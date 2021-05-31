Peterborough Magistrates’ Court Results

May 17

Wasim Khan (28) of Eastfield Grove, Peterborough

Guilty plea to breach of a restraining order

Peterborough Magistrates' Court

Admits breach of a suspended sentence

Jailed for eight weeks, suspended for 12 months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 15 days. Victim surcharge £128

Aigaus Macans (35) of Badgeney Road, March

Guilty plea to drink driving (103ugs in 100ml of breath)

Guilty plea to driving while disqualified

Jailed for 12 weeks. Victim surcharge £128. Disqualified from driving for four years

Dean Puhlofer (31) of Olive Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to drink driving (91ugs in 100ml of breath)

Community order - unpaid work of 120 hours. Victim surcharge £95, costs £105. Disqualified from driving for 23 months - can be reduced by 23 weeks if course completed by 7/9/22

Mark Claypole (43) of Main Street, Yaxley

Guilty plea to drink driving (338milligrams of alcohol in 100ml of blood)

Jailed for 20 weeks, suspended for 24 months. Alcohol abstinence requirement for 120 days. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 30 days. Victim surcharge £128, costs £105. Disqualified from driving for 36 months.

Cheikh Kamara (29) of Baldwin Drive, Peterborough

Guilty plea to drug driving (cannabis)

Fined £100, victim surcharge £34, costs £105. Disqualified from driving for 12 months

Tania Momot (28) of Clarkson Court, Wisbech

Guilty plea to theft of food (value unknown from Heron Foods)

Fined £50, victim surcharge £34, costs £50

Kevin Gallagher (37) of Hagley Close, Nottingham

Guilty plea to criminal damage of a telephone box

Fined £100, victim surcharge £34, costs £105

Shahzad Gill (44) of Newark Avenue, Peterborough

Guilty plea to drink driving (47ugs in 100ml of breath)

Fined £461, victim surcharge £46, costs £105. Disqualified from driving for 13 months - can be reduced by 13 weeks if course completed by 18/1/22

Jonathan Stokes (31) of West Avenue, Ramsey

Guilty plea to drug driving (cannabis)

Guilty plea to drug driving (benzoylecgonine)

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Guilty plea to driving otherwise in accordance with a licence

Community order - unpaid work of 120 hours. Victim surcharge £95, costs £105. Disqualified from driving for 16 months

May 18

Shahid Saleem (47) of Alexandra Road, Peterborough

Found guilty of failing to give information relating to the identity of a driver

Fined £180, victim surcharge £34, costs £150. Disqualified from driving for six months

Wahab Khoganiwal (25) of Towler Street, Peterborough

Guilty plea to assault by beating

Guilty plea to theft of a watch (value £25 from B&M)

Guilty plea to theft of clothes (value £95 from River Island)

Community order - Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 15 days. Unpaid work of 40 hours. Victim surcharge £95.

Iftikar Rehman (34) of Fulbridge Road, Peterborough

Found guilty of failing to give information relating to a driver

Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £625. Six points on licence

Jonathan Smart (46) of Lincoln Road, Peterborough

Found guilty of speeding (66mph in a 40mph zone)

Fined £525, victim surcharge £52, costs £300. Six points on licence

May 19

Michelle Fuller (48) of no fixed abode

Admits breach of supervision

Guilty plea to theft of alcohol (value £160 from M&S)

Guilty plea to theft of razors (value £17.99 from Boots)

Guilty plea to theft of alcohol (value £32 from Tesco)

Jailed for 10 weeks,. Compensation £209.99

Zaman Safi (21) of Parnwell, Peterborough

Guilty plea to possession of class B drugs (cannabis)

Conditional discharged for 18 months. Victim surcharge £22, costs £105

Justin Payne (43) of Broad Close, Peterborough

Found guilty of using threatening, abusive or insulting words of behaviour

Found guilty of criminal damage

Found guilty of assault by beating

Jailed for eight weeks, suspended for 12 months. Unpaid work of 140 hours. Compensation £250, victim surcharge £128, costs £200

Mark Tordoff (45) of Redshank Close, Whittlesey

Guilty plea to assault occasioning actual bodily harm

Jailed for 16 weeks, suspended for 12 months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 20 days. Compensation £300, victim surcharge £128, costs £105

Phillip Kelly (37) of HMP Peterborough

Guilty plea to theft of cosmetics (value £306 from Sainsbury’s)

Two offences taken into consideration

Jailed for four weeks. Victim surcharge £128

Trevor Nicholls (41) of Freston, Peterborough

Guilty plea to theft of alcohol (value £18 from Tesco)

Fined £60, victim surcharge £34, costs £85

Ajmal Iqbal (39) of Angus Court, Peterborough

Guilty plea to failing to stop after an accident

Guilty plea to driving without due care and attention

Fined £663, victim surcharge £65, costs £85. Nine points on licence

James Scanlon (56) of Kesteven Walk, Peterborough

Guilty plea to drug driving (cocaine)

Guilty plea to drug driving (benzoylecgonine)

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Guilty plea to driving otherwise in accordance with a licence

Fined £120, victim surcharge £34, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 12 months

Luke Gregory (31) of Lancaster Drive, Long Sutton

Guilty plea to drug driving (cannabis)

Guilty plea to driving without due care and attention

Guilty plea to failing to stop for a constabble

Fined £960, victim surcharge £96, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 15 months

Jaroslav Samko (37) of Crown Tree Farm, Thorney

Guilty plea to driving while disqualified

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Fined £150, victim surcharge £34, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for six months

David Smith (20) of Church Road, Wittering

Guilty plea to depositing household waste on Elton Gates Road

Guilty plea to depositing household waste on Langley Bush Road