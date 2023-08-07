Peterborough drug dealer jailed after police receive 999 call about men with machetes

A drug dealer who was caught with hundreds of class A wraps on him has been jailed for more than three years.

On 28 May last year, police forced entry to a house in Willonholt, Ravensthorpe, Peterborough, after receiving a 999 call about two men outside the property in possession of machetes.

Dantae Foster, 21, was detained trying to run from the house and found in possession of a bag containing 55 wraps of crack cocaine, 156 wraps of heroin and 33 wraps of amphetamine.

Dantae Foster and some of the drugs found

He was arrested but released under investigation pending analysis of the drugs and his mobile phone.

On 5 December, officers attended Foster’s home in relation to a missing person enquiry, where they found a small amount of cannabis, resulting in his arrest.

A strip-search while in police custody revealed 120 wraps of crack cocaine secreted upon his person.

He appeared at Peterborough Crown Court on Friday (4 August) where he was sentenced to three years and two months in prison after previously admitting two counts of possession with intent to supply crack cocaine, possession with intent to supply heroin, possession with intent to supply amphetamine and possession of cannabis.

Detective Constable Lee Lombardo, who investigated, said: “Tackling drug dealing is a priority for the force, in particular in Peterborough where we so often see violence related to drug dealing.