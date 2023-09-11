Peterborough fly-tipper fined at Magistrates' Court sentencing hearing
and live on Freeview channel 276
August 31
Wilson Da Silva (34) of Central Avenue, Peterborough
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Conditional discharge for six months. Victim surcharge £26
September 4
Christian Keilty (23) of Blenheim Road, Ramsey
Guilty of driving with illegal tyres
Guilty of speeding (60mph in a 40mph zone)
Fined £369, victim surcharge £148, costs £110. Five points on licence
Neil Tempest (63) of The Deepings Caravan Park
Guilty plea to speeding (53mph in a 40mph zone)
Fined £40, victim surcharge £16, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for six months
Aaron Binnom (37) of Gladstone Terrace, London
Guilty plea to failing to give information relating to a driver
Fined £120, victim surcharge £40, costs £110. Six points on licence
Thomas Mbabgong (57) of Conder Boulevard, Bedford
Guilty plea to speeding (56mph in a 40mph zone)
Fined £293, victim surcharge £117, costs £110. Five points on licence. No totting disqualification – impact on family
Raul Stanciu (18) of Kirkmeadow, Peterborough
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Fined £300, victim surcharge £120, costs £110. Six points on licence
Jeyaradha Sivapathasundaram (50) of Whitelocks Drive, Cambridge
Guilty plea to contravening a ‘No Through Route’
Fined £43, victim surcharge £17
September 5
Hasan Basbaydar (26) of Norman Court, Stevenage
Guilty plea to driving a vehicle over weight limit
Fined £466, victim surcharge £186, costs £123
MB Antiques Ltd, of Shire Court, Stevenage
Found guilty of driving a vehicle over the weight limit
Fined £1,403, victim surcharge £561, costs £392
Olga Sano (44) of Clipston Walk, Peterborough
Guilty plea to depositing waste in Clipston Walk
Fined £60, victim surcharge £24