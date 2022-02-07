Peterborough Magistrates’ Court Results
Results of sentencing hearings at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court
Matthew Elsom (34) of Crowhurst, Peterborough
Guilty plea to theft of a pedal cycle
Jailed for 16 weeks. Compensation £525
Richard Homer (34) of Medworth, Peterborough
Guilty plea to theft of a scarf (value £7 from Peacocks)
Admits breach of suspended sentence
Jailed for three months and 14 days. Compensation £7
Simonas Puzas (31) of Harrys Way, Wisbech
Guilty plea to drink driving (99ugs in 100ml of breath)
Guilty plea to driving while disqualified
Guilty plea to failing to surrender to custody
Jailed for eight weeks, suspended for 18 months. Victim surcharge £128, costs £105. Disqualified from driving for 40 months
Andrius Vaitkevicius (42) of Clarence Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to driving while disqualified
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Jailed for eight weeks. Victim surcharge £122. Disqualified from driving for nine months
Kevin Davis (38) of Huntly Grove, Peterborough
Guilty plea to assaulting an emergency worker (police constable)
Jailed for six weeks. Compensation £50
Kevin Lemon (21) of Fen Road, Holbeach
Guilty plea to speeding (104mph in a 70mph zone)
Fined £510, victim surcharge £51, costs £110. Six points on licence
Tendai Masawi (39) of Miller Way, Peterborough
Found guilty of driving with no insurance
Fined £440, victim surcharge £44, costs £110. Six points on licence
Anthony Rowe (30) of Brown Close, Witham
Guilty plea to speeding (70mph in a 60mph zone)
Fined £226, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Three points on licence
Santos Transport Solutions of Lincoln Road, Peterborough
Found guiilty of driving with no insurance
Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £110
David Stephen (56) of Poppy Hill, Henlow
Guilty plea to driving a vehicle which did not have its unladen weight plainly marked in a conspicuous place on the outside of the vehicle on its nearside
Fined £180, victim surcharge £34, costs £110
Deborah Thornton (50) of Dagless Way, March
Guilty plea to failing to stop after an accident
Guilty plea to driving without due care and attention
Fined £80, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Five points on licence
Philip Newby (47) of Harts Farm Mews, Leigh
Guilty plea to speeding (71mph in a 60mph zone)
Fined £352, victim surcharge £35, costs £110. Three points on licence
February 2
Soma Deasley (33) of no fixed abode
Guilty plea to theft of moisturiser and chocolate (value £118 from Wilkinson’s)
Guilty plea to theft of a baguette and a drink (value £3.45 from Greggs)
Jailed for 14 days. Victim surcharge £128
Samuel Pope (26) of Fairmead Way, Peterborough
Guilty plea to breaching a restraining order x2
Jailed for eight weeks. Victim surcharge £128
Emily Hardiment (33) of Campbell Drive, Peterborough
Guilty plea to possession of class A drugs (crack cocaine)
Guilty plea to possession of class A drugs (diamorphine)
Jailed for six weeks, suspended for 12 months. Victim surcharge £128, costs £85
Cavan Harper (19) of HMP Bedford
Guilty plea to causing a person to fear violence would be used against them
Guilty plea to exposing his genitals
Guilty plea to making a phone call which conveyed a threat x2
Jailed for 16 weeks. Victim surcharge £128