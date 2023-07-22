Peterborough drug dealer jailed and banned from driving after being caught in city

A drug dealer has been jailed for more than three years – and banned from the roads – after neighbourhood policing officers caught him with drugs in his car.

Ervis Agaj was stopped by the officers in Millfield last month, when cannabis and cocaine was found in his Vauxhall.

Now police have welcomed a jail sentence handed out at Peterborough Crown Court.

Ervis Agaj

The court heard how neighbourhood policing officers were on patrol in the Russell Street area of Millfield, Peterborough, on the evening of 20 June in response to concerns from the local community about drug dealing in the area.

They pulled over a grey Vauxhall Insignia after it flagged as having no insurance – a search of the Police National Computer (PNC) showed the driver – 22-year-old Ervis Agaj – was wanted by another police force for failing to attend a court hearing, resulting in his arrest.

A search of the car revealed 25 ‘deal’ bags of cannabis and eight of cocaine, along with £300 in cash. A further £510 in cash was found in Agaj’s trouser pockets.

Agaj, of no fixed address, appeared at Peterborough Crown Court on Wednesday (July 20) where he admitted possession with intent to supply cocaine and cannabis, acquiring criminal property – namely cash, driving without a licence and insurance.

He was jailed for three years and nine months and has also been disqualified from driving for a year. The driving ban will start once he is released from prison.

Detective Constable Lizzy Aspland, who investigated for Cambridgeshire Police, said Agaj was left no choice but to plead guilty owing to the case against him.

DC Aspland said: “Despite in interview Agaj claiming the drugs were for his own personal use and he would buy them in bulk to last the month, the evidence we built up against him meant he had no choice but to plead guilty to dealing.

