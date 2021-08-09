Peterborough Magistrates’ Court Results
The results of sentencing hearings at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court.
July 28
Tomas Kerinas (37) of Burrett Gardens, Wisbech
Guilty plea to drink driving (138 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood)
Fined £576, victim surcharge £58, costs £105. Disqualified from driving for 18 months - can be reduced by 18 weeks if course completed by 23/7/22
Arnas Kvietkaudkas (40), of Middleton, Peterborough
Guilty plea to failing to provide a specimen of breath
Found guilty of driving while disqualified
Found guilty of driving with no insurance
Guilty plea to failure to surrender to custody
Admits breach of suspended sentence
Jailed for 32 weeks. Victim surcharge £115, costs £620. Disqualified from driving for 36 months
Justina Miklovaite (31) of Eastern Close, Peterborough
Guilty plea to drink driving (87ugs in 100ml of breath)
Guilty plea to driving with a child aged under 3 in the car not wearing a seatbelt
Fined £300, victim surcharge £34, costs £105. Disqualified from driving for 18 months - can be reduced by 18 weeks if course completed by 23/7/22
Nathan Thomas (30) of Eastfield Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to making a threat to kill x4
Guilty plea to assaulting an emergency worker (police officer) x3
Guilty plea to criminal damage
Jailed for 16 weeks, suspended for 24 months. Drug Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for six months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 45 days. Compensation £400
Gustavo Dias (39) of Stamper Street, Peterborough
Guilty plea to failing to give a specimen of breath
Community order - unpaid work of 60 hours. Victim surcharge £95, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 17 months - can be reduced by 17 weeks if course completed by 30/6/22
Gatis Berzins (37) of St Peters Road, Fakenham
Guilty plea to drink driving (77ugs in 100ml of breath)
Community order - unpaid work of 60 hours. Victim surcharge £95, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 24 months - can be reduced by 24 weeks if course completed by 9/12/22
Shezab Hussain (22) of Clarence Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to possession of class B drugs (cannabis)
Fined £80, victim surcharge £34, costs £85
Laimonas Ratinas (42) of Tait Close, Peterborough
Guilty plea being in charge of a vehicle while over the drink drive limit (67ugs in 100ml of breath)
Fined £500, victim surcharge £50, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for six months
Samuel Fisher (24) of Pepper Drive, Ibstock
Guilty plea to failing to give a specimen of blood
Community order - 150 hours of unpaid work. Victim surcharge £195, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 30 months - can be reduced by 30 weeks if course completed by 1/5/23
Jake McClagish (30) of Sandbank, Wisbech St Mary
Guilty plea to failure to comply with sexual offences notification requirements
Fined £80, victim surcharge £34, costs £85
Anthony Walsom (56) of Fen View, Peterborough
Guilty plea to breach of a criminal behaviour order
Fined £100, victim surcharge £34, costs £85
Quinton Law (39) of Buckminster Place, Peterborough
Guilty plea to drink driving (54ugs in 100ml of breath)
Fined £350, victim surcharge £35, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 12 months - can be reduced by 13 weeks if course completed by 27/2/22
July 29
Sajmon Krucki (31) of Oundle Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to possession of class B drugs (amphetamine)
Fined £200, victim surcharge £34, costs £85
Claudiu Rognean (27) of Bernard Close, Huntingdon
Guilty plea to assaulting an emergency worker (detention officer)
Guilty plea to assaulting an emergency worker (police officer) x3
Guilty plea to resisting a police officer x2
Jailed for 41 weeks, suspended for 12 months. Unpaid work of 240 hours. Compensation £500, victim surcharge £128, costs £135
Kenneth Drew (34) of Alma Chase, King’s Lynn
Guilty plea to possession of class B drugs (cannabis) with intent to supply
Jailed for 5 months, suspended for 12 months/ Unpaid work of £220 hours. Victim surcharge £128, costs £85
July 30
Jamie Lanigan (35) of Sheepwalk, Peterborough
Guilty plea to drink driving (103ugs in 100ml of breath)
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Guilty plea to theft of a charity box
Admits breach of suspended sentence
Guilty plea to entering a building as a trespasser with intent to steal
Jailed for four months and 23 days. Disqualified from driving for 26 months. Victim surcharge £128, compensation £105