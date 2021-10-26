Peterborough drug dealer jailed after racially abusing police officer
A drug dealer who racially abused a police officer in Peterborough has been jailed for more than two years.
Sol Clark, 22, was initially arrested in Brooke Street in Peterborough city centre in connection with reports of criminal damage.
While being transported to custody, he made numerous comments towards PC Umar Shabir, one of the arresting officers, shouting abusive names at him.
On being searched, Clark was found with a cigarette box containing two bags of 14 individual wraps of heroin and 14 individual wraps of crack cocaine.
He was further arrested for possession with intent to supply heroin and crack cocaine, as well as racially aggravated behaviour with intent to cause harassment, alarm or distress, all of which he was later charged with.
No further action was taken in relation to the initial allegation of criminal damage.
Clark, of St Mary’s Court in Eastgate, appeared at Peterborough Crown Court on Friday (22 October) where he was sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison.
PC Shabir said: “I come into work to protect others, not to be verbally abused by individuals who think it is acceptable to label me in a derogatory manner.
“Clark was under the influence of alcohol throughout the incident which he used as an excuse, however I hope the fact action has been taken against him will make him think about his actions in future and will learn from this experience.”