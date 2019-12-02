Peterborough Magistrates’ Court Results

November 18
Austin Carroll (18) of North Street, Wisbech
Guilty plea to being drunk and disorderly x2
Fined £100, victim surcharge £32.
Adil Jhangir (22) of Gladstone Street, Peterborough
Found guilty of driving while disqualified x2
Found guilty of driving with no insurance x2
Jailed for 28 days, suspended for 12 months. Attendance Centre Requirement for 36 hours
Victim surcharge £122, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 12 months
Christopher Lowdon (34) of Stanch Hill Road, Sawtry
Found guilty of obstructing a constable
Fined £300, victim surcharge £32, costs £620
October 19
Rashid Harif (21) of Dover Road, Peterborough
Guilty of possession of a class B drug (cannabis)
Fined £83, victim surcharge £32, costs £85. Drugs to be destroyed
Jermaine Pottinger (43) of Whittlesey Road, Peterborough
Found guilty of drug driving (cannabis)
Fined £180, victim surcharge £30, costs £620. Disqualified from driving for 12 months
Luke Parry (31) of New Road, Chatteris
Guilty plea to speeding (54mph in a 40mph zone)
Guilty plea to speeding (49mph on a 40mph zone)
Fined £100, victim surcharge £30, costs £90. Six points on licence. No totting disqualification - would lose hob and house, and wife is pregnant
Tracy Stancer (56) of Manor Drive, Peterborough
Guilty plea to speeding (39mph in a 30mph zone)
Fined £100, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Three points on licence. No totting disqualification - exceptional hardship due to effect on daughter and grandson
Silian Tudorache (37) of Fulbridge Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Fined £340, victim surcharge £34, costs £90. Six points on licence. No totting disqualification - would lose job as needs to drive to factory, wife works as cleaner and couldn’t afford bills - they have four dependant children
Qamar Farid (28) of Grange Road, Peterborough
Found guilty of driving with no insurance
Fined £200, victim surcharge £30, costs £620. Disqualified from driving for six months
November 21
Reinis Bautris (36) of Dingley Court, Peterborough
Guilty plea to drink driving (103ugs in 100ml of breath)
Community order - 50 hours unpaid work. Victim surcharge £90.01, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 26 months - can be reduced by 26 weeks if course completed by 23/5/21
Kaspars Bukovskis (36) of Taverners Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to drink driving (76ugs in 100ml of breath)
Guilty plea to driving otherwise in accordance with a licence
Fined £250, victim surcharge £32, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 20 months
Liam Doughty (19) of Churchill Road, Gorefield
Guilty plea to drink driving (51ugs in 100ml of breath)
Fined £173, victim surcharge £32, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 14 months - can be reduced by 14 weeks if course completed by 15/8/20
Nathan Hopkins (26) of Lombardy Drive, Peterborough
Guilty plea using threatening or abusive words or behaviour
Fined £213, victim surcharge £32, costs £85. Football banning order for five years
Daniel Horsted (31) of Somerset Road, Wyton
Guilty plea to being in charge of a motor vehicle while unfit through drink
Breach of a suspended sentence
Community order - Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 20 days. 40 hours unpaid work Victim surcharge £90, costs £85. Ten points on licence
Michael Michta (35) of Medworth, Peterborough
Guilty plea to drink driving (44ugs in 100ml of breath)
Fined £163, victim surcharge £32, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 14 months - can be reduced by 14 weeks if course completed by 15/8/20
Alexander Nascimento (31) of Harlech Court, Thrapston
Guilty plea to failing to provide a specemin of breath
Community order - 50 hours unpaid work. Victim surcharge £90.02, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 24 months - can be reduced by 24 weeks if course completed by 6/4/21
Dmitrij Neverovskij (43) of Vere Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to drink driving (72ugs in 100ml of breath)
Fined £400, victim surcharge £40, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 40 months
Malcolm Ravenhill (57) of Whitacre, Peterborough
Guilty plea to theft of alcohol (value £155 from Tesco)
Guilty plea to theft of alcohol (value £184 from Tesco)
Guilty plea to theft of alcohol (value £102 from Tesco)
Community order - 80 hours unpaid work. Compensation £102.
Edgars Ronis (37) of Sprignall, Peterborough
Guilty plea to assault occasioning actual bodily harm
Community order - 80 hours unpaid work. Compensation £50, victim surcharge £90, costs £85
Girts Ronis (38) of Sprignall, Peterborough
Guilty plea to assault occasioning actual bodily harm
Community order - 80 hours unpaid work. Compensation £50, victim surcharge £90, costs £85
Matthew Thompson (29) of Kirkmeadow, Peterborough
Guilty plea to drink driving (45ugs in 100ml of breath)
Fined £80, victim surcharge £32, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 14 months - can be reduced by 14 weeks if course completed by 15/8/20
Grant Webb (32) of Station Road, Coldham
Guilty plea to criminal damage
Conditional discharge for 12 months, compensation £200, victim surcharge £20, costs £85
Kai Yates (18) of Albany Walk, Peterborough
Guilty plea to possession of a knife in a public place
Community order - Attendance Centre Requirement for 30 hours. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 30 days. Victim surcharge £90, costs £85. Knife to be destroyed
Raheem Khan (22) of Eastfield Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to assaulting an emergency worker (a paramedic)
Jailed for 16 weeks, suspended for 12 months. 150 hours of unpaid work. Compensation £100, victim surcharge £122, costs £85
Scott Bray (30) of Blue Street, Boston
Guilty plea to possession of a class B drug (dihydrocodeine)
Conditional discharge for 12 months. Victim surcharge £21, costs £85. Drugs to be destroyed
Thomas Quine (34) of Victoria Road, Wisbech
Guilty plea to drink driving (109ugs in 100ml of blood)
Fined £400, victim surcharge £40, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 12 months