Peterborough Magistrates’ Court Results

August 4

Christopher Casey (51) of Bluebell Avenue, Peterborough

Guilty plea to assaulting an emergency worker (paramedic)

Peterborough Magistrates' Court EMN-201001-093745009

Jailed for four weeks, suspended for 12 months. Compensation £240

George Price (48) of Crease Bank, Whittlesey

Guilty plea to criminal damage

Conditional discharge for months. Compensation £1,150

Stanislovas Zukas (28) of Bagnall Street, Tipton

Guilty plea to drink driving (70ugs in 100ml of breath)

Guilty plea to failure to surrender to custody

Fined £1,066, victim surcharge £66, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 20 months - can be reduced by 20 weeks if course completed by 14/9/22

Mario Balde (30) of Fieldfare Drive, Peterborough

Admits breach of community order

Fined £15, costs £60

Daniel Milner (21) of Wayside Crescent, Peterborough

Guilty plea to assault occasioning actual bodily harm

Community order - Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 25 days. Unpaid work of 200 hours. Compensation £857, victim surcharge £95, costs £85

James Harris (32) of Tilton Court, Peterborough

Guilty plea to drug driving (cannabis)

Guilty plea to possession of class B drugs (cannabis)

Fined £500, victim surcharge £50, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 36 months

August 10

Chad Davis (31) of Kingsbrigde Walk, Smethwick

Found guilty of failing to give information relating to the identity of a driver

Fined £692, victim surcharge £69, costs £300. Six points on licence. No totting disqualification - loss of employment and impact on family

Afian Chowdhury (26) of Abingdon Close, London

Found guilty of speeding (between 120-130mph in a 70mph)

Fined £300, victim surcharge £34, costs £300. Disqualified from driving for 56 days

William Towers (25) of Robingoodfellows Lane, March

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Absolute discharge

Michael Phillips (54) of Holme Road, Yaxley

Guilty plea to harassment

Fined £666, victim surcharge £67, costs £300. Restraining order for two years

David Johnston (32) of Crown Street, Peterborough

Guilty plea to breach of a non-molestation order