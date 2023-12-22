Peterborough home closed after criminal behaviour left neighbours scared to walk down street

14 Monument Street is closed to everyone, including the legal tenant, with the exception of emergency services, the landlord and contractors with permission from the landlord

A Peterborough house has been closed by police after neighbours were left feeling scared to walk down the street after months of criminal and anti-social behaviour.

The full closure order was served on 14 Monument Street, Eastfield, on Thursday afternoon following a successful application at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court by the local Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT).

Complaints from the local community had been made to police over several months about anti-social and intimidating behaviour and criminality at all times of the day and night, surrounding use of the house.

Police close the flat

The order, which is in place until 20 March next year, states the property is closed to everyone, including the legal tenant, with the exception of emergency services, the landlord and contractors with permission from the landlord.

It states the house has been closed as its use had resulted in, or is likely to result in, people engaging in disorderly, offensive, or criminal behaviour and/or there has been, or if the order is not made likely to be, disorder near the premises associated with its use.

Failure to comply with the order is a criminal offence which could result in imprisonment for up to three months, a fine, or both.

PC Lauren Brown, from Peterborough’s Eastern NPT, said welcomed the order, and said: “The behaviour of tenants and their visitors at 14 Monument Street has been having a significant effect on the local community for some time now, leaving some of them feeling scared to walk down the street.

“We have taken this action to remove the tenants from the property and I would like to thank those who have provided statements and helped us build evidence to present to the courts which has resulted in the closure being granted. Hopefully this action will provide some respite to those in the area.”

Anyone with information about the order being breached should contact police via the web chat service or online forms at www.cambs.police.uk/report.