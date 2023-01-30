Peterborough Magistrates' Court results: Ban for Peterborough driver clocked at 125mph and jail for drink driver
Peterborough Magistrates' Court list
January 19
Claire Hemming (51) of High Street, Earith
Found guilty of failing to give information relating to a driver
Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £300. Six points on licence
Shady Elsayed (43) of Suez Road, Cambridge
Found guilty of driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence
Fined £60, victim surcharge £34, costs £300. Three points on licence
Alexsander Ivaylov (26) of Baslow Road, Leicester
Found guilty of driving with no insurance
Found guilty of driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence
Fined £380, victim surcharge £38, costs £85. Six points on licence
January 20
Gary Maynard (30) of SMeeth Road, Marshland St James
Guilty plea to failing to co-operate with a roadside drugs wipe
Guilty plea to drug driving (cannabis)
Fined £400, victim surcharge £40, costs £105. Disqualified from driving for 36 months
Lloyd Speight (35) of Fletton High Street
Guilty plea to theft of a pedal cycle
Jailed for 10 weeks. Compensation £350
January 23
Kamil Bielinski (34) of no fixed abode
Guilty plea to drink driving (105ugs in 100ml of breath)
Jailed for 14 days. Disqualified from driving for two years
Gabrielle Scripcariu (26) of Variey Parade, London
Guilty plea to possession of a knife in a public place
Jailed for four months, suspended for 12 months. Unpaid work of 150 hours. Victim surcharge £122, costs £150
Daniel Crawford (31) of Chambers Way, Biggleswade
Guilty plea to speeding (103mph in a 70mph zone)
Fined £454, victim surcharge £45, costs £110. Six points on licence
Rodney Goodwin (77) of Laburnum Avenue, Yaxley
Guilty plea to speeding (36mph in a 30mph zone)
Fined £40, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Three points on licence. No totting disqualification – impact on family
Raza Hussain (55) of Aqua Drive, Peterborough
Guilty plea to speeding (38mph in a 30mph zone)
Fined £153, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Three points on licence. No totting disqualification – impact on family
Anghel-Leonard Burlan (25) of Harris Street, Peterborough
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Guilty plea to driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence
Fined £400, victim surcharge £40, costs £110. Six points on licence. No totting disqualification – impact on family
Rafal Jachtma (24) of Saxonbury Way, Peterborough
Guilty plea to speeding (125mph in a 70mph zone)
Fined £500, victim surcharge £200, costs £110.Disqualified from driving for 56 days
Anthony Stanley (39) of Welbourne, Peterborough
Guilty of driving with no insurance
Fined £100, victim surcharge £34. Disqualified from driving for six months
January 24
Daniel Biddle (26) of Walton Park, Peterborough
Guilty plea to failing to surrender to custody x2
Fined £150, victim surcharge £20