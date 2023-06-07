Rimantas Streckis, 27, came to police attention on July 28, 2021 after he was stopped and arrested on the A47 heading towards Eye, Peterborough, following reports of a suspected drug deal involving the vehicle he was in.

Finding more than £10,000 in cash in the car, Streckis and his associate, Luke Waters, were both arrested on suspicion of money laundering, but released under investigation while enquiries were carried out.

Analysis of Streckis’ mobile phone showed clear evidence of dealing class A drugs – both cocaine and heroin – with hundreds of messages being sent out in bulk at a time.

Enquiries with His Majesty’s Revenue and Customs (HMRC) identified Streckis was last shown declaring an income between 2018 and 2019, however, his bank records showed just over £17,000 had been transferred into one account, while almost £47,000 had been transferred into another.

Streckis, of Brynmore, Bretton, appeared at Huntingdon Law Courts on Wednesday (June 7) where he was sentenced to four years and one month in prison after previously admitting two counts of being concerned in the supply of cocaine, two counts of being concerned in the supply of heroin, two counts of converting criminal property (money laundering) – namely £57,868.99, and possession of cannabis.

In July last year, Waters was sentenced to ten years and two months in prison after admitting being concerned in the supply of cocaine and heroin, as well as acquiring criminal property. You can read about his case on our website here.

Detective Constable Mat Bamford, who investigated, said: “Streckis was involved in the supply of class A drugs and had acted for financial gain, with no reasonable account for the large sums of money he acquired.