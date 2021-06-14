Peterborough Magistrates’ Court Results

May 27

Ahmed Bastawisy (34) of Kesteven Walk, Peterborough

Guilty plea to driving otherwise in accordance with a licence x2

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Peterborough Magistrates Court EMN-201001-093745009

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Fined £120, victim surcharge £34, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for six months

Rolandas Povilaitis (44) of Langley, Peterborough

Guilty plea to drink driving (47ugs in 100ml of breath)

Fined £300, victim surcharge £34, costs £300. Disqualified from driving for 36 months - can be reduced by 36 weeks if course completed by 18/7/23

Michael Bell (56) of Bridge Street, Deeping St James

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Absolute discharge

Peter Mujuru (36) of Welland Road, Peterborough

Found guilty of failing to stop after an accident

Found guilty of driving without due care and attention

Fined £220, victim surcharge £34, costs £625. Five points on licence

Laurie Medd (27) of High Street, Little Shelford

Guilty plea to speeding (70mph in a 60mph zone) x2

Guilty plea to speeding (79mph in a 60mph zone)

Guilty plea to speeding (73mph in a 60mph zone) x2

Guilty plea to speeding (69mph in a 60mph zone) x2

Guilty plea to speeding (72mph in a 60mph zone)

Fined £92, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for 10 days

David Hazelden (58) of The Crescent, Eye

Guilty plea to driving without due care and attention

Fined £306, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Five points on licence

Frantisel Horvath (33) of Crawthorne Street, Peterborough

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Guilty plea to driving otherwise in accordance with a licence

Fined £317, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Eight points on licence

Ivaylo Petrunkov (31) of Lombardy Drive, Peterborough

Found guilty of driving with no insurance

Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for six months

Global Workshop Supplies ltd, of Bridge Street, Chatteris

Guilty plea to failing to give information relating to the identity of a driver

Fined £400, victim surcharge £40, costs £110

Sumer Gyawalee (45) of Portman Close, Peterborough

Guilty plea to driving without due care and attention

Guilty plea to failing to report an accident

Fined £246, victim surcharge £34, costs £110

Six points on licence

Dustin Waters (49) of Newlands Road, Whittlesey

Found guilty of failing to give information relating to the identity of a driver

Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £110. Six points on licence

May 28

David Gough (44) of Great Whyte, Ramsey

Admits breach of domestic vilence protection order

Jailed for 14 days

Karolis Nakas (22) of Elizabeth Terrace, Wisbech

Guilty plea to possession of class B drugs (cannabis) with intent to supply it to others

Jailed for six months, suspended for 18 months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 20 days. Fined £200, victim surcharge £128, costs £145

Luke Nash (38) of Edinburgh Drive, Wisbech

Guilty plea to theft of candles (value £45 from Tesco)

Guilty plea to theft of fishing equipment (value £15-40 from JRN and Son Fishing tackle)

Guilty plea to theft of razors (value £33 from Asda)

Guilty plea to theft of perfume (value £140 from Boots)

Guilty plea to theft of gin (value unknown from Asda)

Guilty plea to theft of speakers (value £100 from Tesco)

Guilty plea to theft of headphones and a speaker (value £140 from Tesco)

Guilty plea to theft of speakers and headphones (value £180 from Tesco)

Guilty plea to theft of speaker (value £50 from Tesco)

Jailed for four months. Victim surcharge £128

Sathyananda Ramachandran (44) of Freston, Peterborough

Guilty plea to drink driving (70ugs in 100ml of breath)

Guilty plea to drink driving (114ugs in 100ml of breath

Community order - Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 20 days. Unpaid work of 120 hours.

Fined £600, victim surcharge £95, costs £105. Disqualified from driving for 30 months

Tiago Sayamda (35) of St Michael’s Gate, Peterborough

Admits breach of community order

Fined £50

Graham Duck (51) of Old Station Place, Chatteris

Guilty plea to failing to comply with sexual offences notification requirements

Community order - unpaid work of 300 hours. Victim surcharge £95, costs £145

June 1

Kaylum Clark (22) of Cross Street, Yaxley

Guilty plea to criminal damage

Fined £180, victim surcharge £30, costs £100

June 2

Florin Christea (26) of Chantry Close, Peterborough

Guilty plea to driving while disqualified

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Community order - unpaid work of 120 hours. Victim surcharge £90, costs £105. Disqualified from driving for two years

Roy Aylward (53) of Eye Green

Guilty plea to drug driving (benoylecgonine) x3

Jailed for 10 weeks, suspended for 18 months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 30 days. Victim surcharge £128, costs £100. Disqualified from driving for five years

Mihails Jellsejeus (27) of Everdon Way, Peterborough

Guilty plea to theft of chocolates (value £15 from Poundland)

