News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING
A significant amount of cocaine has washed up on England's south coast
British man dies on Jet2 plane as it’s about to take off back to UK
Keir Starmer pledges to tackle NHS wait times with £1.5bn plan
Police hunt 'Britain's happiest criminal' after burglary
Operation Eternal: How the Met stopped kidnap and torture plans
Israel in ‘state of war’ after attack from Palestinian militant group

Peterborough drug dealer jailed after supplying cocaine across Huntingdonshire

Jamie Payne had thousands of pounds in cash seized by police
By Stephen Briggs
Published 9th Oct 2023, 14:04 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th Oct 2023, 14:04 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A cocaine and cannabis dealer from Peterborough who was selling drugs across Huntingdonshire has been jailed.

Police carried out a warrant in Granta Close, St Ives, in February 2021, after concerns drugs were being dealt from the property by 22-year-old Jamie Payne.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Parked outside in his Vauxhall Astra they found a bag of class A and B drugs, five mobile phones and £4,060 in cash. A revolver type air pistol was also found under the drivers seat.

The air pistol found by police when they arrested Jamie Payne (inset) and some of the drugs seizedThe air pistol found by police when they arrested Jamie Payne (inset) and some of the drugs seized
The air pistol found by police when they arrested Jamie Payne (inset) and some of the drugs seized
Most Popular

The same day Payne was spotted as the passenger in a Volkswagen Golf in Warboys. Police stopped the car in St Ives and Payne ran off taking a black bag with him.

He was later arrested and the bag, containing further drugs and £2,700 in cash, was seized.

His mobile phone contained messages linking him to drug dealing and videos showing class A drugs being filmed and offered for sale.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

At Huntingdon Law Courts on Friday (6 October), Payne, of Broadway, Peterborough, was sentenced to two years and ten months in prison after pleading guilty to possession with intent to supply cannabis and cocaine.

PC Katie Glass, who investigated, said: “Payne had cannabis and cocaine worth more than £11,000 in his possession. That combined with the multiple mobile phones and large amounts of cash helped to secure his conviction.

“Drug dealing continues to be a priority for police in Cambridgeshire because of the associated violence, theft and misery it brings to the county.”