A drug driver who attacked a man with a metal pole, crashed his car, fled the scene and spat in a police officer’s face has been jailed.

Rickey Howley, 32, has been locked up for more than two years after admitting a string of offences relating to two separate incidents in the city.

The first incident happened while Howley was driving a white Seat Leon on 26 June 2020, when he became involved in a confrontation with a man and a woman in another vehicle.

Rickey Howley, and the crashed car

After arguing with the man in a carpark in Chadburn, Peterborough, Howley got a two-foot long metal pole out the boot of his vehicle. He hit the victim to the side of the head, causing a gash that had to be glued together.

The victim managed to take photos of Howley’s car as he sped away, and he was arrested the following week.

He was charged with inflicting grievous bodily harm, without intent, and released on court bail.

Drug test showed cannabis and cocaine in his system

At about 1.50am on 18 July last year, Howley was driving a black Ford Focus in Hargate Way, Peterborough.

He overtook another vehicle at high speed in a 30mph zone, but in doing so hit speed bumps and lost control. He narrowly missed a row of parked cars before coming off the road and colliding with some fencing and a green metal communications box. The damage to the communications box left some local residents without internet access.

When a member of the public went to help, Howley ran off but the man gave chase and police were contacted.

Officers caught up with Howley in Shore View, where they became concerned for his welfare due to the impact of the collision and a suspected head injury.

Howley was obstructive, verbally abusive and refused to take a roadside breath test, before spitting in the face of one of the officers.

He was taken to hospital in a police van, fought with officers in transit and had to be restrained on arrival.

While at hospital a blood sample was taken which showed both cannabis and cocaine in his system. When he was searched, officers also discovered a small amount of cannabis.

Howley, of Greenham, Bretton, Peterborough, admitted inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent, assault by beating of an emergency worker, two counts of dangerous driving, two of failing to stop after a collision, driving without insurance, possession of cannabis, two counts of drug driving and failing to provide a specimen for analysis.

On Tuesdaty at Peterborough Crown Court he was jailed for two years and four months. He was also disqualified from driving for two years and six months.

‘Howley’s behaviour was despicable’

PC Thomas Hughes said: “Howley’s behaviour was despicable. It is only luck that nobody else was injured when he crashed his car.