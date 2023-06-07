News you can trust since 1948
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Pope Francis to undergo abdominal surgery in Rome
Telegraph Media Group set to be put up for sale to ‘recover debts’
Heathrow Airport security officers to strike for 31 days this summer
Downing Street on ‘lockdown’ after suspicious package reported
Coronation Street star is suffering with dementia
PJ Harvery announces UK tour dates for autumn 2023

Peterborough drug dealer who laundered over £57,000 jailed

A class A drug dealer who admitted laundering tens of thousands of pounds has been jailed.
By Ben Jones
Published 7th Jun 2023, 13:49 BST- 2 min read

Rimantas Streckis, 27, came to police attention on July 28, 2021 after he was stopped and arrested on the A47 heading towards Eye, Peterborough, following reports of a suspected drug deal involving the vehicle he was in.

Finding more than £10,000 in cash in the car, Streckis and his associate, Luke Waters, were both arrested on suspicion of money laundering, but released under investigation while enquiries were carried out.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Analysis of Streckis’ mobile phone showed clear evidence of dealing class A drugs – both cocaine and heroin – with hundreds of messages being sent out in bulk at a time.

Rimantas StreckisRimantas Streckis
Rimantas Streckis
Most Popular

Enquiries with His Majesty’s Revenue and Customs (HMRC) identified Streckis was last shown declaring an income between 2018 and 2019, however, his bank records showed just over £17,000 had been transferred into one account, while almost £47,000 had been transferred into another.

Streckis, of Brynmore, Bretton, appeared at Huntingdon Law Courts on Wednesday (June 7) where he was sentenced to four years and one month in prison after previously admitting two counts of being concerned in the supply of cocaine, two counts of being concerned in the supply of heroin, two counts of converting criminal property (money laundering) – namely £57,868.99, and possession of cannabis.

In July last year, Waters was sentenced to ten years and two months in prison after admitting being concerned in the supply of cocaine and heroin, as well as acquiring criminal property. You can read about his case on our website here.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Detective Constable Mat Bamford, who investigated, said: “Streckis was involved in the supply of class A drugs and had acted for financial gain, with no reasonable account for the large sums of money he acquired.

“Tackling drugs is a priority for our force – it so often comes hand in hand with violence and anti-social behaviour, which we do not want to see in our communities. We will continue to work hard to put those intent on drug dealing in prison and relieve them of their ill-gotten gains."Disrupting organised crime groups such as Streckis and Waters is also a big priority for us."