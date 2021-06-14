Peterborough Magistrates’ Court Results
The results of sentencing hearings at Peterborough magistrates’ Court
May 27
Ahmed Bastawisy (34) of Kesteven Walk, Peterborough
Guilty plea to driving otherwise in accordance with a licence x2
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Fined £120, victim surcharge £34, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for six months
Rolandas Povilaitis (44) of Langley, Peterborough
Guilty plea to drink driving (47ugs in 100ml of breath)
Fined £300, victim surcharge £34, costs £300. Disqualified from driving for 36 months - can be reduced by 36 weeks if course completed by 18/7/23
Michael Bell (56) of Bridge Street, Deeping St James
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Absolute discharge
Peter Mujuru (36) of Welland Road, Peterborough
Found guilty of failing to stop after an accident
Found guilty of driving without due care and attention
Fined £220, victim surcharge £34, costs £625. Five points on licence
Laurie Medd (27) of High Street, Little Shelford
Guilty plea to speeding (70mph in a 60mph zone) x2
Guilty plea to speeding (79mph in a 60mph zone)
Guilty plea to speeding (73mph in a 60mph zone) x2
Guilty plea to speeding (69mph in a 60mph zone) x2
Guilty plea to speeding (72mph in a 60mph zone)
Fined £92, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for 10 days
David Hazelden (58) of The Crescent, Eye
Guilty plea to driving without due care and attention
Fined £306, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Five points on licence
Frantisel Horvath (33) of Crawthorne Street, Peterborough
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Guilty plea to driving otherwise in accordance with a licence
Fined £317, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Eight points on licence
Ivaylo Petrunkov (31) of Lombardy Drive, Peterborough
Found guilty of driving with no insurance
Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for six months
Global Workshop Supplies ltd, of Bridge Street, Chatteris
Guilty plea to failing to give information relating to the identity of a driver
Fined £400, victim surcharge £40, costs £110
Sumer Gyawalee (45) of Portman Close, Peterborough
Guilty plea to driving without due care and attention
Guilty plea to failing to report an accident
Fined £246, victim surcharge £34, costs £110
Six points on licence
Dustin Waters (49) of Newlands Road, Whittlesey
Found guilty of failing to give information relating to the identity of a driver
Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £110. Six points on licence
May 28
David Gough (44) of Great Whyte, Ramsey
Admits breach of domestic vilence protection order
Jailed for 14 days
Karolis Nakas (22) of Elizabeth Terrace, Wisbech
Guilty plea to possession of class B drugs (cannabis) with intent to supply it to others
Jailed for six months, suspended for 18 months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 20 days. Fined £200, victim surcharge £128, costs £145
Luke Nash (38) of Edinburgh Drive, Wisbech
Guilty plea to theft of candles (value £45 from Tesco)
Guilty plea to theft of fishing equipment (value £15-40 from JRN and Son Fishing tackle)
Guilty plea to theft of razors (value £33 from Asda)
Guilty plea to theft of perfume (value £140 from Boots)
Guilty plea to theft of gin (value unknown from Asda)
Guilty plea to theft of speakers (value £100 from Tesco)
Guilty plea to theft of headphones and a speaker (value £140 from Tesco)
Guilty plea to theft of speakers and headphones (value £180 from Tesco)
Guilty plea to theft of speaker (value £50 from Tesco)
Jailed for four months. Victim surcharge £128
Sathyananda Ramachandran (44) of Freston, Peterborough
Guilty plea to drink driving (70ugs in 100ml of breath)
Guilty plea to drink driving (114ugs in 100ml of breath
Community order - Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 20 days. Unpaid work of 120 hours.
