended for 12 months. Victim surcharge £154, costs £120

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Khaled Mohammed (38) of Mead Close, Peterborough

Guilty plea to arriving in England and failing to possess a coronavirus testing package

Guilty plea to arriving in England and failing to possess a valid notification of a negative coronavirus test result

Conditional discharge for six months. Victim surcharge £22, costs £200

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Vanesa Asenova (20) of Thongsley, Huntingdon

Found guilty of failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver

Fined £540, victim surcharge £216, costs £300. Six points on licence

April 3

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Aso Abdullah (37) of Belmont Street, Rotherham

Found guilty of driving a vehicle which exceeded the maximum weight

Fined £770, victim surcharge £77, costs £110

Elvis Elaigwu (42) of Appleyard, Peterborough

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Guilty plea to speeding (36mph in a 30mph zone)

Fined £130, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Six points on licence. No totting disqualification – impact on family

Shamise Hanif (24) of Springfield Road, Peterborough

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Guilty plea to speeding (70mph in a 60mph zone)

Fined £70, victim surcharge £34. Three points on licence

Joe Bradbury (28) of Stone Hill, St Neots

Guilty plea to speeding (91mph in a 70mph zone)

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Fined £275, victim surcharge £110, costs £110. Four points on licence. No totting disqualification – impact on family

Tyler Cartledge (31) of Carnarvon Road, Eynesbury

Guilty plea to driving without due care and attention

Guilty plea to failing to stop after an accident

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Guilty plea to failing to report an accident

Guilty plea to driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Fined £120, victim surcharge £48, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for 12 months

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Gheorghe Baiculescu (34) of Senliz Road, Alconbury Weald

Guilty plea to driving while using a hand held mobile phone

Fined £120, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for six months

Ayham Dahdal (25) of Epsom Road, Watford

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Guilty plea to driving a vehicle that was overweight

Guilty plea ro failing to ensure a tachograph was installed and used

Guilty plea to failing to comply with a requirement in relation to books, records or documents

Fined £250, victim surcharge £100, costs £110

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Stephen Dunthorne (65) of Palmer Close, Norwich

Guilty plea to speeding (48mph in a 40mph zone)

Fined £173, victim surcharge £69, costs £110. Three points on licence – no totting disqualification – impact on family

Simon Jakeman (33) of Far Pasture, Peterborough

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Guilty plea to speeding (49mph in a 40mph zone)

Fined £133, victim surcharge £53, costs £11. Three points on licence. No totting disqualification – impact on family

April 4

Shanker Giri (43) of Woodland Close, Northampton

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Found guilty of driving while using a hand held mobile phone

Fined £300, victim surcharge £34, costs £200. Six points on licence. No totting disqualification – impact on family and job

Pardaillan-Ionel Spridon (41) of London Road, Bedford

Guilty plea to speeding (83mph in a 50mph zone)

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Fined £350, victim surcharge £140, costs £120. Six points on licence

Station RoadPeterborough