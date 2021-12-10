Peterborough house cordoned off by police as woman dies after suffering serious injuries - and arrested man is in hospital in ‘serious condition’

A Peterborough home has been cordoned off by police following an incident in which a woman died after suffered serious injuries.

By Stephen Briggs
Friday, 10th December 2021, 11:35 am

The house, in Stumpacre, Bretton, remains cordoned off by officers this morning.

A police spokeswoman said they were called after the woman was admitted to Peterborough City Hospital just before noon.

The spokeswoman said; “We were called by Peterborough City Hospital just before 12pm yesterday (9 December) with reports a woman had been admitted with serious injuries.

Police remain at the scene this morning

“Officers attended and the woman later died.

“A 57-year-old man from Peterborough has been arrested, he remains in hospital in a serious condition at this time.”

Police have not yet confirmed what the man has been arrested on suspicion of.

