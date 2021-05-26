Peterborough drug dealer who punched police officer jailed for more than two years

Tanyaradzwa Chingore, 20, was arrested in Pipe Lane by the Neighbourhood Support Team in October last year after they witnessed a drug deal in Eastgate.

The team were on patrol in the area following reports of a suspected drug deal when they saw Chingore exchange a package with another man.

They approached Chingore who attempted to cycle off, but was detained for a search which uncovered several wraps of heroin and crack cocaine, as well as more than £266 in cash.

While being arrested and handcuffed, Chingore made a run for it but was stopped in Pipe Lane by officers who had come to assist.

He was arrested on suspicion of drug supply and further arrested for assaulting an emergency worker after he punched the police officer arresting him.

He was later charged with assault by beating of an emergency worker, as well as possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and heroin.

Chingore, of no fixed address, initially denied the charges in court, however he changed his plea at Cambridge Crown Court on Monday (24 May) where he was sentenced to a total of two years and four months in prison.