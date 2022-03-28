Peterborough killer who absconded from prison arrested
A Peterborough killer who went on the run after absconding from prison has been arrested.
By Stephen Briggs
Monday, 28th March 2022, 12:02 pm
Updated
Monday, 28th March 2022, 12:34 pm
Shane Farrington was convicted of manslaughter after attacking a man at HMP Peterborough 2008.
Fartrington (39) was serving a jail sentence at HMP Thorn Cross in Warrington, when he absconded. A police appeal was launched after he was last seen at 6.45pm on Thursday 24 March.
Today a spokesman for Cheshire Police confirmed Farrington was was located and arrested on Friday night.
Farrington was given a nine year jail sentence following the death of Brian Haynes, who suffered a heart attack after he was assaulted in his cell at the Peterborough jail in 2008. Two other men were also jailed for their role in the attack.