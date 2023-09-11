News you can trust since 1948
Peterborough fly-tipper fined at Magistrates' Court sentencing hearing

Results of sentencing hearings at Peterborough Magistrates' Court
By Stephen Briggs
Published 8th Sep 2023, 10:34 BST- 2 min read
Updated 8th Sep 2023, 10:43 BST
August 31

Wilson Da Silva (34) of Central Avenue, Peterborough

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

The latest sentencing results from Peterborough Magistrates' Court
Conditional discharge for six months. Victim surcharge £26

September 4

Christian Keilty (23) of Blenheim Road, Ramsey

Guilty of driving with illegal tyres

Guilty of speeding (60mph in a 40mph zone)

Fined £369, victim surcharge £148, costs £110. Five points on licence

Neil Tempest (63) of The Deepings Caravan Park

Guilty plea to speeding (53mph in a 40mph zone)

Fined £40, victim surcharge £16, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for six months

Aaron Binnom (37) of Gladstone Terrace, London

Guilty plea to failing to give information relating to a driver

Fined £120, victim surcharge £40, costs £110. Six points on licence

Thomas Mbabgong (57) of Conder Boulevard, Bedford

Guilty plea to speeding (56mph in a 40mph zone)

Fined £293, victim surcharge £117, costs £110. Five points on licence. No totting disqualification – impact on family

Raul Stanciu (18) of Kirkmeadow, Peterborough

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Fined £300, victim surcharge £120, costs £110. Six points on licence

Jeyaradha Sivapathasundaram (50) of Whitelocks Drive, Cambridge

Guilty plea to contravening a ‘No Through Route’

Fined £43, victim surcharge £17

September 5

Hasan Basbaydar (26) of Norman Court, Stevenage

Guilty plea to driving a vehicle over weight limit

Fined £466, victim surcharge £186, costs £123

MB Antiques Ltd, of Shire Court, Stevenage

Found guilty of driving a vehicle over the weight limit

Fined £1,403, victim surcharge £561, costs £392

Olga Sano (44) of Clipston Walk, Peterborough

Guilty plea to depositing waste in Clipston Walk

Fined £60, victim surcharge £24

