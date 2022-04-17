Peterborough organisations can bid for additional funding to support victims of domestic abuse and sexual violence.

The Ministry of Justice has ringfenced £15.7m of funding to help victims with the impact of crime.

In Cambridgeshire and Peterborough organisations providing tailored support to victims of domestic abuse, rape, sexual violence or sexual abuse are invited to apply. And those who help victim’s families understand the impact of the crime suffered are also eligible to bid.

Organisations can apply for extra funding

Honour-based abuse and stalking carried out by a former partner or by a family member fall within the government definition for domestic abuse and are therefore included within the fund.

Organisations applying do not need to be a registered charity, a charitable incorporated organisation or a social enterprise to be eligible for this funding. They must be providing services to victims who currently live in the county.

The funding will be distributed locally through Police and Crime Commissioners and successful recipients will be provided with three-year funding ending 31st March 2025.

Any organisation wishing to be considered for funding can find out more about the bidding process on the Police and Crime Commissioner’s website at https://www.cambridgeshire-pcc.gov.uk/accessing-information/grants/domestic-abuse-and-sexual-violence-funding-opportunity/.