A Peterborough man who ran criminal enterprise selling class A drugs across Cambridgeshire has been jailed.

Shoaib Shafique, 22, of Clarence Road, was sentenced to four and a half years in prison at Huntingdon Crown Court on Wednesday (7 December) after pleading guilty to being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine, cocaine and heroin and possession of criminal property.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers raided his home in the early hours of 14 September and found a mobile phone in his bedroom linking him to class A drug dealing.

Shoaib Shafique

Detective work revealed he had been travelling between Birmingham and Cambridgeshire between 4 November 2021 and 14 September dealing the drugs.

Detective Constable Jacob Reeves, who investigated, said: “Through his movements and the text messages that had been sent from his phone we could prove Shafique was responsible for running a criminal enterprise across Cambridgeshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“County lines bring misery to our communities in the form of drug dealing, exploitation and violence.”

Shafique is the latest to be sentenced as part of Operation Hypernova, a crackdown on exploitation and illegal drugs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Operation Hypernova was carried out with support from the Metropolitan Police, British Transport Police and the Eastern Regional Specialist Operation Unit to identify individuals posing the greatest threat to the community.