News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Peterborough flat closed by police after repeated calls over drug use and intimidation

The property is closed to anyone other than the legal tenant, members of the emergency services and any employee of the landlord – Cross Keys Homes – until 12 December 2023.
By Stephen Briggs
Published 13th Sep 2023, 15:07 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Sep 2023, 15:07 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A Peterborough flat has been closed by police for three months following persistent anti-social behaviour which made neighbour’s lives a misery.

The order was issued to 159 Kesteven Walk, Eastgate, following a successful application at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court this morning (Wednesday).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It states the premises is subject to a partial closure order as its use has resulted in disorderly, offensive or criminal behaviour, causing serious nuisance to members of the public.

Police issue the closure orderPolice issue the closure order
Police issue the closure order
Most Popular

The property is closed to anyone other than the legal tenant, members of the emergency services and any employee of the landlord – Cross Keys Homes – until 12 December 2023.

Failure to comply with the order is a criminal offence which could result in imprisonment for up to three months, a fine, or both.

Sergeant Rob Reay, from the force’s Partnership and Prevention Team, said the move would help residents living near the flat. He said: “Over a prolonged period there has been persistent reports and information relating to people visiting the address including drug use, intimidation, and anti-social behaviour.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“As a result of great work between various police departments and partner agencies, we have been able to secure this partial closure which we hope that, by preventing visitors, will significantly reduce the impact on other residents and allow them and their families to be in their homes without feeling intimidated.”