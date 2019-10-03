Peterborough duo caught growing £230k worth of cannabis jailed

Have your say

Two men were caught with hundreds of cannabis plants after a member of the public reported suspicious activity at a Peterborough property.

Daniel Clapco (31) was at the house in Stumpacre, Bretton, when officers conducted a warrant on May 6.

Vitalie Cavadji and Daniel Clapco

Once inside they discovered 230 cannabis plants worth an estimated £230,000, equipment for growing the plants and evidence the electricity supply had been tampered with.

A short while later Vitalie Cavadji (34) returned to the property after taking his dog for a walk and was arrested along with Clapco.

Clapco, of Stumpacre, admitted being concerned in the production of cannabis.

Cavadji, also of Stumpacre, denied the same charge, but was found guilty following a trial at Peterborough Crown Court.

Today (Thursday) at the same court Clapco was sentenced to 30 months in prison and Cavadji 40 months.

DC Mark Clapham said: “It’s vital we get information such as this from the public so we can tackle the production and supply of drugs in the county.

“The production of cannabis can cause misery for our communities and can often be linked to violence and intimidation.”

Information about drug dealing or production can be reported via www.cambs.police.uk/report or by calling 101.