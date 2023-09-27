Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A class A drug dealer who was caught by plain-clothed police officers on cycle patrols in Peterborough has been ordered to go to rehab.

Officers from the city’s eastern Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) were in the Central Park area on the night of August 8 this year, in response to concerns reported by the community about drug dealing.

The team spotted what they believed was about to be a drug deal directly in front of All Saints Church, so intercepted and searched 40-year-old Bruno Rodrigues.

Police searched Bruno Rodrigues. in front of All Saints Church.

When asked if he had anything on him he shouldn’t have, he replied “yes, drugs” and stated he had wraps of “white and dark” on him, right before the officers found a black plastic bag containing 83 wraps of heroin and crack cocaine in one of his trouser pockets.

Rodrigues, of no fixed address, appeared at Cambridge Crown Court on Tuesday(September 26) where he was sentenced to two years in prison, suspended for two years, after previously pleading guilty to possession with intent to supply heroin and crack cocaine.

He must also complete a 30-day rehabilitation activity requirement (RAR) and a six-month drugs rehabilitation requirement (DRR).

Rodrigues also admitted 11 counts of theft from a shop relating to the theft of £848 worth of alcohol from Tesco in Werrington Centre throughout March and April this year.

Detective Constable Angus Cashman, who investigated, said: “This was a great spot by the neighbourhood officers who were in the right place at the right time, responding to concerns and information from the local community.