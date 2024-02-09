Peterborough handbag thief locked up after stealing from TK Maxx in Queensgate
A prolific shoplifter who stole £150 worth of handbags from a shop in Peterborough has been jailed.
On Monday, January 29, Ashley Granger, 35, entered TK Maxx in Queensgate Shopping Centre and took four handbags worth a total of £149.96 without making any attempt to pay.
He was intercepted by staff from the neighbouring shop who managed to detain Granger and take him back to TK Maxx, where the items were recovered.
Whilst waiting for police to arrive, Granger, of Welland Road, Dogsthorpe, tried to leave the office that he was detained in, leading to a wall being damaged.
Granger was arrested and appeared at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court where he admitted committing theft from a shop.
He was sentenced to a total of 24 weeks in prison, which includes the activation of two suspended sentences given to Granger in December for nine counts of theft from shop and assault by beating.
PC James Westlake, who investigated for Cambridgeshire Police, welcomed the sentence, and said: “Shoplifters such as Granger can have a big impact on businesses across the city due to their prolific nature.
“I would like to commend the work of the staff in detaining Granger and contacting us, and I urge businesses to continue reporting these incidents so we can identify the individuals involved and put them through the courts.”
Granger was made subject of a two-year Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) in December last year, which states he must not enter:
Brotherhood Retail Park, Peterborough
Maskew Avenue Retail Park, Peterborough
Any Mountain Warehouse store in England and Wales.
Recent statistics showed that shoplifting in Peterborough increased by 39 per cent in the space of just 12 months, with police launching a campaign to bring the most prolific offenders to justice.
Anyone with information about Granger breaching the CBO should contact police via the web chat service or online forms at www.cambs.police.uk/report. Those without internet access should call 101.