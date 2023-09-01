Peterborough drug drivers targeted in police operation to keep road users safe

An operation to target drink and drug drivers in Peterborough and Cambridgeshire saw three motorists arrested.

Operation Blitzen, funded by the Cambridgeshire Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) through the Vision Zero Partnership, was carried out in Huntingdon, Peterborough and Cambridge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Out of the 59 vehicles which were stopped on Saturday, 25 August, three drug drivers were arrested – two in Peterborough and one in Huntingdon.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The operation saw 60 drivers stopped across the county

Other offences identified included no insurance, an illegal window tint and a provisional licence holder without learner plates.

PC Nick Southern, casualty reduction officer, said: “This is a fantastic result. Three drug drivers were taken off the roads which could have otherwise gone on to hurt or kill either themselves or someone else in our county.“This operation was about educating road users and having a visible presence on the road. The public were overwhelmingly positive and complimentary to see officers being proactive.“While the operation was for one day only our focus on drink and drug drivers is 24/7 through our roads policing team and officers on the frontline.”

The operation marked the end of the county’s summer drink and drug campaign, which ran from August 14 to 21 and resulted in a total of 22 drink and drug drive arrests – 14 for drink driving, one for drug driving and seven failed/refused to provide a specimen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cambridgeshire Police and Crime Commissioner Darryl Preston said: “There is no excuse for anyone to drink or take drugs and drive. I fully support any activity which catches those who think they are above the law and have blatant disregard for the safety of themselves and other road users.

“Drug driving has no place in our communities, and I am pleased that the force is using initiatives like Op Blitzen to educate and raise awareness of the dangers of driving under the influence.”