Peterborough flat home to drug use and noise ordered to shut by court

A Peterborough flat home to drug use, noise and other anti-social behaviour has been ordered to close.

The order was issued to 55 Pratt Avenue, Paston, today (Friday 12 July) as a result of numerous reports of anti-social behaviour (ASB), drug use, criminal damage, verbal abuse, noise and intimidation by people visiting the flat since March this year.

Working with partner agencies, evidence was obtained and legal advice sought to go ahead with issuing a closure notice to close the premises to anyone other than the legal occupant for 48 hours. This notice was issued on Tuesday, 9 July.

Following this, an application was made to Cambridge Magistrates’ Court for a full closure order to be granted, which was successful and issued today.

Sergeant Rob Reay, from the northern Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “Due to the high levels of anti-social behaviour, criminal behaviour and disorder related to this address, this action has been necessary.

“It has had a detrimental effect on residents and the local community and it will not be tolerated.”

The order states ‘access is prohibited by all persons, except the tenant, owners or agents of the owners and emergency services’ until 10 October 2019.

Failure to comply with the order is a criminal offence which could result in imprisonment for up to three months, a fine, or both.

Sgt Reay added: “Action was taken to help improve the quality of life for local residents who have suffered from issues arising from this address.

“I hope this action sends a clear message out that this sort of behaviour will not be tolerated. People have the right to feel safe in their own homes and we will target those who attempt to prevent this.”