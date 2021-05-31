Peterborough Magistrates’ Court Results
Results of sentencing hearings at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court
May 17
Wasim Khan (28) of Eastfield Grove, Peterborough
Guilty plea to breach of a restraining order
Admits breach of a suspended sentence
Jailed for eight weeks, suspended for 12 months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 15 days. Victim surcharge £128
Aigaus Macans (35) of Badgeney Road, March
Guilty plea to drink driving (103ugs in 100ml of breath)
Guilty plea to driving while disqualified
Jailed for 12 weeks. Victim surcharge £128. Disqualified from driving for four years
Dean Puhlofer (31) of Olive Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to drink driving (91ugs in 100ml of breath)
Community order - unpaid work of 120 hours. Victim surcharge £95, costs £105. Disqualified from driving for 23 months - can be reduced by 23 weeks if course completed by 7/9/22
Mark Claypole (43) of Main Street, Yaxley
Guilty plea to drink driving (338milligrams of alcohol in 100ml of blood)
Jailed for 20 weeks, suspended for 24 months. Alcohol abstinence requirement for 120 days. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 30 days. Victim surcharge £128, costs £105. Disqualified from driving for 36 months.
Cheikh Kamara (29) of Baldwin Drive, Peterborough
Guilty plea to drug driving (cannabis)
Fined £100, victim surcharge £34, costs £105. Disqualified from driving for 12 months
Tania Momot (28) of Clarkson Court, Wisbech
Guilty plea to theft of food (value unknown from Heron Foods)
Fined £50, victim surcharge £34, costs £50
Kevin Gallagher (37) of Hagley Close, Nottingham
Guilty plea to criminal damage of a telephone box
Fined £100, victim surcharge £34, costs £105
Shahzad Gill (44) of Newark Avenue, Peterborough
Guilty plea to drink driving (47ugs in 100ml of breath)
Fined £461, victim surcharge £46, costs £105. Disqualified from driving for 13 months - can be reduced by 13 weeks if course completed by 18/1/22
Jonathan Stokes (31) of West Avenue, Ramsey
Guilty plea to drug driving (cannabis)
Guilty plea to drug driving (benzoylecgonine)
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Guilty plea to driving otherwise in accordance with a licence
Community order - unpaid work of 120 hours. Victim surcharge £95, costs £105. Disqualified from driving for 16 months
May 18
Shahid Saleem (47) of Alexandra Road, Peterborough
Found guilty of failing to give information relating to the identity of a driver
Fined £180, victim surcharge £34, costs £150. Disqualified from driving for six months
Wahab Khoganiwal (25) of Towler Street, Peterborough
Guilty plea to assault by beating
Guilty plea to theft of a watch (value £25 from B&M)
Guilty plea to theft of clothes (value £95 from River Island)
Community order - Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 15 days. Unpaid work of 40 hours. Victim surcharge £95.
Iftikar Rehman (34) of Fulbridge Road, Peterborough
Found guilty of failing to give information relating to a driver
Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £625. Six points on licence
Jonathan Smart (46) of Lincoln Road, Peterborough
Found guilty of speeding (66mph in a 40mph zone)
Fined £525, victim surcharge £52, costs £300. Six points on licence
May 19
Michelle Fuller (48) of no fixed abode
Admits breach of supervision
Guilty plea to theft of alcohol (value £160 from M&S)
Guilty plea to theft of razors (value £17.99 from Boots)
Guilty plea to theft of alcohol (value £32 from Tesco)
Jailed for 10 weeks,. Compensation £209.99
Zaman Safi (21) of Parnwell, Peterborough
Guilty plea to possession of class B drugs (cannabis)
Conditional discharged for 18 months. Victim surcharge £22, costs £105
Justin Payne (43) of Broad Close, Peterborough
Found guilty of using threatening, abusive or insulting words of behaviour
Found guilty of criminal damage
Found guilty of assault by beating
Jailed for eight weeks, suspended for 12 months. Unpaid work of 140 hours. Compensation £250, victim surcharge £128, costs £200
Mark Tordoff (45) of Redshank Close, Whittlesey
Guilty plea to assault occasioning actual bodily harm
Jailed for 16 weeks, suspended for 12 months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 20 days. Compensation £300, victim surcharge £128, costs £105
Phillip Kelly (37) of HMP Peterborough
Guilty plea to theft of cosmetics (value £306 from Sainsbury’s)
Two offences taken into consideration
Jailed for four weeks. Victim surcharge £128
Trevor Nicholls (41) of Freston, Peterborough
Guilty plea to theft of alcohol (value £18 from Tesco)
Fined £60, victim surcharge £34, costs £85
Ajmal Iqbal (39) of Angus Court, Peterborough
Guilty plea to failing to stop after an accident
Guilty plea to driving without due care and attention
Fined £663, victim surcharge £65, costs £85. Nine points on licence
James Scanlon (56) of Kesteven Walk, Peterborough
Guilty plea to drug driving (cocaine)
Guilty plea to drug driving (benzoylecgonine)
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Guilty plea to driving otherwise in accordance with a licence
Fined £120, victim surcharge £34, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 12 months
Luke Gregory (31) of Lancaster Drive, Long Sutton
Guilty plea to drug driving (cannabis)
Guilty plea to driving without due care and attention
Guilty plea to failing to stop for a constabble
Fined £960, victim surcharge £96, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 15 months
Jaroslav Samko (37) of Crown Tree Farm, Thorney
Guilty plea to driving while disqualified
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Fined £150, victim surcharge £34, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for six months
David Smith (20) of Church Road, Wittering
Guilty plea to depositing household waste on Elton Gates Road
Guilty plea to depositing household waste on Langley Bush Road
Fined £400, victim surcharge £40.03, costs £400