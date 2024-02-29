Peterborough GP jailed after having sexual relationship with vulnerable patient

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A GP who abused his position by striking up a sexual relationship with a vulnerable patient has been jailed.

Dr Francis Bailey, 63, of Lyvelly Gardens, Peterborough, pursued the young woman after she had been discharged as an inpatient from a psychiatric unit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On the day after she left the unit, Bailey and a colleague visited her at home for a welfare check.

Dr Francis Bailey

A couple of weeks later the victim, who had a history of poor mental health, attended a consultation with Bailey.

He prescribed medication including anti-depressants, gave her his personal number, and said if she needed him to help her through this crisis point to call or message.

A couple of days later, the victim messaged the number as she felt suicidal, so Bailey picked her up and they went for a drive while he advised her what to do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After dropping the victim off, Bailey gave her a hug and, the following day, they met again and embarked on a sexual relationship while he continued to prescribe her medication.

The offences came to light when Bailey, who qualified as a GP 20 years ago, was admitted to hospital and asked a friend to take him some of his belongings, including an old phone.

The friend saw some messages between him and the victim and after confronting him, Bailey admitted to having a relationship with the patient but tried to say she had been blackmailing him.

The following month, the police were alerted to what had been happening, and Bailey was arrested at his home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yesterday, (28 February) at Peterborough Crown Court, Bailey was sentenced to two years and two months in prison after previously pleading guilty to three counts of a care worker engaging in sexual activity with a mentally disordered female.He was also given a 10-year restraining order.

DC Helen Williams, who investigated, said: “Francis Bailey was a trusted doctor who took advantage of a very young, vulnerable woman. He abused his position of power for his own sexual gratification.