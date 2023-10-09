Peterborough drug dealer jailed after supplying cocaine across Huntingdonshire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A cocaine and cannabis dealer from Peterborough who was selling drugs across Huntingdonshire has been jailed.

Police carried out a warrant in Granta Close, St Ives, in February 2021, after concerns drugs were being dealt from the property by 22-year-old Jamie Payne.

Parked outside in his Vauxhall Astra they found a bag of class A and B drugs, five mobile phones and £4,060 in cash. A revolver type air pistol was also found under the drivers seat.

The air pistol found by police when they arrested Jamie Payne (inset) and some of the drugs seized

The same day Payne was spotted as the passenger in a Volkswagen Golf in Warboys. Police stopped the car in St Ives and Payne ran off taking a black bag with him.

He was later arrested and the bag, containing further drugs and £2,700 in cash, was seized.

His mobile phone contained messages linking him to drug dealing and videos showing class A drugs being filmed and offered for sale.

At Huntingdon Law Courts on Friday (6 October), Payne, of Broadway, Peterborough, was sentenced to two years and ten months in prison after pleading guilty to possession with intent to supply cannabis and cocaine.

PC Katie Glass, who investigated, said: “Payne had cannabis and cocaine worth more than £11,000 in his possession. That combined with the multiple mobile phones and large amounts of cash helped to secure his conviction.