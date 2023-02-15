Peterborough drug dealer threw cocaine worth £12,000 into garden as he was chased through city

A Peterborough drug dealer who through more than £12,000 worth of cocaine into a garden as he fled from police – before he attacked an officer – has been jailed.

Shaxawan Beker punched the officer before grabbing his incapacitant spray and spraying it into the officer’s eyes – but he was unable to escape justice, and was jailed for more than three years at Cambridges Crown Court.

The court was told that officers from the Neighbourhood Support Team were on routine patrols in the Lincoln Road area of Millfield on the evening of 2 September 2021 when they came across a red Audi A3 causing an obstruction.

Shaxawan Beker

Parked at the junction with Searjeant Street on double yellow lines and blocking the road, one officer went to speak with the driver – 34-year-old Soran Abdullah – when he noticed what looked like cling film wraps of drugs in the footwell.

The passenger, 26-year-old Shaxawan Beker, ran into Lincoln Road and was chased by another officer.

He was seen to throw a package, later confirmed to be up to £12,300 worth of cocaine, into the front garden of a nearby house, before the officer caught up with him.

The pair struggled with each other with Beker managing to force him to the ground.

Cambridgeshire police said that despite the officer using his Pava – an incapacitant spray – Beker repeatedly punched the officer in the face and attempted to grab hold of his Taser but was unsuccessful so grabbed the Pava and sprayed it directly in the officer’s eyes.

Officers came to his aid and detained Beker, also recovering the package he threw nearby. A further package containing up to about £2,500 worth of cocaine was found in the car, along with boxes of illegal cigarettes, resulting in Abdullah’s arrest.

The pair appeared at Cambridge Crown Court on Friday (10 February) where Beker, of Essendyke, Bretton, was jailed for three-and-a-half years after previously admitting possession with intent to supply cocaine, assault with intent to resist arrest, possession of an offensive weapon (the officer’s CS spray) and possession of cannabis.

Abdullah, of Robert Rayner Close, Orton Longueville, was handed a two-year conditional discharge and must pay £1,000 in costs after previously admitting two counts of possession of cocaine and acquiring criminal property, namely a large quantity of cigarettes on which duty had not been paid.

Detective Constable Gordon Logan said: “Beker knew he was in trouble as he had a substantial amount of class A drugs on him, and it was clear he wanted to do anything he could to avoid arrest.

“Thankfully, the officer did not sustain any serious injuries, however this was an incredibly frightening incident.

“As police officers, we accept there is an increased level of risk each day we come into work – it is our duty to protect the public from people like Beker. However, it is not acceptable to be assaulted in the line of duty.