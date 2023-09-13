Peterborough flat closed by police after repeated calls over drug use and intimidation

Watch more videos on Shots!

A Peterborough flat has been closed by police for three months following persistent anti-social behaviour which made neighbour’s lives a misery.

The order was issued to 159 Kesteven Walk, Eastgate, following a successful application at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court this morning (Wednesday).

It states the premises is subject to a partial closure order as its use has resulted in disorderly, offensive or criminal behaviour, causing serious nuisance to members of the public.

Police issue the closure order

The property is closed to anyone other than the legal tenant, members of the emergency services and any employee of the landlord – Cross Keys Homes – until 12 December 2023.

Failure to comply with the order is a criminal offence which could result in imprisonment for up to three months, a fine, or both.

Sergeant Rob Reay, from the force’s Partnership and Prevention Team, said the move would help residents living near the flat. He said: “Over a prolonged period there has been persistent reports and information relating to people visiting the address including drug use, intimidation, and anti-social behaviour.

