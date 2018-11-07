Peterborough fan banned from football for four years after FA Cup trouble

A Peterborough football fan who was banned from watching matches at stadiums three years ago has had another banning order imposed after getting involved in trouble after an FA Cup tie.

Nathan Alexander of Morgan Close, Yaxley, Peterborough was given a three year football banning order in September 2015 after ‘a number of anti-social incidents’ at football matches over a period of two years.

Today he was given a further four year ban.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire police said: “In early 2018 he became involved in a football related disorder within Peterborough town centre. This was after the Peterborough vs Leicester fixture on 27 January.

“Due to this incident and his previous ban he was returned to the court for a new application. The court have now given him a Football Banning Order for four years starting yesterday (Tuesday).”

Following his first ban in 2015, PC Mark Wood said: “Alexander’s conviction follows a number of incidents of anti-social and disorderly conduct while attending football games over the last two years.

“There were several incidents where he had attempted to instigate disorder with genuine opposition fans who were leaving the stadium after a game.”

The order prevents him from attending any Peterborough United home or away games, as well as any other football matches within the UK.