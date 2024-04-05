Peterborough drug dealer who ran 'Freddy' line jailed as part of major police operation

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Peterborough drug dealer has been jailed following a county lines operation in Cambridgeshire.

Police raided Ali Chaudry’s home, in Western Avenue, on the morning of 7 February after suspecting him of running the ‘Freddy’ drugs line.

Officers found two mobile phones in his bedroom and a third in his vehicle, linking him to the drugs line, as well as cannabis and cash.

Ali Chaudry

Chaudry’s arrest was part of Operation Hypernova 2.0 which saw 51 county lines dismantled and 33 people charged with 93 drug and human trafficking offences.

At Peterborough Crown Court today (4 April), Chaudry was sentenced to five years and five months after previously pleading guilty to one count of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs and activating a previous suspended sentence for drugs offences.

Detective Constable Oliver Campbell, who investigated, said: “Chaudry is the latest drug dealer to be taken off the streets of Cambridgeshire as part of this operation to make the county hostile towards county lines drug dealers and prevent further exploitation of young and vulnerable people.

“We hope this sentenced sends a message that drug dealing won’t be tolerated in our county.”