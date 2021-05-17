Peterborough Magistrates’ Court results

April 30

Ashley Garner (31) of Flore Close, Peterborough

Guilty plea to breach of a non-molestation order x2

Peterborough Magistrates' Court

Community order - Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 10 days. Victim surcharge £95, costs £105

May 4

Raziq Hussain (49) of Mayors Walk, Peterborough

Found guilty of driving with no MOT

Fined £220, victim surcharge £32, costs £300

Mary Welling (63) of Hereward Close, Peterborough

Found guilty of using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour, and the offence was racially aggravated

Fined £180, victim surcharge £32, costs £150

Jacek Byledbal (50) of Norwich Road, Wisbech

Guilty plea to possession of class B drugs (amphetamine)

Found guilty of criminal damage

Fined £78, victim surcharge £34, costs £200

Slawomir Nowak (433) of Amanda Court, Peterborough

Found guilty of being drunk in charge of a motor vehicle (43ugs in 100ml of breath)

Fined £184, victim surcharge £34, costs £500. Ten points on licence

May 5

Natalie Renton (23) of no fixed abode

Guilty plea to theft of a toothbrush (value £130 belonging to Boots)

Guilty plea to failing to surrender to custody

Community order - Rehabilitation Activity Requirement of 35 days. Victim surcharge £95.

Claire Moore (38) of Buttercup Drive, Bourne

Guilty plea to assaulting an emergency worker (paramedic)

Guilty plea to assaulting an emergency worker (paramedic)

Community order - Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 30 days. Compensation £300, victim surcharge £95, costs £145

Tony Baker (27) of Stilbridge Lane, Maidstone

Guilty plea to failing to comply with an order under section 35 of the antisocial behaviour, crime and policing act 2014

Fined £1,000, victim surcharge £100, costs £85

Ashley Wright (21) of Gransley Rise, Peterborough

Guilty plea to drunk and disorderly behaviour

Conditional discharge for 12 months. Victim surcharge £22, costs £85

Leon Groom (31) of Brynmore, Peterborough

Guilty plea to criminal damage

Community order - unpaid work of 40 hours. Compensation of £150, victim surchargE £95, costs £85. Restraining order for one year

John Charles-Hollis (53) of Main Street, Cotterstock

Guilty plea to fruad

Conditional discharge for six months. Victim surcharge £21, costs £85

Dylan Mulkern (18) of Andrewes Close, Farcet

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Guilty plea to driving otherwise in accordance with a licence

Guilty plea to failing to stop when required by a constable

Guilty plea to driving without due care and attention

Fined £265, victim surcharge £34, costs £85. Six points on licence

Kieran Kirk (30) of Bruce Street, Leicester

Guilty plea to driving while disqualified

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Jailed for 20 weeks, suspended for 12 months. Disqualified from driving for 12 months

Jozef Kocko (39) of Lincoln Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to drink driving (44ugs in 100ml of breath)

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Fined £69, victim surcharge £34, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 36 months - can be reduced by 36 weeks if course completed by 27/6/23

Tony Golding, of Vergette Street, Peterborough

Found guilty of abandoning a vehicle on Church Street, Peterborough

Fined £440, victim surcharge £44, costs £402.81

Ronald Osker (35) of Saltmarch, Peterborough

Found guilty of abandoning a vehicle in Medesway/Saltmarsh, Peterborough

Fined £440, victim surcharge £44, costs £426.15

Ian Smith of Mill Lane, March

Found guilty of lighting, or permitting someone to light a fire containing metal, plastics and other materials likely to cause or did cause dark smoke

Fined £1,000, victim surcharge £100, costs £700

May 6

Manase Motaung (38) of Caroline Court, Peterborough

Found guilty of driving with no insurance

Found guilty of driving otherwise in accordance with a licence

Fined £200, victim surcharge £32, costs £135. Six points on licence

Sheldon Hill (25) of Slate Barn Drove, Whittlesey

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Found guilty to driving without due care and attention

Fined £600, victim surcharge £60, costs £300. Six points on licence - no totting ban - employers would be adversely affected and impact on elderly family

Maitham Al Jalali (48) of Lily Gardens, London

Found guilty of driving without due consideration for other road users

Fined £440, victim surcharge £44, costs £300. Five points on licence

Colin Parvini (37) of John Bends Way, Parson Drove

Guilty plea to drug driving (cannabis)

Fined £865, victim surcharge £87, costs £625. Disqualified from driving for 18 months

Adam Green (48) of Fane Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to speeding (82mph in a 70mph zone)

Fined £167, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Three points on licence

Alan Harris (39) of Balmoral Road, Oakham

Guilty plea to failing to report an accident

Fined £147, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Five points on licence

Kevin Pedley (38) of Station Road, March

Guilty plea to failing to stop after an accident

Guilty plea to failing to report an accident

Guilty plea to driving without due care and attention

Fined £150, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Seven points on licence

Erika Hyndman (25) of Main Street, Ailsworth

Guilty plea to failing to stop after an accident

Guilty plea to failing to report an accident

Guilty plea to driving without due care and attention

Fined £200, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Five points on licence

Leonard Charlott (44) of Godwit Close, Whittlesey

Guilty plea to driving without due care and attention

Guilty plea to failing to stop after an accident

Guilty plea to failing to report an accident

Fined £200, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Eight points on licence

Ion-Marius Ion (21) of Summerfield Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to driving otherwise in accordance with a licence

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Guilty plea to carrying a child under the age of 3 in a vehicle, and the child was not wearing a seat belt

Guilty plea too carrying a child aged over 3 but under 14 with no booster seat of seat belt