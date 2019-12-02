Peterborough Magistrates’ Court Results

November 18

Austin Carroll (18) of North Street, Wisbech

Guilty plea to being drunk and disorderly x2

Fined £100, victim surcharge £32.

Adil Jhangir (22) of Gladstone Street, Peterborough

Found guilty of driving while disqualified x2

Found guilty of driving with no insurance x2

Jailed for 28 days, suspended for 12 months. Attendance Centre Requirement for 36 hours

Victim surcharge £122, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 12 months

Christopher Lowdon (34) of Stanch Hill Road, Sawtry

Found guilty of obstructing a constable

Fined £300, victim surcharge £32, costs £620

October 19

Rashid Harif (21) of Dover Road, Peterborough

Guilty of possession of a class B drug (cannabis)

Fined £83, victim surcharge £32, costs £85. Drugs to be destroyed

Jermaine Pottinger (43) of Whittlesey Road, Peterborough

Found guilty of drug driving (cannabis)

Fined £180, victim surcharge £30, costs £620. Disqualified from driving for 12 months

Luke Parry (31) of New Road, Chatteris

Guilty plea to speeding (54mph in a 40mph zone)

Guilty plea to speeding (49mph on a 40mph zone)

Fined £100, victim surcharge £30, costs £90. Six points on licence. No totting disqualification - would lose hob and house, and wife is pregnant

Tracy Stancer (56) of Manor Drive, Peterborough

Guilty plea to speeding (39mph in a 30mph zone)

Fined £100, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Three points on licence. No totting disqualification - exceptional hardship due to effect on daughter and grandson

Silian Tudorache (37) of Fulbridge Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Fined £340, victim surcharge £34, costs £90. Six points on licence. No totting disqualification - would lose job as needs to drive to factory, wife works as cleaner and couldn’t afford bills - they have four dependant children

Qamar Farid (28) of Grange Road, Peterborough

Found guilty of driving with no insurance

Fined £200, victim surcharge £30, costs £620. Disqualified from driving for six months

November 21

Reinis Bautris (36) of Dingley Court, Peterborough

Guilty plea to drink driving (103ugs in 100ml of breath)

Community order - 50 hours unpaid work. Victim surcharge £90.01, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 26 months - can be reduced by 26 weeks if course completed by 23/5/21

Kaspars Bukovskis (36) of Taverners Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to drink driving (76ugs in 100ml of breath)

Guilty plea to driving otherwise in accordance with a licence

Fined £250, victim surcharge £32, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 20 months

Liam Doughty (19) of Churchill Road, Gorefield

Guilty plea to drink driving (51ugs in 100ml of breath)

Fined £173, victim surcharge £32, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 14 months - can be reduced by 14 weeks if course completed by 15/8/20

Nathan Hopkins (26) of Lombardy Drive, Peterborough

Guilty plea using threatening or abusive words or behaviour

Fined £213, victim surcharge £32, costs £85. Football banning order for five years

Daniel Horsted (31) of Somerset Road, Wyton

Guilty plea to being in charge of a motor vehicle while unfit through drink

Breach of a suspended sentence

Community order - Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 20 days. 40 hours unpaid work Victim surcharge £90, costs £85. Ten points on licence

Michael Michta (35) of Medworth, Peterborough

Guilty plea to drink driving (44ugs in 100ml of breath)

Fined £163, victim surcharge £32, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 14 months - can be reduced by 14 weeks if course completed by 15/8/20

Alexander Nascimento (31) of Harlech Court, Thrapston

Guilty plea to failing to provide a specemin of breath

Community order - 50 hours unpaid work. Victim surcharge £90.02, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 24 months - can be reduced by 24 weeks if course completed by 6/4/21

Dmitrij Neverovskij (43) of Vere Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to drink driving (72ugs in 100ml of breath)

Fined £400, victim surcharge £40, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 40 months

Malcolm Ravenhill (57) of Whitacre, Peterborough

Guilty plea to theft of alcohol (value £155 from Tesco)

Guilty plea to theft of alcohol (value £184 from Tesco)

Guilty plea to theft of alcohol (value £102 from Tesco)

Community order - 80 hours unpaid work. Compensation £102.

Edgars Ronis (37) of Sprignall, Peterborough

Guilty plea to assault occasioning actual bodily harm

Community order - 80 hours unpaid work. Compensation £50, victim surcharge £90, costs £85

Girts Ronis (38) of Sprignall, Peterborough

Guilty plea to assault occasioning actual bodily harm

Community order - 80 hours unpaid work. Compensation £50, victim surcharge £90, costs £85

Matthew Thompson (29) of Kirkmeadow, Peterborough

Guilty plea to drink driving (45ugs in 100ml of breath)

Fined £80, victim surcharge £32, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 14 months - can be reduced by 14 weeks if course completed by 15/8/20

Grant Webb (32) of Station Road, Coldham

Guilty plea to criminal damage

Conditional discharge for 12 months, compensation £200, victim surcharge £20, costs £85

Kai Yates (18) of Albany Walk, Peterborough

Guilty plea to possession of a knife in a public place

Community order - Attendance Centre Requirement for 30 hours. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 30 days. Victim surcharge £90, costs £85. Knife to be destroyed

Raheem Khan (22) of Eastfield Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to assaulting an emergency worker (a paramedic)

Jailed for 16 weeks, suspended for 12 months. 150 hours of unpaid work. Compensation £100, victim surcharge £122, costs £85

Scott Bray (30) of Blue Street, Boston

Guilty plea to possession of a class B drug (dihydrocodeine)

Conditional discharge for 12 months. Victim surcharge £21, costs £85. Drugs to be destroyed

Thomas Quine (34) of Victoria Road, Wisbech

Guilty plea to drink driving (109ugs in 100ml of blood)

Fined £400, victim surcharge £40, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 12 months