Peterborough Magistrates’ Court results
Sentencing results from Peterborough Magistrates’ Court.
April 30
Ashley Garner (31) of Flore Close, Peterborough
Guilty plea to breach of a non-molestation order x2
Community order - Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 10 days. Victim surcharge £95, costs £105
May 4
Raziq Hussain (49) of Mayors Walk, Peterborough
Found guilty of driving with no MOT
Fined £220, victim surcharge £32, costs £300
Mary Welling (63) of Hereward Close, Peterborough
Found guilty of using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour, and the offence was racially aggravated
Fined £180, victim surcharge £32, costs £150
Jacek Byledbal (50) of Norwich Road, Wisbech
Guilty plea to possession of class B drugs (amphetamine)
Found guilty of criminal damage
Fined £78, victim surcharge £34, costs £200
Slawomir Nowak (433) of Amanda Court, Peterborough
Found guilty of being drunk in charge of a motor vehicle (43ugs in 100ml of breath)
Fined £184, victim surcharge £34, costs £500. Ten points on licence
May 5
Natalie Renton (23) of no fixed abode
Guilty plea to theft of a toothbrush (value £130 belonging to Boots)
Guilty plea to failing to surrender to custody
Community order - Rehabilitation Activity Requirement of 35 days. Victim surcharge £95.
Claire Moore (38) of Buttercup Drive, Bourne
Guilty plea to assaulting an emergency worker (paramedic)
Guilty plea to assaulting an emergency worker (paramedic)
Community order - Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 30 days. Compensation £300, victim surcharge £95, costs £145
Tony Baker (27) of Stilbridge Lane, Maidstone
Guilty plea to failing to comply with an order under section 35 of the antisocial behaviour, crime and policing act 2014
Fined £1,000, victim surcharge £100, costs £85
Ashley Wright (21) of Gransley Rise, Peterborough
Guilty plea to drunk and disorderly behaviour
Conditional discharge for 12 months. Victim surcharge £22, costs £85
Leon Groom (31) of Brynmore, Peterborough
Guilty plea to criminal damage
Community order - unpaid work of 40 hours. Compensation of £150, victim surchargE £95, costs £85. Restraining order for one year
John Charles-Hollis (53) of Main Street, Cotterstock
Guilty plea to fruad
Conditional discharge for six months. Victim surcharge £21, costs £85
Dylan Mulkern (18) of Andrewes Close, Farcet
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Guilty plea to driving otherwise in accordance with a licence
Guilty plea to failing to stop when required by a constable
Guilty plea to driving without due care and attention
Fined £265, victim surcharge £34, costs £85. Six points on licence
Kieran Kirk (30) of Bruce Street, Leicester
Guilty plea to driving while disqualified
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Jailed for 20 weeks, suspended for 12 months. Disqualified from driving for 12 months
Jozef Kocko (39) of Lincoln Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to drink driving (44ugs in 100ml of breath)
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Fined £69, victim surcharge £34, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 36 months - can be reduced by 36 weeks if course completed by 27/6/23
Tony Golding, of Vergette Street, Peterborough
Found guilty of abandoning a vehicle on Church Street, Peterborough
Fined £440, victim surcharge £44, costs £402.81
Ronald Osker (35) of Saltmarch, Peterborough
Found guilty of abandoning a vehicle in Medesway/Saltmarsh, Peterborough
Fined £440, victim surcharge £44, costs £426.15
Ian Smith of Mill Lane, March
Found guilty of lighting, or permitting someone to light a fire containing metal, plastics and other materials likely to cause or did cause dark smoke
Fined £1,000, victim surcharge £100, costs £700
May 6
Manase Motaung (38) of Caroline Court, Peterborough
Found guilty of driving with no insurance
Found guilty of driving otherwise in accordance with a licence
Fined £200, victim surcharge £32, costs £135. Six points on licence
Sheldon Hill (25) of Slate Barn Drove, Whittlesey
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Found guilty to driving without due care and attention
Fined £600, victim surcharge £60, costs £300. Six points on licence - no totting ban - employers would be adversely affected and impact on elderly family
Maitham Al Jalali (48) of Lily Gardens, London
Found guilty of driving without due consideration for other road users
Fined £440, victim surcharge £44, costs £300. Five points on licence
Colin Parvini (37) of John Bends Way, Parson Drove
Guilty plea to drug driving (cannabis)
Fined £865, victim surcharge £87, costs £625. Disqualified from driving for 18 months
Adam Green (48) of Fane Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to speeding (82mph in a 70mph zone)
Fined £167, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Three points on licence
Alan Harris (39) of Balmoral Road, Oakham
Guilty plea to failing to report an accident
Fined £147, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Five points on licence
Kevin Pedley (38) of Station Road, March
Guilty plea to failing to stop after an accident
Guilty plea to failing to report an accident
Guilty plea to driving without due care and attention
Fined £150, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Seven points on licence
Erika Hyndman (25) of Main Street, Ailsworth
Guilty plea to failing to stop after an accident
Guilty plea to failing to report an accident
Guilty plea to driving without due care and attention
Fined £200, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Five points on licence
Leonard Charlott (44) of Godwit Close, Whittlesey
Guilty plea to driving without due care and attention
Guilty plea to failing to stop after an accident
Guilty plea to failing to report an accident
Fined £200, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Eight points on licence
Ion-Marius Ion (21) of Summerfield Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to driving otherwise in accordance with a licence
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Guilty plea to carrying a child under the age of 3 in a vehicle, and the child was not wearing a seat belt
Guilty plea too carrying a child aged over 3 but under 14 with no booster seat of seat belt
Fined £200, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Seven points on licence