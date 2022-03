Peterborough lorry driver jailed after being caught four times over drink drive limit

Arvydas Kucinskas (37) of Alexandra Road, Peterborough was stopped at Alconbury on Sunday after the police dog unit spotted him driving the truck ‘erratically.’

He later gave a breathalyser reading of 144ugs in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 35ugs.

Kucinskas appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Monday) where he admitted drink driving.

The lorry driver was jailed for 10 weeks