News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING

Peterborough handbag thief locked up after stealing from TK Maxx in Queensgate

Ashley Granger is banned from a number of shopping centres in Peterborough – and any Mountain Warehouse store in the UK – after being caught shoplifting on a number of occasions
By Stephen Briggs
Published 9th Feb 2024, 11:14 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A prolific shoplifter who stole £150 worth of handbags from a shop in Peterborough has been jailed.

On Monday, January 29, Ashley Granger, 35, entered TK Maxx in Queensgate Shopping Centre and took four handbags worth a total of £149.96 without making any attempt to pay.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He was intercepted by staff from the neighbouring shop who managed to detain Granger and take him back to TK Maxx, where the items were recovered.

Most Popular
Ashley GrangerAshley Granger
Ashley Granger

Whilst waiting for police to arrive, Granger, of Welland Road, Dogsthorpe, tried to leave the office that he was detained in, leading to a wall being damaged.

Granger was arrested and appeared at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court where he admitted committing theft from a shop.

He was sentenced to a total of 24 weeks in prison, which includes the activation of two suspended sentences given to Granger in December for nine counts of theft from shop and assault by beating.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

PC James Westlake, who investigated for Cambridgeshire Police, welcomed the sentence, and said: “Shoplifters such as Granger can have a big impact on businesses across the city due to their prolific nature.

“I would like to commend the work of the staff in detaining Granger and contacting us, and I urge businesses to continue reporting these incidents so we can identify the individuals involved and put them through the courts.”

Granger was made subject of a two-year Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) in December last year, which states he must not enter:

Brotherhood Retail Park, Peterborough

Maskew Avenue Retail Park, Peterborough

Any Mountain Warehouse store in England and Wales.

Recent statistics showed that shoplifting in Peterborough increased by 39 per cent in the space of just 12 months, with police launching a campaign to bring the most prolific offenders to justice.

Anyone with information about Granger breaching the CBO should contact police via the web chat service or online forms at www.cambs.police.uk/report. Those without internet access should call 101.