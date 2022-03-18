Peterborough hospital cleaner who stole from dead patients jailed

Erika Pusnyte, 32, worked at the Edith Cavell Centre in Bretton Gate, Peterborough.

Between July and October last year staff noticed items going missing from the hospital and patients, including medical supplies, drugs, and bank cards.

On 14 October police attended to take statements from staff, at which point Pusnyte started to act suspiciously.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Peterborough Crown Court

She was searched and found to be in possession of Amphetamine and a stolen bank card. During the investigation it was found she had taken several items from patients who had died.

Pusnyte, of Taverners Road, Peterborough, pleaded guilty to six counts of theft, fraud by false representation and possession of a class B drug.

She was sentenced on Tuesday (15 March) at Peterborough Crown Court to five months in prison.