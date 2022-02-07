Peterborough Magistrates’ Court Results

Matthew Elsom (34) of Crowhurst, Peterborough

Guilty plea to theft of a pedal cycle

Jailed for 16 weeks. Compensation £525

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Peterborough Magistrates Court EMN-201001-093745009

Richard Homer (34) of Medworth, Peterborough

Guilty plea to theft of a scarf (value £7 from Peacocks)

Admits breach of suspended sentence

Jailed for three months and 14 days. Compensation £7

Simonas Puzas (31) of Harrys Way, Wisbech

Guilty plea to drink driving (99ugs in 100ml of breath)

Guilty plea to driving while disqualified

Guilty plea to failing to surrender to custody

Jailed for eight weeks, suspended for 18 months. Victim surcharge £128, costs £105. Disqualified from driving for 40 months

Andrius Vaitkevicius (42) of Clarence Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to driving while disqualified

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Jailed for eight weeks. Victim surcharge £122. Disqualified from driving for nine months

Kevin Davis (38) of Huntly Grove, Peterborough

Guilty plea to assaulting an emergency worker (police constable)

Jailed for six weeks. Compensation £50

Kevin Lemon (21) of Fen Road, Holbeach

Guilty plea to speeding (104mph in a 70mph zone)

Fined £510, victim surcharge £51, costs £110. Six points on licence

Tendai Masawi (39) of Miller Way, Peterborough

Found guilty of driving with no insurance

Fined £440, victim surcharge £44, costs £110. Six points on licence

Anthony Rowe (30) of Brown Close, Witham

Guilty plea to speeding (70mph in a 60mph zone)

Fined £226, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Three points on licence

Santos Transport Solutions of Lincoln Road, Peterborough

Found guiilty of driving with no insurance

Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £110

David Stephen (56) of Poppy Hill, Henlow

Guilty plea to driving a vehicle which did not have its unladen weight plainly marked in a conspicuous place on the outside of the vehicle on its nearside

Fined £180, victim surcharge £34, costs £110

Deborah Thornton (50) of Dagless Way, March

Guilty plea to failing to stop after an accident

Guilty plea to driving without due care and attention

Fined £80, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Five points on licence

Philip Newby (47) of Harts Farm Mews, Leigh

Guilty plea to speeding (71mph in a 60mph zone)

Fined £352, victim surcharge £35, costs £110. Three points on licence

February 2

Soma Deasley (33) of no fixed abode

Guilty plea to theft of moisturiser and chocolate (value £118 from Wilkinson’s)

Guilty plea to theft of a baguette and a drink (value £3.45 from Greggs)

Jailed for 14 days. Victim surcharge £128

Samuel Pope (26) of Fairmead Way, Peterborough

Guilty plea to breaching a restraining order x2

Jailed for eight weeks. Victim surcharge £128

Emily Hardiment (33) of Campbell Drive, Peterborough

Guilty plea to possession of class A drugs (crack cocaine)

Guilty plea to possession of class A drugs (diamorphine)

Jailed for six weeks, suspended for 12 months. Victim surcharge £128, costs £85

Cavan Harper (19) of HMP Bedford

Guilty plea to causing a person to fear violence would be used against them

Guilty plea to exposing his genitals

Guilty plea to making a phone call which conveyed a threat x2