Fined £600, victim surcharge £95, costs £105. Disqualified from driving for 30 months
Tiago Sayamda (35) of St Michael’s Gate, Peterborough
Admits breach of community order
Fined £50
Graham Duck (51) of Old Station Place, Chatteris
Guilty plea to failing to comply with sexual offences notification requirements
Community order - unpaid work of 300 hours. Victim surcharge £95, costs £145
June 1
Kaylum Clark (22) of Cross Street, Yaxley
Guilty plea to criminal damage
Fined £180, victim surcharge £30, costs £100
June 2
Florin Christea (26) of Chantry Close, Peterborough
Guilty plea to driving while disqualified
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Community order - unpaid work of 120 hours. Victim surcharge £90, costs £105. Disqualified from driving for two years
Roy Aylward (53) of Eye Green
Guilty plea to drug driving (benoylecgonine) x3
Jailed for 10 weeks, suspended for 18 months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 30 days. Victim surcharge £128, costs £100. Disqualified from driving for five years
Mihails Jellsejeus (27) of Everdon Way, Peterborough
Guilty plea to theft of chocolates (value £15 from Poundland)
Fined £40, victim surcharge £34, costs £95
John Monaghan (43) of Towler Street, Peterborough
Guilty plea to obstructing the free passage along a highway
Conditional discharge for a year. Victim surcharge £22, costs £50
Alex Crowe (19) of Southwell Close, March
Guilty plea to assault
Community order - Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 50 days. Unpaid work of 120 hours. Compensation £50, victim surcharge £95, costs £85
Jake Howling (21) of Back Lane, Gorefield
Guilty plea to failing to provide a specimen of blood
Community order - unpaid work of 100 hours. Victim surcharge £95, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 24 months - can be reduced by 24 weeks if course completed by 15/10/22
Josh Ives (27) of Stanch Hill Road, Saqtry
Guilty plea to drink driving (62ugs in 100ml of breath)
Fined £400, victim surcharge £40, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 17 months - can be reduced by 17 weeks if course completed by 5/5/22
Viktorja Buknyte (30) of Elm Road, Wisbech
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Guilty plea to driving otherwise in accordance with a licence
Guilty plea to drink driving (95ugs in 100ml of breath
Fined £400, victim surcharge £40, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for three years - can be reduced by 36 weeks if course completed by 23/7/23
Andrejus Pavlovas (31) of Nightingale COurt, Peterborough
Guilty plea to drink driving (98ugs in 100ml of breath
Guilty plea to driving while disqualified
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Jailed for 12 weeks, suspended for 18 months. Unpaid work of 150 hours. Victim surcharge £128, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for three years
Thomas Beasley (27) of Crabtree, Peterborough
Guilty plea to drug driving (cannabis)
Fined £120, victim surcharge £34, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 12 months
Richard Wright (43) of Minden Close, Bury St Edmunds
Guilty plea to assaulting an emergency worker (police officer)
Conditional discharge for six months. Victim surcharge £22, costs £85
Omar Aouad (28) of Mewburn, Peterborough
Guilty plea to possession of class B drugs (cannabis)
Conditional discharge for one year. Victim surcharge £22, costs £85
Michael Cook (43) of St John’s Terrace, King’s Lynn
Guilty plea to drug driving (cocaine)
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Guilty plea to drug driving (benzoylecgonine)
Fined £175, victim surcharge £34, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for three years
Nicusor Ionescu (21) of Alma Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Guilty plea to driving otherwise in accordance with a licence
Guilty plea to driving without due care and attention
Fined £120, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for six months
David Royle (50) of Carolside Grove, Peterborough
Guilty plea to speeding (83mph in a 60mph zone)
Guilty plea to speeding (72mph in a 60mph zone)
Guilty plea to speeding (71mph in a 60mph zone)
Fined £393, vgictim surcharge £39, costs £110. Six points on licence - no totting disqualification - exceptional hardship found - loss of employment and effect on family members. Effect on his mental health, negative impact on colleagues and operation of business
David Mather (39) of Daccamill Drive, Swinton
Guilty plea to speeding - 74mph in a 60mph zone
Fined £153, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Three points on licence
Melissa Bolke (54) of Rockingham Grove, Peterborough
Guilty plea to speeding (43mph in a 30mph zone)
Guilty plea to speeding (47mph in a 30mph zone)
Fined £100, victim surcharge £34. Disqualified from driving for six months
June 3
Olutayo Akinsanya (18) of Church Street, Peterborough
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Absolute discharge
Destin Tsana (32) of Heron Park, Peterborough
Guilty plea to failing to give information relating to the identity of a driver x3
Fined £392, victim surcharge £39, costs £110 No obligatory disqualification - special reasons - impact on childcare and recouperation from surgery
Sophia Milizoa (26) of Church Street, Peterborough
Guilty plea to driving without due care and attention
Fined £281, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Six points on licence
Petra Sutton (33) of Tallington Road, Bainton
Found guilty of speeding (35mph in a 30mph zone)
Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for six months
Kashim Zaheer (23) of Fulham Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to speeding (39mph in a 30mph zone)
Fined £100, victim surcharge £34. Three points on licence
Radoslav Fillo (31) of Fletton Avenue, Peterborough
Found guilty of driving otherwise in accordance with a licence
Found guilty of driving with no insurance
Fined £660, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Six points on licence
Algis Vaskevicius (30) of Mount Pleasant Road, Wisbech
Found guilty of failing to provide information relating to a driver
Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £100. Six points on licence
Paul Bartlett (60) of Nene Close, Wansfod
Guilty plea to failing to give information relating to the identity of a driver x3
Fined £180, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Three points on licence. No totting disqualification - impact on family and does work as specialist LGV level 1 driver
Roman Gabco (50) of Kesteven Walk, Peterborouygh
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Fined £120, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for six months
Brandon Hare (26) of Tasman Caravan Park, Peterborough
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Fined £120, victim surcharge £34, costs £100. Six points on licence