News you can trust since 1948
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland

Peterborough drug dealer jailed and banned from driving after being caught in city

Cannabis and cocaine found when police stopped car of Ervis Agaj
By Stephen Briggs
Published 21st Jul 2023, 13:20 BST- 2 min read
Updated 21st Jul 2023, 13:26 BST

A drug dealer has been jailed for more than three years – and banned from the roads – after neighbourhood policing officers caught him with drugs in his car.

Ervis Agaj was stopped by the officers in Millfield last month, when cannabis and cocaine was found in his Vauxhall.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Now police have welcomed a jail sentence handed out at Peterborough Crown Court.

Ervis AgajErvis Agaj
Ervis Agaj
Most Popular

The court heard how neighbourhood policing officers were on patrol in the Russell Street area of Millfield, Peterborough, on the evening of 20 June in response to concerns from the local community about drug dealing in the area.

They pulled over a grey Vauxhall Insignia after it flagged as having no insurance – a search of the Police National Computer (PNC) showed the driver – 22-year-old Ervis Agaj – was wanted by another police force for failing to attend a court hearing, resulting in his arrest.

A search of the car revealed 25 ‘deal’ bags of cannabis and eight of cocaine, along with £300 in cash. A further £510 in cash was found in Agaj’s trouser pockets.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Agaj, of no fixed address, appeared at Peterborough Crown Court on Wednesday (July 20) where he admitted possession with intent to supply cocaine and cannabis, acquiring criminal property – namely cash, driving without a licence and insurance.

He was jailed for three years and nine months and has also been disqualified from driving for a year. The driving ban will start once he is released from prison.

Detective Constable Lizzy Aspland, who investigated for Cambridgeshire Police, said Agaj was left no choice but to plead guilty owing to the case against him.

DC Aspland said: “Despite in interview Agaj claiming the drugs were for his own personal use and he would buy them in bulk to last the month, the evidence we built up against him meant he had no choice but to plead guilty to dealing.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“This was a great stop by neighbourhood policing officers who were in the area responding to concerns from the community – unfortunately for Agaj, he was in the wrong place at the wrong time.”

Related topics:PeterboroughMillfieldVauxhall