Fined £40, victim surcharge £34, costs £95

John Monaghan (43) of Towler Street, Peterborough

Guilty plea to obstructing the free passage along a highway

Conditional discharge for a year. Victim surcharge £22, costs £50

Alex Crowe (19) of Southwell Close, March

Guilty plea to assault

Community order - Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 50 days. Unpaid work of 120 hours. Compensation £50, victim surcharge £95, costs £85

Jake Howling (21) of Back Lane, Gorefield

Guilty plea to failing to provide a specimen of blood

Community order - unpaid work of 100 hours. Victim surcharge £95, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 24 months - can be reduced by 24 weeks if course completed by 15/10/22

Josh Ives (27) of Stanch Hill Road, Saqtry

Guilty plea to drink driving (62ugs in 100ml of breath)

Fined £400, victim surcharge £40, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 17 months - can be reduced by 17 weeks if course completed by 5/5/22

Viktorja Buknyte (30) of Elm Road, Wisbech

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Guilty plea to driving otherwise in accordance with a licence

Guilty plea to drink driving (95ugs in 100ml of breath

Fined £400, victim surcharge £40, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for three years - can be reduced by 36 weeks if course completed by 23/7/23

Andrejus Pavlovas (31) of Nightingale COurt, Peterborough

Guilty plea to drink driving (98ugs in 100ml of breath

Guilty plea to driving while disqualified

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Jailed for 12 weeks, suspended for 18 months. Unpaid work of 150 hours. Victim surcharge £128, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for three years

Thomas Beasley (27) of Crabtree, Peterborough

Guilty plea to drug driving (cannabis)

Fined £120, victim surcharge £34, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 12 months

Richard Wright (43) of Minden Close, Bury St Edmunds

Guilty plea to assaulting an emergency worker (police officer)

Conditional discharge for six months. Victim surcharge £22, costs £85

Omar Aouad (28) of Mewburn, Peterborough

Guilty plea to possession of class B drugs (cannabis)

Conditional discharge for one year. Victim surcharge £22, costs £85

Michael Cook (43) of St John’s Terrace, King’s Lynn

Guilty plea to drug driving (cocaine)

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Guilty plea to drug driving (benzoylecgonine)

Fined £175, victim surcharge £34, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for three years

Nicusor Ionescu (21) of Alma Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Guilty plea to driving otherwise in accordance with a licence

Guilty plea to driving without due care and attention

Fined £120, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for six months

David Royle (50) of Carolside Grove, Peterborough

Guilty plea to speeding (83mph in a 60mph zone)

Guilty plea to speeding (72mph in a 60mph zone)

Guilty plea to speeding (71mph in a 60mph zone)

Fined £393, vgictim surcharge £39, costs £110. Six points on licence - no totting disqualification - exceptional hardship found - loss of employment and effect on family members. Effect on his mental health, negative impact on colleagues and operation of business

David Mather (39) of Daccamill Drive, Swinton

Guilty plea to speeding - 74mph in a 60mph zone

Fined £153, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Three points on licence

Melissa Bolke (54) of Rockingham Grove, Peterborough

Guilty plea to speeding (43mph in a 30mph zone)

Guilty plea to speeding (47mph in a 30mph zone)

Fined £100, victim surcharge £34. Disqualified from driving for six months

June 3

Olutayo Akinsanya (18) of Church Street, Peterborough

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Absolute discharge

Destin Tsana (32) of Heron Park, Peterborough

Guilty plea to failing to give information relating to the identity of a driver x3

Fined £392, victim surcharge £39, costs £110 No obligatory disqualification - special reasons - impact on childcare and recouperation from surgery

Sophia Milizoa (26) of Church Street, Peterborough

Guilty plea to driving without due care and attention

Fined £281, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Six points on licence

Petra Sutton (33) of Tallington Road, Bainton

Found guilty of speeding (35mph in a 30mph zone)

Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for six months

Kashim Zaheer (23) of Fulham Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to speeding (39mph in a 30mph zone)

Fined £100, victim surcharge £34. Three points on licence

Radoslav Fillo (31) of Fletton Avenue, Peterborough

Found guilty of driving otherwise in accordance with a licence

Found guilty of driving with no insurance

Fined £660, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Six points on licence

Algis Vaskevicius (30) of Mount Pleasant Road, Wisbech

Found guilty of failing to provide information relating to a driver

Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £100. Six points on licence

Paul Bartlett (60) of Nene Close, Wansfod

Guilty plea to failing to give information relating to the identity of a driver x3

Fined £180, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Three points on licence. No totting disqualification - impact on family and does work as specialist LGV level 1 driver

Roman Gabco (50) of Kesteven Walk, Peterborouygh

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Fined £120, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for six months

Brandon Hare (26) of Tasman Caravan Park, Peterborough

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance