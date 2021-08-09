Peterborough Magistrates’ Court Results

Court news

July 28

Tomas Kerinas (37) of Burrett Gardens, Wisbech

Guilty plea to drink driving (138 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood)

Fined £576, victim surcharge £58, costs £105. Disqualified from driving for 18 months - can be reduced by 18 weeks if course completed by 23/7/22

Arnas Kvietkaudkas (40), of Middleton, Peterborough

Guilty plea to failing to provide a specimen of breath

Found guilty of driving while disqualified

Found guilty of driving with no insurance

Guilty plea to failure to surrender to custody

Admits breach of suspended sentence

Jailed for 32 weeks. Victim surcharge £115, costs £620. Disqualified from driving for 36 months

Justina Miklovaite (31) of Eastern Close, Peterborough

Guilty plea to drink driving (87ugs in 100ml of breath)

Guilty plea to driving with a child aged under 3 in the car not wearing a seatbelt

Fined £300, victim surcharge £34, costs £105. Disqualified from driving for 18 months - can be reduced by 18 weeks if course completed by 23/7/22

Nathan Thomas (30) of Eastfield Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to making a threat to kill x4

Guilty plea to assaulting an emergency worker (police officer) x3

Guilty plea to criminal damage

Jailed for 16 weeks, suspended for 24 months. Drug Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for six months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 45 days. Compensation £400

Gustavo Dias (39) of Stamper Street, Peterborough

Guilty plea to failing to give a specimen of breath

Community order - unpaid work of 60 hours. Victim surcharge £95, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 17 months - can be reduced by 17 weeks if course completed by 30/6/22

Gatis Berzins (37) of St Peters Road, Fakenham

Guilty plea to drink driving (77ugs in 100ml of breath)

Community order - unpaid work of 60 hours. Victim surcharge £95, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 24 months - can be reduced by 24 weeks if course completed by 9/12/22

Shezab Hussain (22) of Clarence Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to possession of class B drugs (cannabis)

Fined £80, victim surcharge £34, costs £85

Laimonas Ratinas (42) of Tait Close, Peterborough

Guilty plea being in charge of a vehicle while over the drink drive limit (67ugs in 100ml of breath)

Fined £500, victim surcharge £50, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for six months

Samuel Fisher (24) of Pepper Drive, Ibstock

Guilty plea to failing to give a specimen of blood

Community order - 150 hours of unpaid work. Victim surcharge £195, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 30 months - can be reduced by 30 weeks if course completed by 1/5/23

Jake McClagish (30) of Sandbank, Wisbech St Mary

Guilty plea to failure to comply with sexual offences notification requirements

Fined £80, victim surcharge £34, costs £85

Anthony Walsom (56) of Fen View, Peterborough

Guilty plea to breach of a criminal behaviour order

Fined £100, victim surcharge £34, costs £85

Quinton Law (39) of Buckminster Place, Peterborough

Guilty plea to drink driving (54ugs in 100ml of breath)

Fined £350, victim surcharge £35, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 12 months - can be reduced by 13 weeks if course completed by 27/2/22

July 29

Sajmon Krucki (31) of Oundle Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to possession of class B drugs (amphetamine)

Fined £200, victim surcharge £34, costs £85

Claudiu Rognean (27) of Bernard Close, Huntingdon

Guilty plea to assaulting an emergency worker (detention officer)

Guilty plea to assaulting an emergency worker (police officer) x3

Guilty plea to resisting a police officer x2

Jailed for 41 weeks, suspended for 12 months. Unpaid work of 240 hours. Compensation £500, victim surcharge £128, costs £135

Kenneth Drew (34) of Alma Chase, King’s Lynn

Guilty plea to possession of class B drugs (cannabis) with intent to supply

Jailed for 5 months, suspended for 12 months/ Unpaid work of £220 hours. Victim surcharge £128, costs £85

July 30

Jamie Lanigan (35) of Sheepwalk, Peterborough

Guilty plea to drink driving (103ugs in 100ml of breath)

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Guilty plea to theft of a charity box

Admits breach of suspended sentence

Guilty plea to theft of a charity box

Guilty plea to entering a building as a trespasser with intent to steal