Peterborough flat closed by police following drug and anti-social behaviour concerns

Drug supply and anti-social behaviour complaints were made by neighbours.
By Ben Jones
Published 30th Nov 2023, 23:37 GMT
Updated 30th Nov 2023, 23:45 GMT
A Peterborough city centre flat has been partially closed by police following complaints about crime and anti-social behaviour.

The partial closure order was served on 25A Lincoln Road on Thursday afternoon (November 30) following a successful application at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court by the local Neighbourhood Policing Team.

Complaints from the local community had been made to police and partner agencies about drug supply, use and related anti-social behaviour surrounding use of the flat, as well as the tenant being exploited.

25A Lincoln Road.25A Lincoln Road.
The order, which is in place until February 29 next year, states the property is closed to anyone other than the legal tenant, emergency services, Peterborough City Council employees, Cozy Homes officers and contractors for Cozy Homes.

Failure to comply with the order is a criminal offence which could result in imprisonment for up to three months, a fine, or both.

PC Tom Maltby, from Peterborough’s City Centre NPT, said: “Concerns have been brought to our attention about the tenant being exploited and others taking over his home, which was then affecting the local community and businesses in the area.

“By taking this action we hope to safeguard the tenant and provide some reassurance to the community that we have listened to their concerns and are taking action to resolve the issues.”

Anyone with information about the order being breached should contact police via the web chat service or online forms at www.cambs.police.uk/report.

Those without internet access should call 101.