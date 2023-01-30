Peterborough Magistrates' Court results: Ban for Peterborough driver clocked at 125mph and jail for drink driver

January 19

Claire Hemming (51) of High Street, Earith

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Found guilty of failing to give information relating to a driver

The latest sentencing results from Peterborough Magistrates' Court

Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £300. Six points on licence

Shady Elsayed (43) of Suez Road, Cambridge

Found guilty of driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence

Fined £60, victim surcharge £34, costs £300. Three points on licence

Alexsander Ivaylov (26) of Baslow Road, Leicester

Found guilty of driving with no insurance

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Found guilty of driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence

Fined £380, victim surcharge £38, costs £85. Six points on licence

January 20

Gary Maynard (30) of SMeeth Road, Marshland St James

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Guilty plea to failing to co-operate with a roadside drugs wipe

Guilty plea to drug driving (cannabis)

Fined £400, victim surcharge £40, costs £105. Disqualified from driving for 36 months

Lloyd Speight (35) of Fletton High Street

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Guilty plea to theft of a pedal cycle

Jailed for 10 weeks. Compensation £350

January 23

Kamil Bielinski (34) of no fixed abode

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Guilty plea to drink driving (105ugs in 100ml of breath)

Jailed for 14 days. Disqualified from driving for two years

Gabrielle Scripcariu (26) of Variey Parade, London

Guilty plea to possession of a knife in a public place

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jailed for four months, suspended for 12 months. Unpaid work of 150 hours. Victim surcharge £122, costs £150

Daniel Crawford (31) of Chambers Way, Biggleswade

Guilty plea to speeding (103mph in a 70mph zone)

Fined £454, victim surcharge £45, costs £110. Six points on licence

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rodney Goodwin (77) of Laburnum Avenue, Yaxley

Guilty plea to speeding (36mph in a 30mph zone)

Fined £40, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Three points on licence. No totting disqualification – impact on family

Raza Hussain (55) of Aqua Drive, Peterborough

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Guilty plea to speeding (38mph in a 30mph zone)

Fined £153, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Three points on licence. No totting disqualification – impact on family

Anghel-Leonard Burlan (25) of Harris Street, Peterborough

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Guilty plea to driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence

Fined £400, victim surcharge £40, costs £110. Six points on licence. No totting disqualification – impact on family

Rafal Jachtma (24) of Saxonbury Way, Peterborough

Guilty plea to speeding (125mph in a 70mph zone)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fined £500, victim surcharge £200, costs £110.Disqualified from driving for 56 days

Anthony Stanley (39) of Welbourne, Peterborough

Guilty of driving with no insurance

Fined £100, victim surcharge £34. Disqualified from driving for six months

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

January 24

Daniel Biddle (26) of Walton Park, Peterborough

Guilty plea to failing to surrender to custody x2