Peterborough house raided in probe into theft of £300,000 worth of tools

Police raided a Peterborough home as part of a cross county investigation into the theft of £300,000 worth of tools.

On Wednesday morning, 16 police officers from Northamptonshire and 10 from Lincolnshire entered one property in Peterborough and three in Spalding as part of an investigation into a theft in April 2021 where £300,000 worth of tools were stolen from a lorry in the Brackmills area of Northampton.

As a result of the warrants, six people were arrested – five men aged 24, 26, 36 and two aged 35, and a 33-year-old woman.

A number of homes were raided by officers

A quantity of cash and power tools were recovered whilst a sword and a baton were seized.