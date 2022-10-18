A property in Bodesway, Orton Malborne has been issued with a closure order.

The order was issued to 20 Bodesway, Orton Malborne, by the local Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) last Wednesday (October 12) after a successful application to Peterborough Magistrates’ Court for the order to be in place until 12 January 2023.

The order states the premises is subject to a closure order as use of the premises has resulted, or is likely to result, in disorderly, offensive, or criminal behaviour.

It prohibits any person from entering the premises other than the legal tenant, managers of the property from Cross Keys Homes, emergency service workers and professionals who support the tenant.

PC Ben Warner, from the southern NPT in Peterborough, said: “Drug dealers often use high levels of violence and intimidation to control their victims, one of these forms of control exploits vulnerable people by using their home as a base for dealing drugs, known as cuckooing.

“We believe the tenant is being exploited by criminals which is why we have taken this step to safeguard him and ban those who take advantage of him from using the premises.”

Failure to comply with the order is a criminal offence which could result in imprisonment for up to three months, a fine, or both.

The closure order comes after a week of action to tackle “cuckooing” and raise awareness of the issue. This came as part of the ongoing work under Operation Spotlight which focuseson issues connected to drugs across the city.

Cuckooing is a term used to define a type of exploitation by drug dealers who take advantage of a person who may have poor mental health, uses drug or alcohol, or lives alone, by taking over and using their home to store, sell or use drugs.

Over the week, officers visited 19 properties, including the George Alcock Centre in Stanground, and addresses in Wharf Road, Woodston, and Birchwood, Orton.

PC Warner added: “We had received information which led us to believe the tenant in Bodesway was being exploited, which prompted us to carry out a welfare visit last week.

“We became concerned when the tenant initially did not answer the door and we believed there were drug dealers inside his home. An emergency warrant was granted the same afternoon by the courts and carried out to check on the welfare on the tenant.

“Our suspicions were right; one man was arrested at the property for possession with intent to supply cannabis, resulting in a caution being given, followed by the partial closure of the property to protect against any further criminal activity taking place and to safeguard the tenant.”

Anyone with information about the closure order being breached should report to police online or use the web chat service. Those without internet access should call 101.