Peterborough house cordoned off by police as woman dies after suffering serious injuries - and arrested man is in hospital in ‘serious condition’
A Peterborough home has been cordoned off by police following an incident in which a woman died after suffered serious injuries.
The house, in Stumpacre, Bretton, remains cordoned off by officers this morning.
A police spokeswoman said they were called after the woman was admitted to Peterborough City Hospital just before noon.
The spokeswoman said; “We were called by Peterborough City Hospital just before 12pm yesterday (9 December) with reports a woman had been admitted with serious injuries.
“Officers attended and the woman later died.
“A 57-year-old man from Peterborough has been arrested, he remains in hospital in a serious condition at this time.”
Police have not yet confirmed what the man has been arrested on suspicion of.
