March 27

Ion Grigore (28) of Station Road, Great Billing

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Guilty plea to theft of groceries (value £1,000 from Sainsbury’s)

The latest sentencing results from Peterborough Magistrates' Court

Guilty plea to theft of groceries and clothing (value unknown from Sainsbury’s)

Jailed for 12 weeks. Victim surcharge £154

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leonard Gurau (30) of Station Road, Great Billing

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Guilty plea to theft of groceries (value £1,000 from Sainsbury’s)

Guilty plea to theft of groceries and clothing (value unknown from Sainsbury’s)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Guilty plea to driving with an illegal tyre

Jailed for 10 weeks. Disqualified from driving for nine months. Victim surcharge £154

Stefania Negrvsara (23) of Station Road, Great Billing

Guilty plea to theft of groceries (value £1,000 from Sainsbury’s)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Guilty plea to theft of groceries and clothing (value unknown from Sainsbury’s)

Admits breach of suspended sentence

Jailed for 30 weeks. Victim surcharge £154

Ionut Bajenaru (40) of Station Road, Great Billing

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Guilty plea to theft of groceries (value £1,000 from Sainsbury’s)

Guilty plea to theft of groceries and clothing (value unknown from Sainsbury’s)

Jailed for 10 weeks. Victim surcharge £154

Leah Duell (30) of Yarwell Close, Peterborough

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Found guilty of driving with no insurance

Found guilty of driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence

Conditional discharge for 12 months. Six points on licence. Victim surcharge £22. No totting disqualification – impact on family

March 30

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blair Dobbie (38) of Weavers Loan, Aberlady

Guilty plea to resisting a police constable

Admits breach of suspended sentence

Jailed for two months, suspended for 12 months. Victim surcharge £154, costs £120

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Khaled Mohammed (38) of Mead Close, Peterborough

Guilty plea to arriving in England and failing to possess a coronavirus testing package

Guilty plea to arriving in England and failing to possess a valid notification of a negative coronavirus test result

Conditional discharge for six months. Victim surcharge £22, costs £200

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vanesa Asenova (20) of Thongsley, Huntingdon

Found guilty of failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver

Fined £540, victim surcharge £216, costs £300. Six points on licence

April 3

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aso Abdullah (37) of Belmont Street, Rotherham

Found guilty of driving a vehicle which exceeded the maximum weight

Fined £770, victim surcharge £77, costs £110

Elvis Elaigwu (42) of Appleyard, Peterborough

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Guilty plea to speeding (36mph in a 30mph zone)

Fined £130, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Six points on licence. No totting disqualification – impact on family

Shamise Hanif (24) of Springfield Road, Peterborough

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Guilty plea to speeding (70mph in a 60mph zone)

Fined £70, victim surcharge £34. Three points on licence

Joe Bradbury (28) of Stone Hill, St Neots

Guilty plea to speeding (91mph in a 70mph zone)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fined £275, victim surcharge £110, costs £110. Four points on licence. No totting disqualification – impact on family

Tyler Cartledge (31) of Carnarvon Road, Eynesbury

Guilty plea to driving without due care and attention

Guilty plea to failing to stop after an accident

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Guilty plea to failing to report an accident

Guilty plea to driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Fined £120, victim surcharge £48, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for 12 months

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gheorghe Baiculescu (34) of Senliz Road, Alconbury Weald

Guilty plea to driving while using a hand held mobile phone

Fined £120, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for six months

Ayham Dahdal (25) of Epsom Road, Watford

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Guilty plea to driving a vehicle that was overweight

Guilty plea ro failing to ensure a tachograph was installed and used

Guilty plea to failing to comply with a requirement in relation to books, records or documents

Fined £250, victim surcharge £100, costs £110

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stephen Dunthorne (65) of Palmer Close, Norwich

Guilty plea to speeding (48mph in a 40mph zone)

Fined £173, victim surcharge £69, costs £110. Three points on licence – no totting disqualification – impact on family

Simon Jakeman (33) of Far Pasture, Peterborough

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Guilty plea to speeding (49mph in a 40mph zone)

Fined £133, victim surcharge £53, costs £11. Three points on licence. No totting disqualification – impact on family

April 4

Shanker Giri (43) of Woodland Close, Northampton

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Found guilty of driving while using a hand held mobile phone

Fined £300, victim surcharge £34, costs £200. Six points on licence. No totting disqualification – impact on family and job

Pardaillan-Ionel Spridon (41) of London Road, Bedford

Guilty plea to speeding (83mph in a 50mph zone)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad