Peterborough drug-driver disqualified after he was caught SIXTEEN times over legal limit

A city motorist has been banned after being caught drug-driving twice in two months, a court heard.

Taimoor Perveez, 32, was first stopped on the A47 at Wittering.

He had 258 micrograms of a cocaine body-breakdown product per litre of blood in his system; the legal limit being 50.

Perveez was pulled over in his Aldi A6 on Empingham Road, Stamford, where he was 16 times over the legal limit (image: Google).

Then two months later, on June 19 last year, he was pulled over while driving an Audi A6 in Empingham Road, Stamford.

On that occasion the reading for the cocaine metabolite was more than 800 micrograms - 16 times the limit.

Prosecutor Alison McIlroy told Boston Magistrates’ Court on 2 August: “Police information about that vehicle was that it was involved in the supply of drugs.

“Some suspected drugs were found in the vehicle but there are no charges relating to that before the court today.”

Perveez, who had a passenger, was also driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence and had no insurance.

The defendant, of Oundle Road, appeared for sentencing, having previously pleaded guilty to all charges including failing to answer court bail on May 31.

Further charges of obstructing a police officer, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence and having no insurance at Market Deeping on June 16 last year were withdrawn.

In mitigation, Perveez said: “I was on drugs last year. I’ve been to a rehab centre.”

He was disqualified from driving for 18 months, fined £240 and told to pay £218 in costs and victim surcharge.