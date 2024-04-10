Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Peterborough landlord has been fined £8,471 for allowing people to live in a property with serious structural issues, dangerous wiring and a lack of fire safety measures.

Mohammed Quahid Laib, of Essendyke, Bretton, Peterborough was convicted for failing to comply with a prohibition order under Section 32 of the Housing Act 2004 at a recent hearing at Peterborough Magistrates' Court.

The court heard that on 18 April 2023, Peterborough City Council's Housing Standards team had received a complaint about a property in Essendyke being occupied as an unlicensed house of multiple occupation (HMO).

Photos issued by Peterborough City Council show structural issues in the home

Concerns were raised over the general maintenance of the property, as there had previously been un-authorised works undertaken there.

The property was inspected and found to contain serious structural issues, dangerous electrical wiring, a lack of fire safety measures, and numerous other disrepair issues.

The Housing Standards team served an order prohibiting the use of the dwelling for residential purposes until works could be completed. Following the service of this order, the property was found to be occupied on multiple occasions, without the works being completed.

Laib did not attend the court hearing but was convicted in his absence and was fined £5,000, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £2,000 and the council's costs of £1,471.