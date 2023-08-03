News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING
Eight hospitalised after 'chemical substance' set off in nightclub
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Madonna 'lucky to be alive' after battle with bacterial infection
Love Island winter series ‘axed’ due to low ratings

Peterborough drug-driver disqualified after he was caught SIXTEEN times over legal limit

The defendant told magistrates that he had since been to rehab
By The Newsroom
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 11:48 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Aug 2023, 11:48 BST

A city motorist has been banned after being caught drug-driving twice in two months, a court heard.

Taimoor Perveez, 32, was first stopped on the A47 at Wittering.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He had 258 micrograms of a cocaine body-breakdown product per litre of blood in his system; the legal limit being 50.

Perveez was pulled over in his Aldi A6 on Empingham Road, Stamford, where he was 16 times over the legal limit (image: Google).Perveez was pulled over in his Aldi A6 on Empingham Road, Stamford, where he was 16 times over the legal limit (image: Google).
Perveez was pulled over in his Aldi A6 on Empingham Road, Stamford, where he was 16 times over the legal limit (image: Google).
Most Popular

Then two months later, on June 19 last year, he was pulled over while driving an Audi A6 in Empingham Road, Stamford.

On that occasion the reading for the cocaine metabolite was more than 800 micrograms - 16 times the limit.

Prosecutor Alison McIlroy told Boston Magistrates’ Court on 2 August: “Police information about that vehicle was that it was involved in the supply of drugs.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Some suspected drugs were found in the vehicle but there are no charges relating to that before the court today.”

Perveez, who had a passenger, was also driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence and had no insurance.

The defendant, of Oundle Road, appeared for sentencing, having previously pleaded guilty to all charges including failing to answer court bail on May 31.

Further charges of obstructing a police officer, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence and having no insurance at Market Deeping on June 16 last year were withdrawn.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In mitigation, Perveez said: “I was on drugs last year. I’ve been to a rehab centre.”

He was disqualified from driving for 18 months, fined £240 and told to pay £218 in costs and victim surcharge.

He was fined a further £50 for the bail offence.