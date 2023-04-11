Peterborough Magistrates' Court results: Covid breach and £1,000 theft from Sainsbury's
Results of the latest sentencing hearings at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court
March 27
Ion Grigore (28) of Station Road, Great Billing
Guilty plea to theft of groceries (value £1,000 from Sainsbury’s)
Guilty plea to theft of groceries and clothing (value unknown from Sainsbury’s)
Jailed for 12 weeks. Victim surcharge £154
Leonard Gurau (30) of Station Road, Great Billing
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Guilty plea to theft of groceries (value £1,000 from Sainsbury’s)
Guilty plea to theft of groceries and clothing (value unknown from Sainsbury’s)
Guilty plea to driving with an illegal tyre
Jailed for 10 weeks. Disqualified from driving for nine months. Victim surcharge £154
Stefania Negrvsara (23) of Station Road, Great Billing
Guilty plea to theft of groceries (value £1,000 from Sainsbury’s)
Guilty plea to theft of groceries and clothing (value unknown from Sainsbury’s)
Admits breach of suspended sentence
Jailed for 30 weeks. Victim surcharge £154
Ionut Bajenaru (40) of Station Road, Great Billing
Guilty plea to theft of groceries (value £1,000 from Sainsbury’s)
Guilty plea to theft of groceries and clothing (value unknown from Sainsbury’s)
Jailed for 10 weeks. Victim surcharge £154
Leah Duell (30) of Yarwell Close, Peterborough
Found guilty of driving with no insurance
Found guilty of driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence
Conditional discharge for 12 months. Six points on licence. Victim surcharge £22. No totting disqualification – impact on family
March 30
Blair Dobbie (38) of Weavers Loan, Aberlady
Guilty plea to resisting a police constable
Admits breach of suspended sentence
Jailed for two months, suspended for 12 months. Victim surcharge £154, costs £120
Khaled Mohammed (38) of Mead Close, Peterborough
Guilty plea to arriving in England and failing to possess a coronavirus testing package
Guilty plea to arriving in England and failing to possess a valid notification of a negative coronavirus test result
Conditional discharge for six months. Victim surcharge £22, costs £200
Vanesa Asenova (20) of Thongsley, Huntingdon
Found guilty of failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver
Fined £540, victim surcharge £216, costs £300. Six points on licence
April 3
Aso Abdullah (37) of Belmont Street, Rotherham
Found guilty of driving a vehicle which exceeded the maximum weight
Fined £770, victim surcharge £77, costs £110
Elvis Elaigwu (42) of Appleyard, Peterborough
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Guilty plea to speeding (36mph in a 30mph zone)
Fined £130, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Six points on licence. No totting disqualification – impact on family
Shamise Hanif (24) of Springfield Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to speeding (70mph in a 60mph zone)
Fined £70, victim surcharge £34. Three points on licence
Joe Bradbury (28) of Stone Hill, St Neots
Guilty plea to speeding (91mph in a 70mph zone)
Fined £275, victim surcharge £110, costs £110. Four points on licence. No totting disqualification – impact on family
Tyler Cartledge (31) of Carnarvon Road, Eynesbury
Guilty plea to driving without due care and attention
Guilty plea to failing to stop after an accident
Guilty plea to failing to report an accident
Guilty plea to driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Fined £120, victim surcharge £48, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for 12 months
Gheorghe Baiculescu (34) of Senliz Road, Alconbury Weald
Guilty plea to driving while using a hand held mobile phone
Fined £120, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for six months
Ayham Dahdal (25) of Epsom Road, Watford
Guilty plea to driving a vehicle that was overweight
Guilty plea ro failing to ensure a tachograph was installed and used
Guilty plea to failing to comply with a requirement in relation to books, records or documents
Fined £250, victim surcharge £100, costs £110
Stephen Dunthorne (65) of Palmer Close, Norwich
Guilty plea to speeding (48mph in a 40mph zone)
Fined £173, victim surcharge £69, costs £110. Three points on licence – no totting disqualification – impact on family
Simon Jakeman (33) of Far Pasture, Peterborough
Guilty plea to speeding (49mph in a 40mph zone)
Fined £133, victim surcharge £53, costs £11. Three points on licence. No totting disqualification – impact on family
April 4
Shanker Giri (43) of Woodland Close, Northampton
Found guilty of driving while using a hand held mobile phone
Fined £300, victim surcharge £34, costs £200. Six points on licence. No totting disqualification – impact on family and job
Pardaillan-Ionel Spridon (41) of London Road, Bedford
Guilty plea to speeding (83mph in a 50mph zone)
Fined £350, victim surcharge £140, costs £120. Six points on licence