Peterborough Magistrates’ Court Results
Results of sentencing hearings at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court
August 4
Christopher Casey (51) of Bluebell Avenue, Peterborough
Guilty plea to assaulting an emergency worker (paramedic)
Jailed for four weeks, suspended for 12 months. Compensation £240
George Price (48) of Crease Bank, Whittlesey
Guilty plea to criminal damage
Conditional discharge for months. Compensation £1,150
Stanislovas Zukas (28) of Bagnall Street, Tipton
Guilty plea to drink driving (70ugs in 100ml of breath)
Guilty plea to failure to surrender to custody
Fined £1,066, victim surcharge £66, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 20 months - can be reduced by 20 weeks if course completed by 14/9/22
Mario Balde (30) of Fieldfare Drive, Peterborough
Admits breach of community order
Fined £15, costs £60
Daniel Milner (21) of Wayside Crescent, Peterborough
Guilty plea to assault occasioning actual bodily harm
Community order - Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 25 days. Unpaid work of 200 hours. Compensation £857, victim surcharge £95, costs £85
James Harris (32) of Tilton Court, Peterborough
Guilty plea to drug driving (cannabis)
Guilty plea to possession of class B drugs (cannabis)
Fined £500, victim surcharge £50, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 36 months
August 10
Chad Davis (31) of Kingsbrigde Walk, Smethwick
Found guilty of failing to give information relating to the identity of a driver
Fined £692, victim surcharge £69, costs £300. Six points on licence. No totting disqualification - loss of employment and impact on family
Afian Chowdhury (26) of Abingdon Close, London
Found guilty of speeding (between 120-130mph in a 70mph)
Fined £300, victim surcharge £34, costs £300. Disqualified from driving for 56 days
William Towers (25) of Robingoodfellows Lane, March
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Absolute discharge
Michael Phillips (54) of Holme Road, Yaxley
Guilty plea to harassment
Fined £666, victim surcharge £67, costs £300. Restraining order for two years
David Johnston (32) of Crown Street, Peterborough
Guilty plea to breach of a non-molestation order
Fined £108, victim surcharge £34, costs £300